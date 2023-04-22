Spending exactly 21 years, seven months and five days in the U.S. Air Force, David Howard, 87, divided his time working diligently across the world. Hailing from Venice, Illinois, Howard admired the men he met who served in the Air Force alongside his brother. During his sibling’s bachelor party in 1955, Howard noticed the influx of servicemembers present at the celebration. At the time, his brother was stationed at March Air Force Base and Howard recalls being the only civilian at the party.
A year later, Howard completed the entrance exams for new cadets. After finding out he had qualified, Howard chose to begin pilot training but was ultimately not selected for the program.
The year after, in 1957, Howard tried once again to join the training program. This time, he was chosen for the Aviation Cadet Navigator Training Program at the age of 22. At the end of the following year, Howard was commissioned and received his wings on Oct. 21, 1958.
Two months later, Howard married his wife, Margaret Howard, and was shortly assigned to the 22nd Air Refueling Squadron. Stationed at March Air Force Base, Howard stepped foot on the same base that housed his brother a few years earlier.
While with the unit, Howard first flew KC-97 tanker refuelers before transitioning to KC-135s. With the switch came a new duty station, which landed Howard at McChord Air Force Base in 1960.
After the squadron was disbanded in 1962, Howard and several other crew members were reassigned to the 903rd Air Refueling Squadron. Moving once again, Howard came to Beale Air Force Base in California with his new unit.
Two years later, the 903rd Air Refueling Squadron was tasked with a highly classified mission, Howard says.
“We were the only squadron equipped and trained to refuel the SR-71 aircraft,” Howard said. “Because of the complications of refueling the SR-71, some of us stayed there for extended tours.”
For Howard, his stay at the base lasted for nine years and three months. He describes his duty as being an “instructor/standardization/evaluation navigator.”
After that, Howard expresses his next duty as the Air Force getting “even” with him. His unit was then sent on a tour to the Kincheloe Air Force Base in Northern Michigan.
To support SR-71 operations during the Vietnam War, Howard flew frequently to Okinawa. Making a total 15 trips, Howard states that all but three flights to Okinawa were six week long tours.
“The SR-71 could fly over 2,000 miles per hour above 60,000 feet and that was a reconnaissance aircraft,” Howard described. “It worked primarily against North Vietnam and we supported them.”
In January 1974, Howard sought a change in his flying career and was reassigned to the Strategic Air Command headquarters in Omaha. His stay in Nebraska led him to a new job as a computer systems analyst. Howard remained in his position as part of a three year tour, he says.
A couple of years into his new surroundings, Howard underwent brain surgery. This medical concern prompted Howard to ponder about a different career choice. Later, in 1977, Howard was placed in command of the Data Processing Installation at March Air Force Base.
Some time after his arrival, Howard’s facility was recognized as the most improved installation for the SAC headquarters. In 1978, his installation received recognition as the best facility in SAC, Howard says.
Before Howard decided on his military retirement, he gained the rank of lieutenant colonel in 1976. At the time, Howard was 41 years old. Three years later, he officially retired at the age of 44.
During the same year, Howard and his family made the decision to move to Lake Havasu City. In 1980, Howard found new employment as a field auditor with the Arizona State Workmen’s Compensation Fund.
For 12 years, Howard remained with the company until medical issues caused him to fully retire in 1992.
The previous experience Howard gained during the military gave him an advantage during his civilian career, he says.
“I thought I did a pretty good job for a kid from the wrong side of the tracks,” Howard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.