As stated by the wife of one Lake Havasu City resident, her husband is a veteran who helped himself by helping other veterans. Frank Emery, a 77-year-old Vietnam War veteran, has lived in Havasu for the last 18 years with his wife, Dallas Emery, and has been a prominent member of the VFW Post 9401. Born and raised in San Diego, Emery was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967 at the age of 21 while he was holding steady employment. Emery says that he was one of the older soldiers he noticed around him during that time.
“I was working and didn’t think they were going to take me and they did. That was my 21st birthday present,” Emery said. “I was older than some of my drill sergeants.”
Emery was a part of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment and fought alongside the 25th Infantry Division, which garnered the nickname of “Tropic Lightning.” This division specialized in jungle warfare, the environment in which the veteran spent most of his time while stationed in Dau Tieng in southern Vietnam.
“I was an infantryman,” Emery said “We went through the bushes and were in the water for days at a time. There was the occasional firefight like the big ones.”
The longest time that was spent out in the field was around 37 days, Emery recounts. The rations that he and his fellow soldiers were given ended up being carried inside of socks that the men would then attach to their belts during their long missions.
“We were out for days on end. Every once in a while, they would bring in hot food for us,” Emery remembered. “They would bring in a trailer of beer and soda but by the time we got it, the ice was gone.”
During his time in the war, the veteran suffered from two injuries that earned him a Purple Heart, although his wife chimes in that her husband has received two. Emery sustained one of his injuries during the Tet Offensive, when attacks were initiated by North Vietnamese troops.
“The [injury] was just shrapnel. A little here. A little there,” Emery said, modestly. “That one didn’t need me to be hospitalized. They just doctored me up.”
The injury that did threaten the life of Emery almost left the veteran as a “name on the wall”, referencing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
“It was a brain injury from a RPG rocket. It knocked me cold,” Emery said. “For the firefight, I was in another world. I didn’t know I was hurt.”
Emery found out he had contracted malaria when he reported to the Department of Veterans Affairs to receive treatment for his injury.
“I got a medical [discharge] and I had 30 days to report to the VA when I got out,” Emery recalled. “They were monitoring me [for malaria]. I’ve been in the VA for a long time.”
After having to spend two months in the hospital for his brain injury, Emery says he was “right back out” after his recovery.
“I had what they called a “profile” and I couldn’t wear a helmet,” Emery described. “I used to wear a soft cap and carry my helmet on my canteen so if something happened, I could just throw it on.”
The veteran’s wife, Dallas, adds that her husband’s rescue mission while in Cambodia was performed by a rogue helicopter pilot who “disobeyed orders to come and get him.” Emery includes that his unit was not supposed to be in Cambodia at that time.
“We were getting hit and tried to get evacuated. One pilot said to hell with it and he came in and got us,” Emery continued. “It was a recon looking for Viet Cong. We were watching for weapons coming down from the north. That was a fun time!”
Although the humble veteran opens up about his military experiences, he is still tight-lipped about some of the more triggering memories.
“There’s a lot of stories. I just don’t talk about them much, you know,” Emery explained. “Some of the stuff is really hard to talk about.”
A few positive aspects of the military included the interactions he had with other soldiers and his ability to see different parts of the world.
“It was hard in Vietnam because we were losing people and rotating so much that you really didn’t get real close to anybody,” Emery said. “That was a good thing because we lost so many of them.”
The discipline factor of the military is one part that Emery wishes people knew more about. While he was serving, Emery remembers the harsh treatment soldiers would receive from those who were in charge.
“I guess it’s not like how it was when we were in. It was strict,” Emery said. “The drill instructor could still slap you upside the head, put his foot in your back and make you do push-ups. You can’t do that anymore.”
In 1969, Emery left the military and went to Fort Hood, Texas. The veteran describes the Army post as being “a lovely place.” The veteran says he drove a truck for a dairy company for 30 years after that.
“After I got over my PTSD somewhat, I had some really rough times when I first got back,” Emery shared. “I just worked and worked. As long as I stayed busy, I was pretty good.”
Emery admits that his wife, Dallas, said she would leave if the veteran did not seek treatment for his debilitating issues. That is when Emery started to receive help from a psychologist at the VA. One day, his psychologist asked if it was okay if Emery talked to one of the interns at the facility.
“I was only in there for 10 minutes and we were both bawling,” Emery revealed. “I told her things that I hadn’t said since I’d been out. We just bonded and that really helped me to get over that hump.”
Since that time, Emery has helped other veterans through the various organizations he has been a part of. Some of these include the Vietnam Veterans of San Diego and the VFW Posts in San Diego as well as in Havasu. As of 2005, the VVSD is now known as Veterans Village of San Diego.
“When I was in San Diego, I was helping the homeless veterans. We started the stand down program with the Vietnam Veterans of San Diego,” Emery said. “That’s where it originated and now it’s nationwide.”
After his arrival in Havasu, Emery names a long list of local community organizations that he has participated in. These include the Freedom Bridge Foundation, the 9/11 Rededication Committee and the Vietnam Day and Korean War Day committees. The veteran also has been involved with American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.
“I did a lot of work with the VFW [Post 9401], Color Guard, Service Officer. Both in San Diego and here,” Emery continued. “I was post commander three times in San Diego. I was the district commander over there and post commander twice here and district commander twice here.”
Emery’s wife, Dallas, adds that Agent Orange has had an effect on her husband, which accounts for his diabetes and other ailments. She includes that her husband participated in the honor guard and was the color guard captain until eight years ago, when the condition of his affected ankle became worse.
““I’ve done hundreds [of funerals] since I’ve been here. We would sometimes do 50 or 60 a year,” Emery added. “We’d go to Quartzsite, Parker, Mohave Valley, Golden Valley, Kingman. We’d go all over. We did them at houses, churches and cemeteries.”
Along with Emery’s Purple Heart decorations, he has also received the Bronze Star “with the V for valor”, he says. Between the life-threatening injuries and aid he provided to other veterans upon his departure from the military, Emery takes pride in the service he was able to perform for his country.
“Personally, I think everybody should have to serve in some capacity for at least two years,” Emery said. “I think we wouldn’t see a lot of what we see if we had that discipline out of these people. That’s one of the big things I think the military does.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.