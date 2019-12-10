For some of Lake Havasu City’s hospice residents, this will be their last Christmas.
For more than a dozen local veterans, the holiday season is a chance to extend a little cheer to those who might not have much left, thanks to an effort by the Lake Havasu Municipal Court and Hospice of Havasu. The organizations on Tuesday hosted their fourth annual Christmas card-crafting event, making use of bright colors, stickers, glue and glitter to decorate holiday greeting cards for local hospice patients and senior center residents.
“We want veterans to have a chance to express themselves artistically,” said Veterans Treatment Court Coordinator Colene Lowery.
Many, but not all of the event’s participants were enrolled in the city’s Veterans Court, and saw the event as a chance to give back to the community.
“They really get into it,” Lowery said. “Last year they made 130 cards … it really makes a difference for people who receive these cards, who might not have families where they are.”
Harold Tandy, a Vietnam veteran and Havasu resident, was excited for the event.
“They should do this for every holiday,” Tandy said. “It’s really nice to be able to give my time. I’m grateful, I’m blessed and I’m glad to do this.“
Harold Sweeney, also a Vietnam veteran, has participated in the effort each year since it began in 2016.
“The feedback we get from recipients is really encouraging,” Sweeney said. “It’s a good way for us to get together for camaraderie. Some people are less fortunate than us, and whatever I can do to make their Christmas happier, I’m all for it.”
According to Lake Havasu Municipal Court Judge Mitchell Kalauli, participants’ enthusiasm for the project has grown every year.
“We get people who look forward to this event,” Kalauli said. “It’s therapeutic for them in some ways.”
The event began at noon in the jury room at Lake Havasu City Consolidated Courthouse. According to Kalauli, 10 of the event’s participants were enrolled in the Veterans Treatment Court, which offers alternative sentencing for veterans charged with nonviolent misdemeanors in Havasu. The event offered both a creative outlet for veterans, as well as an opportunity to fulfill their community service obligations as part of the Veterans Court Treatment Program.
The Lake Havasu City Veterans Court will hold its next graduation Jan. 10.
