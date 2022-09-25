Having served during the middle of the Vietnam War, Don Bittenbender spent his service time working closely with war images. In 1966, Bittenbender did not want to be drafted, so he enlisted into the U.S. Air Force as part of their buddy system.
The friend Bittenbender had enlisted with would not be seen again by the veteran until their four years of service were completed. Although the recruiter told the young men they would go to basic training together, Bittenbender says his friend was assigned to a separate squadron upon arrival.
The training the then 18-year-old learned as a precision photo processing specialist stayed with him during his civilian years, Bittenbender says.
“I kind of took that training and applied it to the graphic arts industry,” Bittenbender continued. “Who knows where I would’ve ended up had I not gone in service, to be really honest with you.”
The veteran describes his career field in the Air Force as “interesting” due to the scope of the duties that he had to perform. Images were captured from various types of reconnaissance aircraft, such as the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird or the Lockheed U-2 Dragon Lady.
In February 1967, Bittenbender worked with the former aircraft during his time at Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County, California.
Bittenbender remembers the SR-71 as being a spy aircraft that was considered top secret at that time. The aircraft rose to over 75,000 feet in elevation and had the ability to reach Mach 3, which is equivalent to three times the speed of sound.
“Of course they’d want to know if you had anything to do with the plane and we’d just have to tell them, ‘No,’” Bittenbender said, regarding others questioning his involvement with the SR-71.
In September 1967, Bittenbender traveled to Vietnam on temporary duty with his unit from BAFB. Once there, the veteran arrived at SACSAR, which was a Strategic Air Command Strategic Air Relocatable photographic facility.
The familiarity of keeping his duties private remained with Bittenbender since this facility was also considered top secret. The veteran then worked alongside the U-2 aircraft that would conduct daytime photo reconnaissance in the surrounding areas.
“We actually lived in a building in Saigon and they would send trucks out to get us to work,” Bittenbender remembered. “We would process the film and do everything with the film at night.”
The exceptional quality of the images that were captured by the aircraft, specifically by the SR-71, resulted in distant objects being instantly recognizable.
Objects, such as automobiles, could be easily identified by their make, Bittenbender says.
“Between the resolution of the lenses and the cameras and the type of film and the type of processing, at 75,000 feet in the air – it was very, very precise,” Bittenbender said.
In December 1967, the U-2 aircraft was damaged while in Vietnam. This resulted in Bittenbender being transferred to Yokota Air Base in Western Tokyo.
After a two-month stint in Japan, Bittenbender was sent back to the states to begin processing film at BAFB. The SR-71 was granted missions in Okinawa but Bittenbender says he did not travel to the city then. The veteran remained stateside where his unit worked on the film that was captured and then sent to them from Okinawa.
By October 1968, Bittenbender was on his way back to Vietnam. This time, the veteran was stationed with a completely different unit – the 460th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron.
While back in Vietnam, Bittenbender’s unit worked in conjunction with RF-4C Phantom II aircraft. This aircraft supported missions that were more tactical-based. Bittenbender spent another two months with this unit before being transferred back to Saigon.
The new unit Bittenbender joined was called RITS – Reconnaissance Intelligence Technical Squadron. Bittenbender was introduced to pre-programmed Firebee drones during this time in Saigon.
“They’re nothing like the drones they have today,” Bittenbender said. “These were drones they hooked on a C-130 and they flew them up north over the Gulf of Tonkin and they released them.”
The film captured by the drones was then processed by Bittenbender and his unit. The veteran says that unlike videotapes, the dropping of a bomb had to be processed from still images.
After Bittenbender completed his time in Vietnam, he had a year of service left in the Air Force. The veteran says that airmen were normally given a “dream sheet” to fill out that included the location of where they wanted to go once back in the states.
When the time came for Bittenbender to receive his notice, he was instead ordered to go to Okinawa. The veteran traveled to Japan with the 15th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron where they flew RF-4C aircraft.
“I’d gotten my last promotion while I was still in Vietnam so I made E5 staff sergeant and I’d always work the night shift,” Bittenbender said. “I got to Okinawa and they made me the supervisor of the day shift.”
Looking back, Bittenbender regards his time in Okinawa as “incredible.” He recalls a time when he went on a trip with a friend of his. The pair traveled to the Expo 70 world’s fair in Osaka, Japan and spent a week at the event.
When Bittenbender left the Air Force in 1970, he departed from Okinawa on July 4 at 10 p.m. Upon arriving at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, California, the time went backward to 9 p.m. due to the date line, Bittenbender remembers.
The veteran was discharged shortly after. Bittenbender says he spent time in the Air Force Reserve for six years starting in 1980.
Bittenbender returned home to Blue Springs, Missouri after his initial discharge from the Air Force. Once back home, Bittenbender spent two weeks at his mother’s home before renting a unit with a friend who served in the Navy.
The views Bittenbender has about the military are based on the importance of responsibility that is instilled into fellow service members.
“I think there needs to be something in our country where young people can get more involved and understand what this country is all about,” Bittenbender explained. “I don’t know if mandatory military service is really what’s needed, but there should be something for people to understand the values of this country.”
In regards to Bittenbender’s present involvement in Lake Havasu City’s Marine Corps League, he expresses his wishes for more veterans to join the organization. Bittenbender, who participates in the league’s color guard, hopes other veterans will step up and show an interest in being a part of their local community.
“It’s a great group of guys and it’s all branches of the service,” Bittenbender said. “We do a lot in the community and my perception is we’re very well-respected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.