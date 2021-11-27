Every Sunday, we feature a local veteran to honor those who have served our country. To nominate a veteran for this feature — or if you are a veteran who would like to be featured — please email Reporter Daisy Nelson at dnelson@havasunews.com or call 928-208-8825.
Lake Havasu City councilman David Lane grew up in poverty in northern California. When he was 15 years old, he got his first introduction to law enforcement — by witnessing an armed robbery.
“The first person on scene was a highway patrolman,” Lane recalled. “I went through the entire court process and worked with the local detectives and gave my statement. Based on the information I provided, they caught the guy. He was actually from another town. It was a highway patrolman a hundred miles away that caught him. I got to see how the officers handled themselves and I said, ‘You know what? That’s what I want to do with my life.’ So that’s how I knew what I wanted to be.”
Right after high school at 17 years old, Lane joined the Air Force for the sole purpose of gaining experience as a military policeman and beefing up his skills in preparation for his end goal — joining the California Highway Patrol.
“I wanted to stand out amongst everyone else,” Lane said. “I did that for four and a half years. Normally, your enlistment is four years of active duty and two years of inactive duty, but when my enlistment was up, the highway patrol wasn’t testing, so I extended for six months.”
He graduated from the security police academy second in his class and was assigned to Travis Air Force Base, where they keep the largest planes in the free world — the Lockheed C-5 Galaxy.
“C-5 was a high priority asset, so if it was going to land some place other than a military installation, it had to have security police on board, so that’s what I did,” Lane said. “I would fly whenever the C-5 needed to go somewhere. I’ve been to Cape Canaveral several times taking satellites and that sort of stuff back there.”
One of his favorite things about his assignment was the awe on people’s faces when they’d land the massive plane somewhere that normally doesn’t see such hefty aircraft. He noted the “pride” he felt for our country, especially in those moments.
Lane spent his entire military career at Travis AFB, going on assignments with the aircraft.
“That was in the 70s, and we all thought we were going to go to war with Iran at that time,” Lane remembered. “It was during the Cold War, so it was a pretty uneventful career other than just doing the day-to-day activities and training and being ready to go.”
He also completed some temporary assignments.
“They were bringing all the children refugees from Vietnam, so we had a lot of visiting dignitaries coming to Travis Air Force Base,” Lane said. “They wanted people to represent the military in a very professional manner, so I was chosen and put on a team that worked the main gate. We wore very sharp uniforms and had a lot of military bearing. Nobody that was on that team was lackadaisical in their duties.”
He also received his non-commissioned officer status while serving.
During his last year in the military, Lane worked in the armory — where he almost died.
“The other person that I was working with had an accidental discharge with a shotgun, and it blew a hole in the roof right above my head,” Lane recalled. “That scared the bejesus out of me.”
Lane wishes people knew how much sacrifice is involved for military members.
“GI stands for government-issued,” Lane said. “You truly are just a number. You’re expendable. You just have to realize that.”
He also shared a little fun fact that not many people may know.
“Everybody knows that when you go into the military, you get your head shaved and the buzz cut,” Lane said. “The whole idea behind that is to take away your individuality and to make you part of a team. Well, you have to pay for that haircut. It’s not free. Even people that thought they were going to beat the system and come in with a shaved head — and this was the 70s, so most of us had long hair — but even if you had a shaved head, they sat you down in that chair and they ran the clippers over your head and said, ‘That’ll be $1.50.’”
As soon as CHP was testing again, Lane was ready. He took the written test in August of 1981 while still in the Air Force and was honorably discharged a month later.
“I did a lot of growing up,” Lane said. “I was 17 when I joined the military. I was 21 when I received my discharge. That’s really what established my work ethic, and you realize the more professional you are and the harder you work, the greater the reward. So that really helped and it really followed me into the highway patrol. I was kind of an overachiever.”
Read more about David Lane and his California Highway Patrol career in the next issue of our magazine, “Havasu: Arizona’s Coastal Life,” publishing in December.
