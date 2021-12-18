Chris Gall is a familiar face on the court and the field. For several years, he’s officiated local baseball, softball, basketball and football games– and the Marine Corps helped instill values that allow him to call it like he sees it.
Gall, 49, enlisted in September 1990. His dad was a Marine, and he didn’t want to go to college at the time.
“I kind of wanted to just get out there and see what I could do and see the world,” Gall said. “And the dress blues really sold me on joining the Marine Corps.”
He served as an amphibious assault crewman, completing ship to shore assaults with amphibious vehicles that can carry up to 18 fully loaded Marines.
But the memory that sticks out most in his mind wasn’t in combat – it was at the altar.
He and his wife, Reina, got married on November 5, 1994, about four to five months before he was released from the Marine Corps.
“I was stationed in Camp Pendleton in California,” Gall said. “I met her on base at one of the E-clubs, and then when I told her, ‘Let’s get married,’ I gave her two weeks’ notice to get it all going. So we decided to go up to Laughlin and get married in Bullhead.”
Today, Reina and Chris share a life in Lake Havasu City with their family – daughter Mandi and son-in-law Dylan Teschler, daughters Taylor and Addyson Gall, and mother-in-law Cheri Sizemore. They also have a pointer Beagle mix named Gunner, Chihuahua named Dolly, chiweenie named Roscoe, cat named Jax, and four pugs – Frankie, Kona, Gemma and Tank.
Chris loves to go on the boat and spend time with family. He likes RC vehicles, watching movies and building Legos with Addyson.
The military changed Chris as an individual, teaching him discipline, honesty, and the importance of showing respect to others.
“My dad instilled fear of the Lord in me, but the military fine-tuned me – like if I’m dressing up, I make sure all my clothes are nice and neat and my appearance is nice when I go out to special events and stuff like that,” Chris said. “I show my respect to the older generation, making sure that they know that they’re still respected. It made me look at the world a lot different. It made me realize that America is the best place in the world. We have many freedoms that other countries don’t have. When you get people speaking out about America, I kind of have to tune it out. These people don’t realize how good they have it compared to other countries.”
Whenever times got tough in the military, he knew he had people he could lean on.
“My fellow brothers, Marines – we cheered each other up. We put each other down,” Chris said. “We did all those weird things that guys do that make life worth living and build up our comradery.”
But his biggest support was – and still is – Reina.
“My wife doesn’t really know everything I’ve gone through, but she’s the one that’s supported me through all these years with having PTSD, dealing with back issues, dealing with all sorts of ailments that I’ve had,” Chris said. “I’ve had two massive heart attacks. I’ve got a defibrillator and pacemaker in, and I have an optimizer in. She’s always been by my side. She’s always there to help me. If something’s wrong with me, she usually knows and tells me to talk because a lot of times, I’ll just bottle up. My wife has always been the big person to stand behind me and help me with everything I’ve had.”
