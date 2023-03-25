Brett Bitterman is a familiar face in Lake Havasu City’s education landscape. Today, he serves as the principal of Oro Grande Classical Academy. But before he became a champion of learning, he spent two decades serving the country in the U.S. Air Force.

Bitterman grew up in the small town of Libby, Montana, where he enjoyed sports and living on his family’s small farm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Daisy Nelson is an alumnus of the ASU Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. She was born and raised in Lake Havasu City. She is a multimedia journalist and layout designer. Follow her Twitter account @daisylaree_ to see her reporting process.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.