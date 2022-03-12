Jackie Turcotte spends most of her time volunteering with the local Elks Lodge in a wide variety of capacities – past Exalted Ruler, Arizona Elks Association West District Membership Chairperson, newsletter editor, photographer, blood drive co-chair, ritual coach, and more. More than two decades serving in the U.S. Navy helped prepare her for any challenge.
Turcotte, 69, has lived in Lake Havasu City full time for 16 years with her husband, Ken Moore. Two of her sisters, cousin and brother-in-law’s sister and all of their spouses also live here in Havasu. When Turcotte isn’t volunteering with the Elks, she enjoys playing golf.
She didn’t seek out the military. The military found her, in a way, when she was 28.
“I went into the delayed entry program in July of 1981,” Turcotte said. “I was driving to work one day, and I was at a traffic light. There was a big billboard that said, ‘Join the Airforce,’ and right at that point I said, ‘Well that sounds like a good idea.’”
When she got to work, she called the recruiter and found out she was too old. Her co-workers suggested she try the Navy instead. They recruit sailors up to 35 years old.
She didn’t tell anyone in her family that she had enlisted, except for her mother. After she completed her physical and Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test, she announced it.
“They were all in a state of shock,” she said. “I think they were split 50/50 as to whether I would even make it through basic training, much less stay in the Navy. I wasn’t running from anything, I was running to something. I was looking for a career. I always had a job, I just needed a career, and I found it. By the time I got to basic training, I was 29 years old.”
Turcotte wanted to become a draftsman.
“When I told the recruiter that, he told me that he could not help me. I had to go in and take my chances,” she said. “Some rates, you can get a guarantee and they’ll send you to school right out of basic.”
She started as an E1 non-designated seaman. When she finished bootcamp, she was notoriously advanced to E2. She went to apprenticeship training, and her first duty station was at the Enlisted Personnel Management Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
“Most of the girls in my company were going to ships,” Turcotte said. “I was older and had work experience, so they sent me to EPMC.”
While she was there, she told her senior chief that she wanted to be a draftsman. He told her that they had a graphics shop, and if he needed anyone, he would keep her in mind. Six weeks later, she was working as a draftsman.
“It was just like it fell right into my lap,” she said. “And oh gosh, it was so much fun. Then I found out that being a draftsman is more illustrating and graphics, and I’m not an artist. I faked that for 24 years.”
But she fell in love with that part of the job.
“I discovered I was really enjoying doing the graphics part and I found I had a knack for it, notwithstanding the not-an-artist part,” she said. “To be able to take the advancement exam for draftsman, I had to submit a portfolio to a board somewhere in D.C., and it had to include mechanical drawing, freehand drawing, mechanical lettering, freehand lettering – all kinds of stuff.”
She was apprehensive at first and didn’t think she could do it. But her supervisor at the time gave her a kick in the butt and told her to get a portfolio submitted.
“So I created something,” Turcotte said. “I actually drew something, and I submitted it, and I said, ‘I hope they’re in a good mood when they look at it.’ They must have been because they accepted it, and I took the exam and I became a draftsman. I had so much fun being a draftsman. I enjoyed my job.”
From New Orleans, she was sent to a repair ship — the USS Acadia — in San Diego.
“That was the only kind of ship that women could go aboard, and women had only been aboard maybe five years at that time,” Turcotte said. “They didn’t know what to do with us. We all took the same oath, and all of a sudden the guys are here and the women are there.”
Her rank as an E5 made her time aboard ship even harder.
“You’re expected to hang around with people in your same pay grade,” she said. “People in my pay grade were 10 years younger. I didn’t have a lot in common with most of the girls aboard ship, and it made it very difficult for me. I felt alone most of the time. I had almost decided to get out of the Navy at that point because I was really bummed out.”
But every time he saw her, Turcotte’s department Master Chief would ask if she planned on re-enlisting, to which Turcotte would vehemently answer no.
“But he saw something in me that he thought should stay in the Navy apparently,” Turcotte said. “I finally said, ‘Okay, because I know I’ll get off this ship. I can laugh about it now, but back then I was really bummed.”
So now she had to look for her new orders, preferably back in New England so she could be close to family. After sitting on a pier payphone on hold with Washington D.C. for an hour, she gave up and returned to quarters to avoid an unauthorized absence. Her Master Chief found out what happened, and within an hour, he returned to her and relayed her orders — Submarine Development Squadron 12 in Groton, Connecticut.
“So now I’m stuck,” she laughed. “I have to reenlist.”
The chaplain was her reenlisting officer.
“We’re on the main deck aboard ship, and he asked me if I got a reenlistment bonus,” Turcotte said. “A lot of rates get a reenlistment bonus of $10,000 to $20,000 or more, and I said, ‘No, draftsmen don’t get that.’ So he gave me five dollars.”
From there, her Naval career was a “charmed” one. She went to the Office of Naval Intelligence working out of the Pentagon — a job she adored.
“For the three years I was stationed there, I was thrilled to walk into that building at 3 a.m. to go to work,” she said.
She then went aboard the USS Mount Whitney for her second sea tour. With both tours, she ended up crossing both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. She got to see countries and places she only ever dreamed of, and some she never dreamed of, including Hawaii, Europe, Diego Garcia, South Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong, to name a few.
She was then stationed at NATO out of Norfolk, Virginia, working alongside service people from every NATO country.
One memory that sticks out in her mind from her time in the military was aboard the USS Acadia in May 1987, when USS Stark was attacked in the Persian Gulf. Her ship was sent to assist with repairs, and she spent a few weeks in Bahrain.
“I decided I wanted to be part of the rip out team,” she said. “All the equipment that was damaged had to be removed from the ship and it was sent to the US so they could see what kind of damage was sustained with the kind of explosion that it had… When the admiral doing the investigation found out we had a graphics shop aboard my ship, he kind of moved his operations there. So I worked on the viewgraphs for his presentation. It was like, ‘Wow, I’m aboard a repairship, getting to do what I do.’ When we pulled into port into Bahrain, you look at that ship, and it looked like a can opener just took part of the hull and just turned it. There’s a sadness and pride all at the same time, doing that kind of work. You know that people died, shipmates died.”
Another memorable experience was crossing the equator while out at sea, initiating a transformation from a mere Pollywog to a hardened Shellback. Sailors have the option to participate in a ceremony that involves a Royal Baby, Royal Doctor, Royal Dentist, wearing your clothes inside-out and backwards, King Neptune, mysterious liquids and kissing a slimy oyster. To find out exactly what the initiation entails, you’ll have to cross the equator yourself and test your worthiness of such an honor — one that Turcotte herself holds.
The Navy also helped her find her soulmate. She was married to Ken Moore in 1998 in the transition period between USS Mount Whitney and her NATo assignment. He used to be in the Navy but was living civilian life in San Diego while Turcotte was on active duty in Virginia across the country.
“He was friends with my sister and brother-in-law, and they were all living in San Diego,” Turcotte remembers. “So when I got my orders for my first ship, I got to be good friends with him. And gosh, he was my refuge on weekends where I didn’t have duty aboard ship, where I could just escape. He was my refuge. I left the guy hanging for, I don’t know, 12 years, before I decided to marry him.”
They were married in her hometown in Rhode Island and they honeymooned in Sedona before returning to their respective coasts. For the first three years of their marriage, they didn’t live together.
So when Turcotte was offered a billet in Coronado, California working with the Special Warfare Command, parent command for the Navy SEALs, she jumped at the opportunity.
“I told everybody if he was still alive after a year, the marriage was going to work,” Turcotte laughed. “And we just celebrated 23 years, so it’s going to work.”
Overall, her experience in the Navy made her much stronger.
“When you go through basic training, they really do kind of tear you down a bit,” Turcotte said. “You have to get that mindset, that which doesn’t kill us makes us better. I got stronger. I learned how to be a leader. I learned how to deal with people. I learned how to take orders, and I learned how to give orders. You learn the difference between leadership and power… It is not for everybody, but if it’s for you, there’s no better career.”
Her military service also prepared her for her leadership role at the Elks Lodge.
“Some people think I took Chief Turcotte out too much, but only when I had to,” she said with a smile.
