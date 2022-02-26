When John Ellena was 18 years old, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. The values that were instilled in him then have prepared him for the roles he serves in now — serving the Lake Havasu City community and its veterans.
Ellena grew up in Huntington Beach, California. He graduated from high school early and started working — but he decided to enlist in 1973.
“It was a very controversial time with Vietnam, and basically, I wanted to see for myself,” Ellena said.
His father was a Marine combat veteran and served two tours in Korea, so there was no question which branch Ellena wanted to serve in. But his parents weren’t initially aware of his enlistment. When his mom found out, the conversation “did not go too well.”
“We were pulling out of Vietnam at the time, and it scared her,” Ellena said. “My dad didn’t show very much emotion, but you could tell he was proud.”
Ellena’s official military occupational specialty was 2531 — a combat field radio operator. He was attached to the 1st Division combat engineers.
“Basically, you carry a target on your back,” Ellena explained. “We’re not talking about modern equipment. Your lieutenant that you’re attached to as a radio operator — you’re his voice to artillery, to air support, to ground troops. His life expectancy in a combat situation is seven minutes. The radio operator’s is nine. What [the enemy] would do is focus on your antenna. And the person to the right of that antenna is usually the boss. The total weight of the PRC-25 radio is about 40 pounds, and then you carry two extra batteries, which are basically 6-pound bricks.”
After he went to school for that MOS and completing field training, he was asked to work upstairs at the battalion.
“They put me in charge of the Classified Material Control Center for combat engineers,” Ellena said. “You are basically assigned to your battalion commander. You have codes, you have classified material — any classified material or messaging that comes through goes through me to him.”
Ellena spent his two years of active duty in this position and came home in October of1975. He then served four years of inactive duty.
“I’m what they call a Hollywood Marine,” Ellena said. “Raised in Huntington Beach, California, went to San Diego for bootcamp, and then went to San Clemente, Camp Pendleton. ‘See the world?’ I saw the beach. So that made mom happy because it was only 60 miles away.”
His time in the military taught him to take things seriously.
“ If I have to sum it up, that’s what I’d say,” Ellena said. “Boot camp was an eye-opener. Your first week there, you’re like, ‘What did I do?’ The ability to change 60 people in 13 weeks is amazing. Every boot camp and basic training, from when they started to today — the basics and the goal is the same.”
He added that it’s a unique career.
“It’s the only profession that you can join and leave in four years, or six years, or 20 years, and you will carry that profession’s mannerisms with you for the rest of your life,” Ellena said.
And the brotherhood you gain with your fellow soldiers is incredible.
“That’s why you have 5,500 veterans in this area alone, and you’re family,” he said. “So that’s going to spread, that’s going to manifest.”
Lake Havasu City has a special place in its heart for veterans, and it’s amazing to see, Ellena said. He and his wife, Kelly — who is a nurse at the Havasu Regional Medical Center surgery center — moved here full time in 2010 from Fullerton, California. They live with their daughter, Marissa, a dog named Oscar and a cat named Jack. When he has the time — which can be rare among his many duties — Ellena enjoys target shooting.
“We have a saying,” Ellena said. “It’s called ‘Semper Fi’ — always faithful. That is the Marines motto. You don’t quit. That’s what they instill in you, and you carry that for the rest of your life.”
That has kept him going for years, and his won’t-quit attitude has helped him throughout his career. Ellena, now 67, is the detention supervisor at the Lake Havasu City Police Department. He’s also the police department’s liaison for Veterans Treatment Court. He’s been working with the court for eight years now.
“Our Vietnam veterans never had a welcome home,” Ellena said. “We were despised. I remember being a 19-year-old PFC going to pick up my fiance, at the time, from work one night. So I wore my uniform home and went to pick her up. She worked at a dinner house, so I went to sit at the bar and waited for her. The people at the bar literally got up and moved away from me, which I didn’t understand at the time. I just thought, ‘Hmm, that’s strange.’”
But the worst time he had in the military was when they were ordered to never wear their uniforms off-base because of the hatred they would face in the public.
“So you can see where my loyalty to my Vietnam veterans are,” Ellena said. “These guys went to combat, they came home, and they were literally spit on, at no fault of their own. So me being involved in Veterans Court — I will do my best to not let that happen to any other veteran, because I know how I was treated. They’re like my brothers, and they’re younger — they’re like my kids. I will not let that happen to them.”
The work that the VTC does for local veterans and the community’s support of military personnel is “unbelievable” and life-changing, Ellena said.
“It wouldn’t be that way if it wasn’t for the people that were in these director and executive positions in the city,” Ellena pointed out. “You have Dan Doyle, Chief of Police, who is a Marine. You have Judge Kalauli, Army, who’s the director of the Veterans Court. You have Ms. [Kristen] Rienfeld, the prosecutor — her grandfather was an admiral in WWII. You’ve got these people who have such close ties to the military. This is what pushes that action.”
