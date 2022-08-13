Those in the community may be familiar with Celebrate Recovery which is a program that is geared towards supporting people who are recovering from issues they have experienced in their lives such as drug addiction or childhood abuse. On Monday nights, residents are welcomed with open arms to the program that is held at Calvary Baptist Church.

John Hanks, a local veteran, leads the program’s Welcome Home group that serves other veterans in the Lake Havasu City area. Hanks was approached to be the group’s facilitator nearly three years ago when the veteran-led portion of the program was added to the line-up of support groups available at the church’s southside campus.

