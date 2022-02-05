Brandon Kendrick first moved to Lake Havasu City when he was a teen. In 2004, he decided to serve his country, following in the footsteps of two great men in his life.
Kendrick, 35, lives in Havasu today and works as the store manager of IRUNGUNS, a local gun store and shooting range. His wife, Kelsey, is a veteran herself and a teacher at Jamaica Elementary School. Together, they have three daughters. His parents and older brother also live in town.
Two years after his family moved to Havasu in 2002, Kendrick enlisted and served four years on active duty in the US Army.
“I saw the Army as a great way to serve my country and follow in the footsteps of my grandfathers – Johnny Simas [Papa John] and Dewey Kendrick [Papa Dew], who also served in the US Army,” Kendrick said. His Papa Dew passed away while he was deployed in Afghanistan, from 2011 to 2012.
“My military occupational specialty was 91F – small arms repairer – but a large portion of my training was dedicated to my time as a gunner for a gun truck platoon during deployment,” Kendrick said. “We provided security during convoys escorting critical supplies to various forward operating bases and combat outposts throughout Paktika Province in Afghanistan.”
His deployment was the most memorable time during his military service, for several reasons.
“My oldest daughter was born while I was there, and I actually held her for the first time at the baggage claim of San Francisco International Airport when I returned home for my two-week R&R leave during deployment,” he said. “I also formed some of the strongest friendships during my deployment and during the training leading up to it with people who I still see as my brothers and sisters to this day.”
Knowing there were people depending on him both back home and in the places he served got Kendrick through many tough times. He met Kelsey during advanced individual training at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland and were stationed together in Schweinfurt, Germany.
“I know she had many sleepless nights during my deployment as we were sometimes unable to talk for several days at a time while I was out on missions,” Kendrick said. “Knowing she was having to be so strong during her transition from military life to civilian life while pregnant with our daughter really put things into perspective and drastically changed my outlook on the sacrifices made not only by those serving, but also their families.”
He returned from deployment in June 2021 to his duty station in Germany. From there, he went to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he remained until he separated from active duty in February 2014. He and his family then lived in Modesto, California before moving back to Havasu in 2016.
Today, he enjoys going to the movies, watching the Arizona Cardinals during football season and target shooting when he can find the time.
“My military service made me grateful for the freedoms that can often be overlooked in day-to-day life,” Kendrick said. “It also helped me develop a sense of resiliency, especially when faced with adversity and uncertainty. Of all the things I learned during my time in the Army, the thing I value most is the perspective it gave me on how to approach challenging situations and my ability to respond to those situations with confidence and conviction.”
While many veterans faced difficult situations during their service, Kendrick said many are more than willing to share their stories and reminisce about the good experiences they had as well.
“I feel like there is a certain stigma associated with asking veterans about the details of their service, and I wish that were not the case,” Kendrick said. “I feel like it is important to have an open dialogue with the recent generations of service members so that people can gain a better understanding of how military service has evolved over the years.”
