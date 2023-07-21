Many Vietnam War veterans have tales of unpleasant returns to the states. Although military personnel were serving their country, returning veterans were often told to don civilian clothes upon their return home.
Like many other veterans from that time, Lake Havasu City resident Fred Robbins, 77, remembers the advice he received when traveling back to the states.
“You know, it was kind of funny because a lot of us that came back, the first thing they told us was to take your uniform off, don’t tell anybody you’ve been in the service, kind of keep it lowkey,” Robbins said.
Robbins’ journey to serving in the war began in 1968 when he halted his college studies. The 22-year-old received a letter shortly after from the U.S. Armed Forces. According to his parents, the letter declared that Robbins had been drafted.
Approximately two weeks later, Robbins was on his way to joining the Army, he says.
Robbins then traveled to Los Angeles from his home in Moreno Valley, California to complete his military physical. When he returned, Robbins notified his employer, Longs Drugs, of his approaching departure.
When asked how long until his leave, Robbins told his employer, ‘I got five days.’ Robbins eventually arrived at Fort Ord, California but was informed of an illness affecting his base.
Because of this, Robbins and the other soldiers were sent directly to their barracks to begin immediate training, he says. The incoming soldiers trained for days with no breaks in-between, Robbins continues. Once basic training was completed, Robbins was quickly transitioned to advanced training.
“We had two hours off. Basically, say hi to your parents that came to the ceremony and then, that was it,” Robbins said of the transition. “At the end of my advanced training, I got selected to go to OCS school, which is to become a sergeant in 90 days.”
The opportunity to attend Officer Candidate School came to an end a week later due to a cancellation, Robbins says.
During the Christmas holiday, Robbins remembers being home when he received a recall from the Army. Returning to his base, Robbins spent about three weeks there before being deployed to Vietnam.
Arriving in January 1969, Robbins would go on to spend a year serving as a mortar gunner. Medic duties were also bestowed upon Robbins as a result of his unit losing their medical personnel, he says.
Robbins’ primary war duty made him responsible for packing an 81 mortar, which he carried on his back.
“When we got there, I think at the time, we had the most infantry soldiers in the Army over there,” Robbins said. “We had over 500,000.”
After his year was completed, Robbins says he spent most of his 23rd year of life in Vietnam. He celebrated his 24th birthday in March of 1970 after his return to the states, he says.
Without regard to his recent war experience, Robbins says he was quickly transitioned to Fort Hood, Texas. Once there, Robbins was assigned to a tank and underwent two months of training.
Thinking back on Vietnam, the young soldier had received a “buck” sergeant rank after five months, Robbins remembers. This status made Robbins in charge of 15 other soldiers, he adds.
Despite his war ranking, Robbins says his time at Fort Hood was similar to reliving basic training.
“I was wearing my sergeant stripes and they called me into the office and he goes, ‘You’re not a sergeant,’ and I go, ‘What do you mean I’m not a sergeant?’” Robbins remembered. “He goes, ‘There’s no paperwork that says you’re a sergeant.’ They made me take them off. If you’re at least not an E-5, it’s like basic training all over again.”
Robbins remained in Texas until he received his discharge in August of that year.
Returning to his previous employer, Robbins left the pharmaceutical company in 1978. Between that time, Robbins had married his wife, Sandy, whose father owned a suspension company.
Robbins would go on to take ownership of the business after his wife’s father retired. The company was well-known for supplying air bag suspension for mini trucks, he says. Robbins then managed the company for 32 years before taking his own retirement.
While still in business, Robbins and his wife would travel to Havasu to attend the Relics and Rods Run to the Sun, he says. Like other participating vendors, Robbins would set up product displays and perform demonstrations.
Between traveling for business and for pleasure, Robbins and his wife eventually settled on purchasing a home in 2000. Before he and his wife’s retirements in 2008 and 2010, respectively, the couple considered retiring in Havasu. In 2007, before deciding to retire, Robbins purchased their current southside residence. The couple then moved in after 2010 and have resided in Havasu ever since.
Apart from his business and military life, Robbins says he grew a passion for helping others, especially youth. For nearly 30 years, he has spent time working with Kiwanis organizations, including Havasu’s local group. Through his connections, Robbins also became a member of Havasu’s Marine Corps League detachment.
Now, his time is spent taking walks, going boating, playing rounds of golf, adventuring with his wife in their side by side, and snow skiing.
As a veteran, Robbins has accumulated several commendations, which include the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle), Combat Infantryman Badge and the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars.
“My training in the military kind of gave me the training on how to help other people,” Robbins said. “It’s in the past and I lost a couple of friends. I look at the military, it’s really a good thing as far as young men and women learning how to discipline themselves when they get out of the service.”
