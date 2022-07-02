For 20 years, David Eaton served as a patrol officer and detective for the Lake Havasu City Police Department. The 74-year-old veteran retired from LHCPD in December of 1999 and continued living in the city with his wife, Sharon Vickery, who taught math and English at Lake Havasu Junior High.
Eaton attended Las Cruces High School in Las Cruces, New Mexico and graduated in June of 1966. Four months later, he enlisted into the United States Navy at the age of 18. Eaton’s father, who was a World War II Navy veteran, told him to not “get tattooed up and never play poker with a chief petty officer!”
“I was going to be drafted into the Army in 1966,” Eaton said. “[I] didn’t want that and had an interest in the Submarine Service.”
When Eaton arrived at the Naval Training Center in San Diego, California in October of 1966, he completed a two month assignment for the Recruit Drum and Bugle Corps during his boot camp. Upon completion, he attended Basic Electronic and Electricity School followed by Torpedoman A School (Accession Training). A desire that Eaton had as a child was to be a part of the submarine service. This urge flourished after he viewed “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” and read books by Edwin L. Beach during his youth.
Eaton was ordered to attend Submarine School in New London, Connecticut where he had to receive a vision test. The veteran was granted a waiver from the Navy Bureau of Medicine after submitting a request to the agency.
“[I] was the only sailor wearing glasses in the graduation photo,” Eaton said. “[I] was required to have seven pairs of glasses on hand whenever going to sea.”
After graduating from submarine school, Eaton returned to San Diego on orders to board the USS Menhaden SS-377. The WWII-era Diesel Electric attack submarine was stationed at the city’s Ballast Point Submarine Base. Since living conditions for the diesel submarines were stark in nature, undeployed crews were assigned to barracks at the submarine bases.
“Only having the rank [of an] E3 seaman, [I] was immediately assigned as a “barracks cleaner”,” Eaton said. “[I was] prevented from going on weekly operations off the coast of San Diego.”
The USS Menhaden SS-377 was deployed on a Western Pacific (WESTPAC) cruise to Pearl Harbor and Yokosuka, Japan in October of 1967. Visits to Hong Kong, a British Crown Colony, Keelung, Taiwan and the Gulf of Tonkin off the coast of Vietnam were made during Eaton’s time at sea.
“During that deployment, a 63-day submerged patrol [was conducted] in an area known only to the commissioned officers,” Eaton continued.
The veteran found life during the submerged patrol to be “an interesting experience.”
“The countries involved were not happy if they found a United States submarine sneaking about in the oceans of the Cold War,” Eaton recounted.
The ship, which was composed of 63 enlisted crew members and eight officers, offered limited space for the men. The pressure hull was a 295 foot-long tube that the men were crammed into.
“The boat was operated by young men, mostly in their early 20s,” Eaton said. “[They] were supervised by officers and chiefs in their late 20s and 30s.”
Once every three weeks, the young crew was entitled to take a shower that was timed for one minute. The showers were conducted regardless of if the men required one or not.
“After 63 days of this “togetherness”, tempers were short, sailors were filthy, smelly and unshaven,” Eaton described. “[We looked] more like pirates than U.S. sailors.”
Eaton participated in a six-month process that required him to draw each submarine system. Along with having his knowledge tested, the veteran had to demonstrate his ability “to operate every piece of equipment aboard the Menhaden”, as Eaton states.
“[I] was awarded the qualification in submarines for “Dolphins” in Subic Bay, Philippines,” Eaton said.
Afterwards, another deployment for WESTPAC was made which required over an additional 60 days at sea. This time, Eaton’s submerged patrol was located in warmer water.
“When the boat surfaced, it was covered with marine growth which smelled to high heaven,” Eaton remembered. “[It] had to be scrubbed off the entire surface of the boat that was above water.”
During this time, Eaton was on a tour in the Gulf of Tonkin during the Vietnam conflict with the “Tonkin Gulf Yacht Club.” Submerged target services were provided by the Menhaden as part of the surface craft’s anti-submarine warfare training.
“[I] extended my enlistment to take part on the twilight cruise for the Menhaden, which was scheduled to be decommissioned in 1969 and 1970,” Eaton said. “This deployment was a diplomatic “show the flag” mission.”
This time, the Menhaden made visits to Pearl Harbor and Pago Pago as well as Auckland, Taranga and Gisborne in New Zealand. The ship was informally awarded the title of “Playmate of the Year 1970” during a LONGEX 70 training operation of the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization (SEATO). The Menhaden operated alongside other naval forces including the New Zealand Navy, the Royal Navy, the U.S. Navy and the Australian Navy.
“[I] crossed the equator twice and was inducted as a shellback in the usual naval tradition, apart from the haircut,” Eaton said. “My skipper Commander S. L. Guille wanted his sailors to be presentable in New Zealand.”
In December of 1970, Eaton completed his service in the Navy as an E5 torpedoman second class and was honorably discharged. The then-22-year-old drove to Havasu to live with his parents who were constructing their retirement home as new retirees. Eaton remembers his trip as being snowy and on a “cold December’s day.”
“[I] worked as an apprentice marine mechanic at Irwin Marine on Industrial Boulevard under a Veterans’ Administration program which paid half [of my] wages,” Eaton said.
At the end of summer in 1971, Eaton was laid off from his job after the boaters returned back to their homes. During this time, the veteran relocated back to Las Cruces and started school at New Mexico State University.
“During sophomore year, [I was] tired of trying to get by on the GI Bill so I was hired as a sworn student police officer,” Eaton said. “[I was] walking a beat with the University Police Department.”
When Eaton took a liking to police work, he was hired for an additional seven years by the NMSU Police Department. He completed his duties as a staff officer and worked for patrol as well as for investigations. Eaton then happened upon an opportunity that presented itself to the veteran in Havasu.
“In 1978, Lake Havasu City was incorporated and started forming the Lake Havasu City Police Department,” Eaton remembered. “[I] applied for a position [as a] police officer and was hired in November 1979.”
Since that time, Eaton has acted as the funeral coordinator for the VFW/American Legion Combined Honor Guard. For 11 years, the veteran attended over 400 veterans’ funerals where he provided “military honors for the families and friends of deceased veterans.” Eaton participated in funerals from Dolan Springs to Quartzsite.
At present, the veteran is a member of the American Legion Post 81 and the VFW Post 9401. From 2010 to 2011, Eaton was the VFW Post Commander.
Eaton believes that the military held him responsible and accountable for his duties at sea. Being an 18-year-old high school graduate, the veteran describes his younger self as being sheltered and naive.
“I wish that average Americans understood the life experience and chance for growth the military provides to young men and women who choose to serve,” Eaton said. “It provides responsibility and the confidence to carry through with those responsibilities.”
