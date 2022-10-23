At 67 years old, Bob Licher has lived a life full of well-deserved opportunities. With a father who served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, Licher developed an interest to join the service at a young age.
During his junior year, Licher dropped out of high school and found employment with the American aerospace and defense contractor, Hughes Aircraft Company. He worked in their space and communications division, which led to his first taste of the industry he would spend a fraction of his life in.
Positioned alongside “real rocket scientists,” as Licher states, made for a hands-on learning experience that allowed him to work firsthand with rocket engines. These small engines were then used to control space satellites.
The first opportunity for Licher to work on a B-1 bomber was placed on hold after former President Jimmy Carter discontinued the jet’s production in July 1977. Due to this unforeseen circumstance, Licher enlisted into the U.S. Air Force in November 1978 at the age of 23.
Following basic training, Licher attended classes in Texas before transferring to Pease Air Force Base in New Hampshire. Once there, he received training to become a crew chief for one– and two engine jets. Licher was soon introduced to the FB-111A fighter bombers that were housed at Pease.
Licher describes the aircraft’s ability to fly over the supersonic speed of Mach 2.5 at 600 mph. This was all accomplished while the aircraft maintained an above ground distance of 200 ft.
“They had TFR – terrain following radar,” Licher continued. “They could fly under the radar of Russia and strike targets deep in the USSR.”
The Air Force unit Licher was assigned to was the 509th Bombardment Wing, better known for dropping the atomic bombs on Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki during WWII.
Serving during the Cold War, Licher depicts his time as being on the frontlines – with his unit on 24/7 alert. With exceptions made for Christmas Day, Licher’s unit flew in shifts around the clock from 7 a.m. until midnight.
On a quarterly basis, Licher performed exercises that were referred to as “aircraft generations.” His unit was subjected to working 12 hour shifts during these drills, which ranged from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or vice-versa.
“We would pretend we were at war and loaded every aircraft on the base with nukes,” Licher explained. “It took about a week or two.”
The training Licher received qualified him to become an engine run crew chief. Licher describes this position as knowing how to “run the big fire breathing beasts.”
Since a selected number of airmen received this qualification, Licher was amongst a few other men who had the willingness and knowledge to perform the tasks at hand. If repairs had to be made on a plane, Licher was required to keep the aircraft running to lower its risk of exploding.
With high regards concerning his workmanship as a crew chief, Licher says this recognition was made possible by his precise attention to detail.
“I would find things that other people would overlook during inspections,” Licher said. “They made me a bomber phase inspector so I could inspect the plane when they were torn down in the hangar.”
When Licher departed the military in October 1982, he pursued employment in California with Rockwell International’s aircraft division, North American Aircraft. This followed former President Ronald Reagan’s reinstatement of the formerly discontinued B-1 bomber in October 1981.
With a second chance to work on the bombers, Licher joined forces with the division’s logistics department. As a requirements analyst, Licher used his vast aircraft knowledge to determine which spare parts were needed for the airplanes to take flight.
This duty required Licher to identify the parts that would be needed by using engineering drawings as his reference points. Once this step was completed, codes and sequential numbers were assigned to each part and section of the aircraft. The information was entered into a computer, which then generated a list that Licher used during meetings with countrywide systems experts.
“I took that list and the drawings to the USAF and we had a provisioning conference,” Licher continued. “They would decide what and how many spare parts they would buy with my recommendation!”
In 1984, Licher was assigned to work on B-2 stealth bombers, which was then regarded as a “black program.” Licher says President Reagan at the time was unaware of the programs and tasks being performed.
After accepting this promotion, Licher transferred to Northrop Grumman’s advanced systems division in Pico Rivera, Calif. He continued as a requirements analyst and helped his new team transition to a paperless format that was computer-based.
Licher joined the division’s design team to help create the paperless system LSMIS, which broke down to the Logistics Support and Management System. Licher was also part of several other design teams, one of which focused on the engineering of the aircraft.
Following a series of promotions that led Licher to be in charge of the markings that are applied to B-2 stealth bombers, he was approached by a former boss concerning another career transition.
This time, Licher was offered a position in a new department his former boss was developing called the LSC – Logistics Support Center. Licher describes the center as having “all disciplines to handle any situation that might come up in the air or on the ground.”
“It was a big deal at the time fielding a new plane and supporting it!” Licher said. “I drew the planes for the LSC because I had my Computer-Aided Design rating and could do the drawings.”
The quality of drawings that Licher submitted to the International Conference of Building Officials garnered him a professional membership to their company. The organization was responsible for the Uniform Building Code that was published between 1927 and 1997.
Due to the unsteadiness that California started to face between riots and earthquakes, Licher relocated to Lake Havasu City. In 1991, Licher, his wife Julie, their daughter Lisa and son Bobby found solace in their new home.
Once Licher and his family settled down, he started his own architectural iron business called German Wrought Iron. The company operated for 20 years before Licher made the decision to retire.
“Now, my job is working on my Camaro,” Licher added. “I have a second generation 1971 Camaro like the one I had way back when I worked at Hughes Aircraft.”
Licher’s experience in the Air Force led to the realization that nuclear activity could cease the world altogether. With this knowledge, Licher hopes citizens can begin to appreciate servicemen and women for the role they play in the military.
“They should be more supportive of the military,” Licher said. “They are there to protect all of us.”
