If you see a smooth riding maroon trike rolling down the road, topped by a rider with a denim cut dotted with military patches, there’s a good chance you could be looking at Fabian Cornejo.
Cornejo, 74, is a ride captain for the Patriot Guard Riders, a local motorcycle club that honors military members, both active and retired. They regularly welcome home troops, escort fallen soldiers and honor veterans who have passed, and Cornejo is often at the lead.
He and his wife of 22 years, Sandy, moved to Lake Havasu City 21 years ago, where they share their home with a cat named TC — short for Terror Cat. Sandy’s sister also lives in Havasu. In addition to being a ride captain for PGR, he’s been a mentor for the Veterans Treatment Court since its inception, helping his fellow brothers and sisters turn a new page. He also enjoys fishing when he has the time.
When Cornejo joined the Army in 1969 amid the Vietnam War, he wasn’t drafted.
“Everybody in our family has been in the military, and Vietnam was going on and I guess I just wanted to do my part,” he said.
His son, one of five kids, also joined the Army himself and retires in November 2022 after 20 years of service.
Cornejo served for three years with the military occupational specialty code of 62B30 — heavy equipment operator and mechanic.
“I was with the engineers,” Cornejo said. “We cleared the jungles and built the roads and whatever they needed us to do.”
His work ethic and sense of responsibility stems from his Army past.
“I grew up,” he said. “When I had a job to do, I’d go out and do it. It has a lot of good benefits. It helped me out through my career working for Southern California Edison as lineman splicer, from which he retired.
It also teaches you skills that help you raise a family, Cornejo said.
“I’m really proud of my kids right now,” he said. “I have three girls and two boys, and all five of them have been to school. Two have Masters [degrees], two of them have Bachelors, and one of them has an Associates. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
When he thinks back on his time in the military, he is struck by the comradery of his guys and the brotherhood they share, especially compared to the civilian life he experienced after he returned home in November 1971 after receiving a three-month early leave.
“People don’t understand… the mentality and the comradery that we have with our brothers and sisters, how we help each other,” Cornejo said. “When we find a brother or sister that’s down, we help them. It seems like regular civilian life doesn’t understand that.”
Cornejo credits Sandy and his brother, Ed, for helping him through tough times.
“[Sandy] pulled me out of my — we called it shell shock in those days, and now we call it PTSD,” Cornejo said. “She was the greatest help.”
While there’s no doubt that war can leave soldiers wounded both physically and mentally, Cornejo turns his mind toward the happier moments.
“I remember the good times,” he said. “We all had good times, and that’s what sticks in my head. I just remember a lot of the friends and everything else that we had.”
