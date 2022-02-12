Eva Fox has held many titles in her life. She currently serves as first lady, a member of the media team and concert chair at Elks Lodge #2399, in addition to being the past Elkette president and Pie Queen.
She’s also a veteran of the U.S. Army. Fox served 26 years in multiple capacities, shaping her into the woman she is today.
“My father was in the Navy,” she said. “I grew up without my father, but I always knew he was in the Navy. So my intentions were to go in the Navy. Funny story, my girlfriend and I were driving in my car and we heard an advertisement on the radio for the Army National Guard. We drove up there, and next thing you know, we were in.”
Eva, now 64, first joined the Army National Guard in 1975 while she was still in high school as a 17-year-old.
“I always knew I was going to go in the military,” Fox said. “My parents always encouraged me, all of us, to go into the military because it was a good retirement. They didn’t encourage me to go to college. So it just was what I always knew I was going to do, ever since I was a little kid.”
When she graduated, she went off to basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. From there, she went to medic school in Houston, Texas. Then, she came home and worked one weekend a month.
In 1982, she was offered a full time job with the Army National Guard as a recruiter – a role she ended up working for 22 years, hopping from city to city in California. She started in Susanville, then to her hometown of Redding, then Fairfield, then Richmond, then San Francisco, and finally Sacramento, where she worked in headquarters and retired at 44 years old in 2003.
“I worked with a lot of combat arms units, so I would go out in the field with them,” Fox said. “Many times I was the only female out in the field with the men. I worked with field artillery, and common engineers, and they would pick me up and throw me in the river if they liked me. I worked with a boat unit.”
One of the best units she worked with was the military intelligence unit in San Francisco, working alongside people that spoke multiple languages.
Another memory that sticks out in her mind is working as a medic for a combat support hospital in the early 1980s – a Medical Unit Self-contained Transportable (MUST) hospital. The structure was actually inflated with air, and Fox loved being the person to ride it up to the top, allowing her to latch two sides of the blow-up building together.
Fox said she never really had any really tough days, but there was one thought that kept her going.
“Whenever I was out in the field and I was freezing and my feet were numb, I always knew that the day would end and I would be back in my bed, warm again,” Fox said. It’s a reminder she always shared with her new recruits just starting out in the military career.
Fox credits the military for forming her into the person she is today. It taught her respect, and it’s a “great way to live your life,” she added.
New people she meets often ask if she’s a veteran.
“Someone just said it the other day, and I said, ‘Is it that bad?’” Fox said. “All my boys, their friends were always afraid of me.”
“I’m still afraid of her,” Charles Fox, her husband, laughed.
Charles is also a veteran and currently serves as the Exalted Ruler of the local Elks Lodge. They met online in 2006, and they got married in January 2008. They moved to Havasu from California about seven years ago. You can read more about him in next week’s veteran feature.
Eva was a single mom of five boys, four of which joined the military.
Today, she enjoys crocheting, creating mosaic stepping stones, painting, hanging out in the pool, going on walks, volunteering, and traveling with Charles.
“[The military] is a way of life, and it sticks with you forever,” Eva said. “You never lose some of it.”
