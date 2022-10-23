At 67 years old, Bob Licher has lived a life full of well-deserved opportunities. With a father who served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, Licher developed an interest to join the service at a young age.

During his junior year, Licher dropped out of high school and found employment with the American aerospace and defense contractor, Hughes Aircraft Company. He worked in their space and communications division, which led to his first taste of the industry he would spend a fraction of his life in.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.