Since 1991, Dan Donaldson has been providing Lake Havasu City residents with his workout facility, Titan Fitness. Donaldson made the city his residence back in 1974, later retreating to his home while he was on leave from the military.
The decision to join the military came at no surprise to Donaldson, whose father and uncle both served during the Korean War as Marines. His father was a part of the 7th Tank Battalion for the 1st Marines Division. Donaldson’s uncle was also a part of the division and fought in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.
The confrontation, which Donaldson describes as the “famous Marine battle,” added a determination to the veteran to one day become a Marine himself.
“They were surrounded by nine Chinese divisions and they had to fight all the way back to the coast, and we kicked their butts,” Donaldson chuckled.
At the age of 17, Donaldson went through with joining the U.S. Marine Corps. After enlisting in September 1973, he arrived at boot camp on Dec. 3 of that same year.
The first school Donaldson attended was in Lakehurst, New Jersey, a place he regards as “amazing.” Unfortunately, the first duty station assigned to him in Buford, South Carolina was stark in comparison.
Since Donaldson was not fond of his current location, he made an effort to become a Marine Embassy Guard. Shortly after, his request was approved and he actively waited for the arrival of his orders. It was during this time that Donaldson was approached by a man that peaked his interest with an open position in Hawaii.
The position was one that Donaldson did not quite expect. Labeled as a weather observer, Donaldson embarked on his new duty for the next three years of his service.
As a weatherman, Donaldson was responsible for accurately conducting recordings of the forecast for weather reports. He adds that factors such as windage, dew points, clouds and temperature were a part of the details he had to focus on.
The reports were then sent by teletype after Donaldson had completed them. Another job responsibility required Donaldson to chart out maps for war forecasters who held higher ranks in the field.
The men Donaldson served with never had the opportunity to deploy in their years together. He marks it down to the time period being near the end of the Vietnam War, which was in 1975. Describing himself as a “peacetime Marine,” the only combat Donaldson witnessed happened during the war games that were held amongst the other servicemembers.
“I have friends that have lost their lives during war games. Sometimes, it’s just as simple as riding a motorcycle,” Donaldson continued. “We had war games and a couple of choppers went down and killed a bunch of Marines and pilots.”
One positive element that did come about during Donaldson’s service occurred while he was at Lakehurst. The school started a search for volunteers to serve on their drill team and honor guard. Donaldson ended up working with both groups and found himself participating in parades as well as funerals.
A downside to performing in parades opened Donaldson’s eyes to how civilians viewed military personnel, regardless of their combat status. Even though he was noncombatant, Donaldson says the veterans and servicemembers were not treated with respect.
“I know, nowadays, everybody is into thanking everybody for their service,” Donaldson explained. “Back when I was in, nobody thanked anybody for anything. We came from a time when we were totally disrespected, even if you didn’t go.”
Through his faith and goodwill, Donaldson made it through his service years and returned to his home in Havasu in 1977. Upon his departure, Donaldson had made the rank of a corporal.
Along with other veterans who relay the same message, Donaldson believes his service as a Marine made him more mature.
From the harsh reality of boot camp, Donaldson was made aware of how the Marines wanted the men to behave. Their focus on teamwork remains with Donaldson to this day.
“One thing about the Marines is they always talk about how you need to adapt and overcome,” Donaldson said. “They taught us that if one man messes up, you’re all messed up. They taught us to work as a team.”
Although Donaldson had firsthand experience of how people viewed servicemembers over the years, he finds it troubling that homelessness is still prevalent amongst fellow veterans.
Today, Donaldson continues to think of the military as a resource that allows for maturity and responsibility.
“I think that of people today, everybody should consider going into the service if you’re of age because it might help you grow up a little bit,” Donaldson said.
