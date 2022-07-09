The tragic turn of events that immortalized September 11 into the history of the United States prompted one Lake Havasu City resident to act on his patriotism in order to serve his country. Enlisting into the United States Army in 2002, Dayle “Danny” Roth went into the military when he was close to 24 years old.
During active duty, Roth first served as a 92 Golf Cook. Later in the Army Reserves, the 43-year-old veteran reclassified to an 88 November Logistics Specialist, which classifies as an Army Transportation Management Coordinator.
While working his MOS 92G, Roth was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington (now known as Joint Base Lewis-Mcchord) and was assigned to the military prison. He recounts having to perform correctional officer duties while there which included inmate supervision.
“From there, I was a cook in 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment through HHC (Headquarters and Headquarters Company) in Baumholder, Germany,” Roth described. “After that, that’s when I came back to the states and did the college thing and then went back in as an 88 November Logistics.”
Working in the prison was an eye-opening experience for Roth. He remembers the servicemen and women who ended up in the military prison due to their bad decisions. Roth also noticed how civilian law greatly differs from the military law established by the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
“Civilian law is a lot less strict and they might let a soldier go with a slap on the wrist,” Roth explained. “You go through UCMJ and Military Justice is completely different and a lot more strict and you can end up going to jail for a year or two.”
While Roth was stationed in Germany, the amount of training he completed did not allow him to see the historical sights of his surroundings. One specific memory is of a city that was specifically created to aid in convoy training.
“We would do live fire and have all kinds of explosions, small arms fire, all that kind of stuff,” Roth said. “The training was a big deal and you do something so much, it’s second nature. You can keep driving forward until the mission is completed and until it’s time to go home.”
When Roth was deployed to Ramadi, Iraq in 2006, the veteran says the experience was harrowing in nature. Being with the 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, his unit was deployed after a National Guard and Marines unit suffered “heavy casualties”.
“I had friends that were blown up by IEDs or wounded by enemy fire,” Roth recounted. “We lost so many vehicles to IEDs that helicopters at night became our main mode of transportation.”
Roth says of his unit that they were a Quick Reaction Force in Kuwait when they were ordered “to assist and bring that city back to a safe place”.
“We got there and the insurgency area of the operation was huge. It was like a cloud over the city, over the farmland and the roads,” Roth continued. “Lots of IEDs, RPGs, mortars, small arms fire, it was a very dangerous place to be no matter what you were doing.”
In 2007, Roth returned to the states after his active duty had ended. He remembers how he almost ended up being stop-loss, which allows the military to involuntarily extend the active duty contract of a soldier. Roth says his unit returned to Iraq after only a few months after they originally left.
“I just barely missed being stop-lossed,” Roth said. “It was difficult for a lot of soldiers to come back to the states and think they’re done with the military and then all of a sudden, their unit stop-losses them and then they have to go back to deployment.”
When Roth returned to Havasu in 2007, he became employed by the Chamber of Commerce and started a work study at the local vet center. Due to the success Roth faced while working for the center, he was eventually offered a full-time position and continued working there until 2020. After that time, the veteran enrolled at Havasu’s campus for Mohave Community College where he is currently finishing up his major in Substance Abuse Counseling and his minor in Information Technology.
“The only real reason that I took that position was because I wanted to make sure veterans were taken care of in this town through mental health, counseling and redirecting them to any type of organization that could help them with getting out of isolation,” Roth explained. “That was a big deal to me working for the vet center.”
When Roth later joined the Army Reserves, he felt proud to see younger generations stepping up to serve their country.
“When I was in the Army Reserves, there were a lot of younger soldiers volunteering for deployment which was good to see,” Roth continued.
Roth finds the large veteran community in Havasu to be beneficial for other veterans. He makes an effort to communicate with his military friends although he has suffered losses over the years.
“There’s some new leadership [at the vert center] and they’re doing some good things,” Roth said. “A vet center is needed in this town along with the clinic. To have somewhere for veterans to go, to build that comradery again, that family and to be able to welcome people home.”
The military allowed Roth to mature and prepared him for the responsibilities that come with being an adult. He credits the military for being a guide that sets people on the right track.
“You set goals and you learn that it is not all about you,” Roth said. “You have to watch other people’s backs and they have to watch yours, especially in combat.”
Access to benefits such as gym, healthcare, college, a steady paycheck and lifetime friends are some of the advantages that come with being in the military, Roth says.
“If you’re lacking stability or maturity. It’s a great place to send you in the right direction in life,” Roth said. “You really grow up. After a certain point in life, it’s time.”
The veteran now spends his time with his Army veteran girlfriend, playing golfing, swimming and playing chess. He also enjoys utilizing the workout stations that are found throughout Rotary Park.
Upon leaving the Army, Roth was honorably discharged in February 2007. In June 2021, he was honorably discharged from the Army Reserves.
A list of medals and ribbons the veteran has received include the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Army and Overseas Service Ribbons, the Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon and the Army Reserve Service Ribbon. Roth has also received two ARCOMS, which is an Army Commendation Medal that is awarded to those who have displayed meritorious achievement, service or heroism.
