Some may know Jack Mullins as Santa Claus during the holiday season. For several years, the Lake Havasu City resident has donned his Santa suit while portraying the festive character in the English Village. What others may not know about is the military background behind the man in the red suit. The 82-year-old veteran served in the United States Navy as an Aviation Electrician’s Mate. In 1957, he enlisted at the age of 18 and remained in the service for seven years.
Mullins’ cousin and a mutual friend peaked his interest in serving when they approached him during his senior year of high school. They wanted to join the Army but Mullins had not graduated from school so he went back to obtain his GED.
After passing the exam, Mullins was accepted by the draft board and completed his physical in his home state of Arizona.
“It was 22 of us that went down there. We all went through the physical and out of that 22, two of us passed the physical,” Mullins said. “My cousin and his friend flunked the physical so they couldn’t go in. I didn’t have a buddy or anything so I went on down there and joined the Navy.”
To Mullins’ surprise, he passed the physical despite having a knee injury due to his time as a football player in high school.
“I went to San Diego for boot camp. I was in boot camp for about two weeks and they came around asking for football players for the naval football team,” Mullins explained. “I was fortunate to be picked to play ball. I was with the team but I didn’t play any games. I practiced with them.”
Since Mullins had previous experience playing football, he enjoyed the time he spent practicing with the team.
“We won all of our games that year. We beat the Marines, the Air Force and the different military teams we played,” Mullins said. “Beating the Marines was a big honor because those are some good ball players and some tough people.”
After the games were completed, the football coach asked the players about the schools they would like to attend. Mullins wanted to be a Seabee but the coach said that area was too full for him to join.
“So, I said, ‘Can I be an electrician?’ They asked what kind and I said an aviation electrician,” Mullins said. “I got into the aviation electrician school when boot camp was over.”
Mullins then traveled over to Oklahoma to attend school in Norman, which is outside of Oklahoma City. He completed a six week course to learn more about mathematics.
“Math was always one of my favorite subjects. At the end of the six weeks, you do aircraft familiarization. From there I went to A school [Accession training] down in Jacksonville, Florida,” Mullins said. “It seemed like it was going to take forever to get out of there. It took about 16 or 18 weeks of schooling which is teaching you circuitry, electrical, theory and how to troubleshoot.”
The 82-year-old veteran adds that attending A school helped him to understand the theory of electrical which allowed him to troubleshoot effectively.
“During this time after I finished school there, I graduated from my class and then went to A & P school [Airframe and Powerplant],” Mullins said. “I was transferred to Point Mugu, California to the Pacific Missile Range headquarters. It was a base that had about 52 different types of aircraft because they tested a lot of different things.”
Mullins’ position as an electrician was lending support to make sure the aircraft they housed could fly and run properly.
“I have so much respect for the men that carried the weapons and did the fighting. We were the support and you’ll find that a majority of us were the support in some way,” Mullins continued. “It’s like a team. If your team is not supporting or doing a good job, it’s going to affect the whole group.”
During this time in the Navy, Mullins became married and started to grow his family with his new wife. He became a father to four kids during his time in the service.
“After Point Mugu, they transferred me over to B school [Intermediate Training] in Jacksonville and I had two kids by then. It was about eight or nine months of schooling. Five days a week,” Mullins continued. “It was advanced electrical and it really helped me all throughout my life afterwards because it gave me the knowledge to be able to troubleshoot and repair something pretty fast.”
After completing B school in Jacksonville, Mullins traveled back to San Diego to attend more schooling courses. He was then sent to Whidbey Island in Washington state.
“I was assigned to a squadron called VP-47 which was seaplanes. We flew up and down the west coast and that was my sea duty. I flew as a crew member,” Mullins said. “I used an ECM Julie which was a piece of gear for looking for radar and different signals and identifying them and where they come from.”
Mullins says that he would drop buoys into the water when the team’s technician would detect something in the area.
“We would fly over and drop a little pound of charge and the explosion would sound off and return back,” Mullins said. “You would take those signals and I would give them the range, where we were at and what direction and we would find whatever it was that we were monitoring.”
Mullins refers to his team as a “good size crew” which consisted of 11 people. There were four officers with the rest of the team being made up of mechanics, technicians and electricians.
“It was enjoyable. I probably flew two thousand hours. The seaplanes would fly forever it seemed like,” Mullins said. “We didn’t have wheels on those things so when you landed, you landed on the water and we took off from the water, too. It was a lot of work.”
In the 1960s, the Navy veteran traveled to Vietnam on a government contract after he received a promotion. His job included working on Phantom aircraft which he had experience with during his time at Point Mugu.
“That was a good promotion. I went from an E5 to an O5 and I had to wear a uniform and the whole nine yards,” Mullins recounted. “I went over there to work on the Phantoms and do instrumentation and when I arrived there, they were having trouble at Bien Hoa.”
The Navy needed a crew to install radio communications into their helicopters due to interference they were receiving from the Viet Cong. Mullins says the devices were called scramblers and his job was to oversee the installation.
“Choppers would get shot down and the Viet Cong who spoke very good Vietnamese could get on the radio and call them back in and then shoot some more down,” Mullins said. “So, with the scrambler, they couldn’t do that because we would change the frequencies.”
Including himself, Mullins says he led a crew of five people who went in and performed the installation of the devices.
“When I got there, they were doing about one [scrambler] a week,” Mullins said. “Well, we ended up doing something in the neighborhood of about six a day.”
The stresses of having a young wife with four children resulted in Mullins having to make a tough decision regarding his military commitment.
“We had another child and it was really hard on the family,” Mullins explained. “I elected to leave the service. It was the sorriest thing I ever did in my life because I enjoyed it so much.”
Mullins found the process for securing new employment to be difficult. He eventually made his way to become a worker in the mines.
“I worked for 45 years in the oil field, I was a miner underground,” Mullins said. “I always worked in an electrical field of some sort or in a supervision field. Electrical would be my main background.”
The veteran considers himself to be very patriotic and displays his pride over one of his children who decided to enlist in the military.
“My oldest son, who is my first son, went into the service and became a Navy SEAL,” Mullins went on. “He went all the way up through the enlisted ranks to become an officer and got out of the service as a lieutenant.”
Since moving to Havasu over 10 years ago, Mullins finds the city to be very welcoming and friendly. He lives with his wife, Kathryn, along with their two dogs and one cat.
“I’m remarried. She brought three [kids] and I had five [kids] because I adopted a boy, too,” Mullins said. “We love Havasu. It’s a big small town. You can’t go out anywhere without meeting somebody. Most people you smile at, they’ll smile back.”
Back in 2013, Mullins had a health concern when he found out he had kidney cancer. He says the treatment he received at the MD Anderson Cancer Center helped save his life.
“I took out one kidney. They told me I had six months to live back in 2013,” Mullins remembered. “They started me on different treatments and a team of people and I’m still here.”
Since surviving a bout of cancer, Mullins lives a mostly sedentary life at home. He enjoys spending time with his wife and engaging in activities with her.
“The wife and I play cards and I watch television. Anything I can do is for fun,” Mullins said. “We swim and get in the water. We joke a lot. Everything I do is for fun. I enjoy life.”
Now that Mullins is retired, he considers his current profession to be Santa Claus. Prior to taking on the role in Havasu, Mullins also played Santa in New Mexico, Flagstaff and Tucson.
“I like Santa Claus. That’s the hardest job I’ve ever done in my life. Those kids, I love them,” Mullins said. “Some of the stories they have when they come up to sit on my lap, you can’t understand the feeling you get. It makes me feel happy.”
The veteran notes that his time in the military allowed him to grow up. He says the people who surrounded him during his service years made the tough times bearable. His four children also added to his motivation.
“I worked with a lot of good people. It’s good memories that I have from there,” Mullins said. “Sometimes, you get support in places you don’t know you have support and other times, you think you have support there and it’s not [there].”
Mullins believes that the military teaches people how to be a better citizen. He also mentions that the military adds trustworthiness to a person’s character.
“When you look at a military man, he comes out a little different,” Mullins said. “He stands up and normally you can believe him when he has a say because he learns that there is a lot that is riding on what he says.”
The skills that are learned in the military can be carried on throughout a person’s life to their family and to their community, Mullins describes.
“When you go in, you sign a paper. You swear allegiance to the country,” Mullins added. “The military itself, I think it’s led well. I think they teach leadership, responsibility and duty which is something you carry on from the service. I recommend it.”
