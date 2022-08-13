Those in the community may be familiar with Celebrate Recovery which is a program that is geared towards supporting people who are recovering from issues they have experienced in their lives such as drug addiction or childhood abuse. On Monday nights, residents are welcomed with open arms to the program that is held at Calvary Baptist Church.
John Hanks, a local veteran, leads the program’s Welcome Home group that serves other veterans in the Lake Havasu City area. Hanks was approached to be the group’s facilitator nearly three years ago when the veteran-led portion of the program was added to the line-up of support groups available at the church’s southside campus.
Hanks, who is a 74 year old United States Air Force veteran, says that his group has remained fairly small since its inception at Calvary.
“We have a hard time getting guys to come to Welcome Home,” Hanks continued. “We’ve had the program for three years and we’ve consistently gotten two vets, besides myself, and we’ve had a third one show up from time to time.”
Despite the low number of fellow veterans that participate in Hanks’ recovery group, he still welcomes those who do attend with open arms and an open mind in regards to the military experience they might have.
“Everybody is welcome. It’s not just limited to the frontline troops that were actually out in the field getting shot at and shooting back,” Hanks explained. “That’s one thing about Welcome Home is that we don’t want the noncombatants to feel like they’re second class citizens in the organization. Their job is just as important.”
Since Hanks himself was a non-combatant soldier who served as a field assistant mechanic in the Air Force, he understands that not every veteran has a tumultuous war story to tell.
“There’s five group guidelines for everybody, we have six. Our sixth one is ‘no war stories’,” Hanks said. “That is to make sure that non-combatant troops don’t feel like they’re being slaughtered because they don’t have this adventurous story.”
Hanks, who suffers from PTSD, says he has become enraged at lifeless objects due to his condition that stemmed from his time in the military.
“Part of my PTSD is anger. I get mad at inanimate objects. I flip a switch, something that is supposed to work, it doesn’t and I get upset real quick,” Hanks said. “I’ve been able to learn how to get over that in a relatively short period of time. I’m successful at that about 90 percent of the time.”
Enlisting in 1966, Hanks rose to the rank of a sergeant during his service. As a field assistant mechanic, he was responsible for fixing the aircraft that were damaged or shot down during the Vietnam War.
“I was stationed in Northern Thailand. At the time, the base was not officially recognized,” Hanks remembered. “There was a big clock tower in the center of town and everyone called it Ho Chi Minh’s clock because supposedly, he donated the money to build the clock. When he died, about half the town wore black armbands. He was the Communist leader in North Vietnam.”
Since the location of Hanks’ base was close in proximity to North Vietnam, damaged aircraft would arrive that could not make it back to their own home base.
“The people at our base would put the airplane back together so they could fly home,” Hanks said. “Most of the airplanes had a big bag that was for fuel. Sometimes, if they would take small arms fire, they could punch a hole in those and we’d have to change them out.”
During his service, Hanks spent time in several different countries working on a number of aircraft.
“I spent two years in Japan with side trips to Taiwan and Korea. They called it a ‘temporary duty assignment’,” Hanks said. “I worked on C130s in Taiwan. Then, F100s in Korea. We got activated to Korea in 1968.”
Although Hanks was limited in the areas he could travel to while in Thailand, he admits to enjoying the time he spent seeing the different countries he was stationed in.
“I got to know the people in the countries I was in. It was different because we were restricted to the base,” Hanks continued. “In Thailand, we were pretty heavily restricted because it wasn’t safe to go out.”
When Hanks was around 22 years old, he left the military. The disrespect that fellow Vietnam veterans experienced upon their return back to the states led Hanks to keep his Vietnam exposure to himself.
“When I came back, you were allowed to wear your uniform when you got out of service. For personal safety, you didn’t because of the way they treated you,” Hanks explained. “You were liable to get attacked or beat up. It was probably 15 years or so before people really knew that I was a Vietnam vet.”
Hanks remembers the term “baby killers” that Vietnam veterans were labeled with during and after the war.
“When you’re in a situation like in Vietnam, you’re not fighting an uniformed army. You don’t know who the bad guys are. There’s a lot of collateral damage that’s going to happen from time to time,” Hanks said. “It makes it really hard on the soldiers that are out there trying to do their job. You can’t tell the good guys from the bad guys. We’re not out there just trying to kill people.”
The Mỹ Lai massacre that occurred in March 1968 is an example that Hanks gives in reference of a search and destroy mission that devastated an unknowing village during the Vietnam War, which led to soldiers being portrayed as killers.
“The intelligence was that it was a Viet Cong village. They would go in looking for arms and weapons. Something triggered the platoon that was in there and they just killed a bunch of people,” Hanks explained. “Not everybody participated and some of them tried to stop it. The lieutenant who was in charge of the platoon was tried and he spent some time in prison.”
When examining how these situations have affected soldiers down the line, Hanks does not hold back on explaining the injustices that some veterans have dealt with post-war.
“There’s a social stigma associated with PTSD. If somebody has PTSD, they’re going to go coastal on you. There’s actually been cases where PTSD diagnosed vets have lost their civil rights because of that,” Hanks said. “They’ve done nothing wrong but because they’re officially diagnosed with PTSD, they’re a threat to the community. There’s a lot of little stuff like that that goes on.”
Thinking back to his own life, Hanks says the military changed him in ways that made him grow up and take responsibility for his duties.
“Back then, if you were in training and did something wrong, the GI could slap you around a little bit. You either grow up and become a man or you’re out and that’s it,” Hanks said. “I worked on airplanes. If I didn’t fix them right, somebody was going to die. It’s that simple. You have to do your job and do it correctly because you’re putting somebody in danger if you don’t.”
Hanks now spends his time with wife, Barbara, in their Havasu residence. He handcrafts model boats and is the sole leader for the veteran-based support group that functions as a part of Calvary Baptist Church’s Celebrate Recovery 12-step program. With his personal exposure to the military, Hanks is able to better serve the veterans that participate in his weekly group and understands the different circumstances that surround the military background of each veteran.
“Because we’re such a small group, we know a lot more about each other,” Hanks said. “We can sit there and spend almost 30 minutes with the three of us just bs’ing with each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.