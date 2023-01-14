From a chance meeting with the woman he would marry to intercepting Russian aircraft, Vietnam War veteran Conrad “Stormy” Wade spent a little over two decades serving his country in the U.S. Air Force.

Born and raised in Minco, Oklahoma, the 88-year-old veteran recalls being inspired to become a pilot while he was a young 5th grade student. One school day, two U.S. Army pilots who had landed their aircraft gave the children rides in exchange for five dollars. This encounter sparked a lifelong interest, and later a 22-year Air Force career, for Wade.

