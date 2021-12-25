Buford “Bud” Watts , 72, is well known for his involvement in the local veteran community. He and his wife Diane have lived in Lake Havasu City since 2005, and during their time here, Bud has served as commander for the local Disabled American Veterans chapter, commandant for the Marine Corps League, and the veterans chair for the Elks.
“Being involved with local veterans and assisting those in need really brings joy to the heart for me,” Bud said.
That sense of family and brotherhood began when Bud first entered the Marine Corps in 1968. He graduated high school in 1967 and entered the University of Toledo in Ohio, and he “just wasn’t ready for it.”
“I just didn’t have my heart in it, so myself and four other guys that I went to school with, we decided we were going to go into the Marine Corps,” Bud said. “I had a number of friends who were already serving in Vietnam, so it was kind of a desire to serve.”
Their first day was Feb. 1, 1968.
“Eventually, at that time, almost everybody was going to Vietnam, at least in the Marine Corps,” Bud said. “So those were my orders as well, and I actually landed in Da Nang on my mother’s birthday — July 24, 1968.”
He had been trained in infantry assault, specializing in recoilless rifles, flamethrowers, and more.
“But the minute I landed in Da Nang, I was assigned to my company – Third Battalion, First Marines, and from that point on, I was basically an 0311, which is an infantryman,” Bud explained. “I was assigned to a fire team in a squad and then eventually worked myself up to the fire team leader, and then eventually, I became the squad leader.”
He and his squad were in the bush for about 12 of the 13 months he was stationed in Vietnam.
“Obviously, being in a warzone every day – there were no front lines in Vietnam,” Bud said. “We just basically patrolled every day and what we called ‘ambush’ at night.”
But two days in April of 1969 stick out most in Bud’s mind.
On April 5, Bud’s squad was out on platoon patrol at point in a place called Happy Valley.
“It wasn’t such a happy place, but it was called Happy Valley,” Bud said. “It was on Operation Oklahoma Hills, which was a major operation for a long time.”
After entering the tree line, they ran across a series of cement-covered bunkers, with an open field to the left and a fast-moving river to the right with a depression leading down to the bank.
“When you find those, you’re probably in an area where the [North Vietnamese Army] were set up and have been set up for quite awhile,” Bud said. “I initially went down into the first bunker we found. Being my size, if we came across any bunkers, I went in, or if we came across any tunnels, I went in. They’re very squared off — straight down and straight forward. You just kind of get on your knees and listen to see if somebody’s home or not, and in fact, I did hear something.”
He came back up and grabbed a round “baseball” grenade, went back down, pulled the pin and threw the explosive down the tunnel that veered to the left. As he waited for the smoke to clear, his squad set up a perimeter around the treeline.
When the smoke was cleared, Bud dropped into the bunker again and began to move forward when he heard several AK-47s open up above him.
His good friend Steve Whitman was hit in the upper thigh with two rounds, one of which went straight through. Bud and Ed Gonzales, fire team leader, grabbed Whitman and pulled him backwards into the depression and out of the line of fire.
“When I took my hands away [from his leg], my whole arm was bloody,” Bud remembered.
Another Marine, a new soldier with the nickname “Rip” was hit badly over a hill in front of Bud and Gonzales. As they maneuvered towards him, Bud was suddenly face-to-face with a very young NVA soldier in a clean uniform and an AK-47 aimed right at his chest.
“I think he froze, because he literally had me,” Bud recalled. “But I just came up with my M-16 and got the first 6 rounds off at him. Did I kill him? I don’t know. I just don’t know.”
He pushed Gonzales behind him and as they moved backwards, Gonzales yelled out, “Chicom!” – signaling an incoming NVA grenade. It exploded as Bud turned to face him.
“I thought it had literally taken off the side of my face, but in fact, I hadn’t been hit,” Bud said. “It was just the black smoke from the grenade, and I had powder burns on the side of my face. But the guy behind me took it right into the left side of his neck and face.”
With three men down, Bud refocused on the Marine down in front of him over the hill, Rip. Rip warned that two NVA soldiers were using him as bait to lure Bud and Gonzales forward to their deaths.
Bud was able to convince Rip to try and roll into the river beside him. As he did so, the two NVA soldiers threw a chicom towards him and took off.
But Rip had made it into the river, although still critically wounded. Hearing the splash, Bud stripped down to his trousers and t-shirt and jumped into the strong current, fumbling alongside the bank as the water pushed him quickly towards his comrade. Using the current, Bud was able to slip himself underneath Rip and pull him onto his back. Bud managed to trudge his way back up to the depression, where a medic was waiting.
“I saw his blood on me, and I had to go back into the river to wash it off,” Bud said. “He was shot all the way up through the front… I came to find out that all three of them lived. I thought that Rip was dead. I didn’t think there was any way in the world he could make it.”
Eight days later, on April 13, 1969, Bud and his squad were in the same area, walking down a large hill along a path. Three men tripped a booby trap, wounding all. With months of experience in the bush and knowing that a second trap was highly likely on their path, Bud advised the lieutenant that they turn back and go around. But the lieutenant was keen on following their ordered coordinates, so onward they tread – straight into another trap towards the bottom of the hill.
Bud’s radioman, in position behind his squad leader, tripped it this time.
“The only thing that really saved him was the radio that they carried at the time,” Bud said.”It was a huge thing that they carried on their backs called a PRC-25, and that radio took a tremendous amount of the shrapnel. But he was severely wounded in the legs and in the upper neck. I got hit in the left leg. I kind of blew us up off our feet and into the air, and we came down.”
They were taken to a hospital in Da Nang, and one day later, Bud received his Purple Heart.
He returned home toward the end of August in 1969. But he didn’t find out until two to three weeks later that one of his squad members had died.
“He tripped a booby trap and took it all, right here,” Bud said, gesturing toward his chest, neck and face.
John Roger Romo, nicknamed “John Wayne,” of Phoenix died on August 23, 1969
“I felt so bad for so long because had I known that that happened to him and I was still there, I could have flown his body home,” Bud explained. “But I didn’t know. It was a really hard time for me for a long time.”
For years following, Bud reached out to every individual, agency, organization and online resource he could think of to try and locate Romo’s grave. One day, he stumbled upon a list of 1969 Marine Corps deaths by the Department of Defense, complete with relative contact information.
Bud wrote to Romo’s mother, gently explaining who he was and describing her son as a good man. About two weeks later, John’s brother wrote back. He lived in Prescott — exactly the place Bud and Diane were headed the very next day.
They met at a restaurant and swapped stories and photos — a reunion that was “tearful, to say the least,” Bud described.
He discovered Romo was buried at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery in Scottsdale. On December 23, exactly 40 years and four months to the day of Romo’s death, Bud and Diane stood at his grave.
“Now his whole family’s gone and we’re the only ones, so whenever we go to Phoenix, we take flowers and make sure that it’s taken care of for him because there’s no one left in his whole family to do that,” Diane said. “It’s hard to think that he’s standing over his friend.”
To Bud, now an old man, Romo is still 20 years old.
Bud and his squad mates still stay in close contact, speaking often and sending each other Christmas gifts. It was an “absolute resolve to get them home” that got Bud through the toughest of times.
“I changed in so many ways because my absolute focus was to get them home,” Bud said. “Every decision I made had an effect on their life. I feel I became very good at what I did. I really began to take notice of the NVA tactics, how they operated. I didn’t lose any until John.”
One of the biggest effects of his military service was realizing the importance of taking personal responsibility.
“As a young man, you begin to understand to take responsibility for your actions, and that affects you for your whole life,” Bud said. “I came home and became a police officer and later on became a homicide detective over in [Los Angeles], and it’s right back to that responsibility. You have to commit yourself to the job and the people that you’re serving, and my military experience made a world of difference for me.”
Every year, Bud and his wounded squad mates celebrate their “Alive Day” — the day they could have been killed in Vietnam. Diane and Bud often go out to dinner or do something special as a reminder to be grateful for every breath.
Bud also spends his weeks playing golf, taking his lovely bride to lunch, and helping other veterans get the help they need — continuing to serve his fellow soldiers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.