From a chance meeting with the woman he would marry to intercepting Russian aircraft, Vietnam War veteran Conrad “Stormy” Wade spent a little over two decades serving his country in the U.S. Air Force.
Born and raised in Minco, Oklahoma, the 88-year-old veteran recalls being inspired to become a pilot while he was a young 5th grade student. One school day, two U.S. Army pilots who had landed their aircraft gave the children rides in exchange for five dollars. This encounter sparked a lifelong interest, and later a 22-year Air Force career, for Wade.
While attending college at Oklahoma State University, Wade joined the Air Force ROTC and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in geology in 1956. After graduation, he was commissioned and made the rank of a second lieutenant at 22 years old. Three months later, Wade found himself at Marana Air Force Base near Tucson.
First attending Lackland Air Force Base for a time, Wade then moved on to Marana AFB to begin his primary pilot training. During one of his morning flights, Wade’s instructor made a request for him to land in a small field in order to take a cigarette break. Wade followed his instructor’s orders and landed in an auxiliary field, allowing his instructor to stop for his break.
Once on solid ground, the instructor told Wade to “take it around a couple of times” by himself. Wade describes this scenario of flying as how he learned to fly solo. The instructor, known as James T. Johnston said that Wade would never forget his name, which the veteran says he still remembers to this day.
After spending time at Marana AFB, Wade progressed to basic training in Greenville, Mississippi. Here, he trained for six months with the Lockheed T-33 jet trainer before moving on to Perrin Air Force Base, Texas.
In Texas, Wade began flying in the F-86L Sabre Interceptor. Upon completion of his training, Wade traveled up to Spokane and flew the Convair F-102 Delta Dagger and Convair F-106 Delta Dart for some time.
When his tasks in Spokane were finished, Wade attended officer school in Montgomery, Alabama and later, went on to Kansas City for more training. An 18-month stint found Wade traveling up the country to Goose Bay, Labrador in northern Canada, where he continued to fly interceptors.
Back in the states, Wade transferred to Selfridge Air Force Base located in Michigan where he flew for another couple of years. Alaska was the next destination that Wade traveled to continue on his journey as an air reconnaissance pilot.
The time Wade spent in Alaska gave him the responsibility of intercepting Russian bombers that were flying above the area. Wade described the environment as “just blackness” since he mostly flew at night during the Alaskan winters.
“You were by yourself and it was pitch black and it’s strictly all instrument flying the whole time,” Wade said of his time in Alaska.
Departing from Alaska, Wade made his way down to Mountain Home, Idaho where he began to train in unarmed photographic reconnaissance aircraft such as RF-4s. Wade remembers this aircraft was the same type that he would later go to Vietnam in.
While in Idaho, Wade was waiting to fly home during the Christmas holiday when he ran into late actor and military pilot Jimmy Stewart. As Wade was reaching for the door to the restroom, Stewart stepped out as Wade was walking in. He remembers the actor conveying an ‘hi’ to him, which Wade regrets not replying back when he had the chance.
Later, after Wade had boarded his flight home, the airplane made a stop in Denver due to the unsatisfactory weather conditions. Luggage was piling up in the middle of the terminal and Wade noticed irate passengers around him. Still dressed in his military uniform, Wade walked over to an airport clerk and asked if there were any flights east to Oklahoma.
The clerk told Wade to follow him into his office where he then wrote out a ticket. Wade says the clerk told him to go to gate 12, which Wade did. Fortunately, an airplane was available and flew Wade to his family’s home in time for Christmas.
After his time in Idaho, Wade was deployed to Vietnam for one year and was tasked with flying the RF-4 aircraft he previously trained in.
“I was flying, always flying… Anytime they needed photos anywhere in the country,” Wade said. “If there was someplace getting attacked, they would assign us to go take the photos.”
One significant moment from the war’s history is the My Lai Massacre where South Vietnamese civilians, who were unarmed, were slaughtered by American soldiers. Due to Wade’s position as a command pilot, the photographs he captured were used later during the trial.
A main duty that Wade and his crew embarked on was the daily surveillance of the Ho Chi Minh trail. The trail allowed for supplies to be transported from North Vietnam into South Vietnam. Wade flew his aircraft at distances of three to four hundred feet at rapid speeds while monitoring the area.
The constant flying started in the day and lasted into the night. Wade would often be responsible for collecting images of the trail or searching for other subjects to take photographs of. Fighter pilots would often contact Wade with requests for images they needed to be captured.
Upon receipt of the location, Wade would fly to the area, take the necessary images and download the pictures at the pilots’ base in Da Nang before returning to his home base.
Despite his surrounding environment, Wade considers himself to have been fortunate while in Vietnam. Compared to the ground troops, Wade recalls his crew having their own cubicle to return to after a day of flying.
“In Vietnam, every day was an experience there,” Wade said. “I got the Distinguished Flying Cross after I came back from Vietnam. Then, you have all the rest of the medals that go with your longevity. That was probably the one that I really appreciated getting.”
Following his departure from Vietnam, Wade returned to the states and was stationed at Loring Air Force Base, Maine. Before his arrival, a B-52 aircraft had crashed on the runway, killing everyone involved.
During another chance encounter, Wade says he later met a woman whose husband had been killed in the crash. After two months of knowing each other, Wade married the woman in 1972 and the pair became a family of nine. From his wife’s previous marriage came four children. Wade, who went through a divorce while he was in Vietnam, had three children of his own. Now, the couple has a host of grandchildren from their union 50 years ago.
Before the end of Wade’s military career, he became an instructor for the National Guard while in Cape Cod. He then transferred over to become a maintenance officer, where he traveled to Germany for three additional years.
In Germany, Wade oversaw 400 people in his new position that worked with all of the airplanes in the flightline. Returning to the states, Wade was promoted to assistant chief of maintenance and was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base.
At that point in time, Wade decided to retire and relocated with his family to Lake Havasu City in 1978. Although he was a retired Air Force pilot, Wade continued to work and received his master’s degree while in Arizona. This led Wade to becoming a full-time teacher for 4th, 5th and 6th grade students at schools across the district, including Havasupai Elementary School and Nautilus Elementary School.
Upon Wade’s retirement, he rose in rank from a second lieutenant to a lieutenant colonel during his 22-year military career. He equates his experience as one that led him to have structure in his life.
The various aircraft he flew as a young 22-year-old expanded his knowledge of the field, which Wade now knows was not common for many people to do in that time period.
“In the Air Defense Command, we flew in a lot of weather, regardless of what the temperature was,” Wade said. “At every training base that I went to and every new plane, it was always an experience.”
