Since he was a young child, David Allor had a plan to join the U.S. Navy to continue his family’s military history. Allor’s aunts, uncles, brother, father and grandfathers all served their country dating back to World War I.
Like other veterans with similar stories, Allor was destined to enlist due to his family’s past participation and military influence. A story that Allor is fond of starts with one of his five uncles, all of whom enlisted into the Navy. His uncle was aboard the USS West Virginia during the attacks at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Allor’s uncle, who was a first class signalman, jumped from the ship and swam to Ford Island. During his escape, Allor says his uncle retrieved the American flag that was to be flown on the ship before making his departure.
Some time after, the flag was given to Allor’s grandmother who then presented the flag to Allor. The notable flag now resides with Allor in his Lake Havasu City residence, a physical memory that the veteran holds dear to his heart.
Beginning his military journey in 1965, Allor enlisted into the Navy following his high school graduation in June. Allor remembers being in boot camp on his 18th birthday in July of that same year.
During his service, Allor attended welding school and earned his certification as a welder. This led Allor to his position as a shipfitter, which allowed him to perform welding jobs on the naval ships.
In addition to his certification, Allor embarked on a world cruise on the destroyer his unit was assigned. The ship departed from Newport, R.I. and made its way to locations situated around the globe. The sailors traveled to places such as Cochin, India and Athens, Greece while making visits off the shore of Vietnam.
“We were bombarding the shore for support for the Marines that were on shore,” Allor continued.
While at sea, Allor’s captain made it a point to have the sailors cross the equator while aboard their ship.
The significant occasion was marked by a celebration that included a barbeque. The sailors were then given the status of “shellbacks” due to crossing the “line” of the equator.
“They actually kind of torture you, all of the rookies,” Allor said. “It was a fun time.”
On the ship’s journey back to the states, Allor visited and spent time in areas including Gibraltar and Barcelona, Spain before returning to Newport.
The second tour that Allor made to Vietnam was done voluntarily. After wanting to switch from destroyers to landing crafts, Allor boarded the USS Fort Marion. On this ship, Allor returned to Vietnam and continued to aid U.S. Marines.
“We were landing Marines and taking them into places on the beach in Vietnam,” Allor explained. “That was my second cruise.”
Following Allor’s departure in July 1968, he went on to join the Azusa Fire Department. Allor worked as an arson investigator and fire inspector in the small-town California unit.
Progressing through the ranks, Allor transitioned to the Los Angeles County Fire Department where he remained for 20 years. In 1989, Allor retired from the larger-sized department as an officer.
After his retirement, Allor moved to Havasu in 1992. He now spends his time volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul and is affectionately known as “yard boss” by his fellow colleagues.
Reflecting on his Navy days, Allor managed to survive difficult times by playing his guitar that he brought along with him. Having the instrument made it possible for Allor to push through his rough times at sea.
Having the opportunity to become a certified welder and visit multiple foreign locations as an 18-year-old broadened Allor’s life experiences. Although he grew up faster than his peers, Allor says the military also taught him responsibility.
“It’s really a job and it’s definitely more fun than you’d think it was,” Allor said. “To me, it was a very enjoyable experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.