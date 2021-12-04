For 13 years, Erika Manzano dedicated her life to documenting the U.S. Navy. Today, she’s a student services coordinator at ASU Havasu, managing the residence hall, student activities and functioning in the role of dean of students and advocacy.
In 1998, Manzano was a year out of high school, ready to leave home in Montana. College wasn’t calling her name, so she decided to enlist.
“The Navy gave me the best options to move forward.,” Manzano said. “I had a paying job, a place to live, and they paid for my education – when I decided I actually needed to go to school.”
She served as a mass communications specialist, telling the Navy’s “day-to-day story through articles, photos and video,” she explained.
A memory from her time in the Navy that sticks out from the rest was a six-month humanitarian deployment on the USNS Mercy. She traveled to the Philippines, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and East Timor.
“While there, the medical teams gave immunizations, eye glasses, completed routine and complex dental work ,and in some cases, major surgeries,” Manzano said. “I was there just to document, but being in these countries and seeing how little these people had, yet the people we met were so happy for us to be in their country helping – even if they were not receiving the help – it’s what led me to get my degree in social work.”
Her 13 years of service taught her “to always be accountable, be ready, plan ahead, and don’t take any day for granted,” Manzano said.
When times got tough, family and music were her saving grace.
“Calling home or getting a package from home always made the long days better,” Manzano recalled. “A good song can always change the mood. When you’ve been out to sea for two months without hitting land, you might need a mood enhancer.”
In her experience, it wasn’t as hard of a life as it seemed, however.
“Not to say there aren’t bad days – there are,” Manzano added. “But it’s like any other job – you go to work, you come home to your family, and once in a while you have to leave for a long period of time. That part is the hardest, no doubt about it, but the day-to-day life is rather enjoyable – if you have the right commands.”
Even when she was far away from home, she was never truly alone. Her brothers and sisters in uniform become her family.
Now, the 42-year-old and her family call Lake Havasu City home. They moved here five years ago after her husband, Randy, retired after 25 years in the Navy and she graduated with her bachelor’s degree in social work – one day apart from each other.
Erika, Randy, their two daughters – Kaia, 11, and Kalei, 8 – and their two boxers, Mana and Pono, love to be outdoors, either offroading in the RZR or swimming. Erika also enjoys repurposing furniture pieces.
While thanks is always appreciated by veterans, Erika said, there are better ways to ensure those who serve are taken care of.
“Over 20 veterans a day succumb to suicide,” Erika said. “Many veterans are suffering from symptoms of PTSD and/or have lost brothers and sisters in uniform… Instead of thanking a vet, try asking how they are doing, how are they dealing and if they are Safe. Even words of encouragement mean more. Telling a vet you hope they have a meaningful day can do more than saying thank you.”
While holidays like Veterans Day are meant to honor those who have served, it can also resurface a lot of loss, Erika added.
“Asking these questions versus thanking them might just save their life.”
Every Sunday, we feature a local veteran to honor those who have served our country. To nominate a veteran for this feature — or if you are a veteran who would like to be featured — please email Reporter Daisy Nelson at dnelson@havasunews.com or call 928-208-8825.
