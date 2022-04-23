Tucked away in a brightly lit corner apartment resides a soft-spoken member of the Lake Havasu community. Judd Lotts, who served in the Navy during World War II, does very little reminiscing on his war days. He enlisted in 1942 at the age of 19, shortly after getting married to his late wife.
“I got married when I went into service,” Lotts said. “That was the last thing I did before I left.”
Much like his homely quarters, Lotts’ memories of his time served are stowed away in the deepest part of his mind.
“I got out and got rid of everything, burned everything,” Lotts described. “I didn’t keep any memorabilia.”
Lotts is very resolute about his feelings towards his years in the Navy. The 97-year-old veteran speaks very little of any sliver of hope he held while he was enlisted.
“I just went to the Navy to get out,” Lotts said. “I wanted to go back into life.”
With the influx of wartime films that emerged during WWII such as the 1945 motion picture “They Were Expendable” which featured the notable John Wayne, there was one person who was not in line to view this genre on the big screen.
“[I] wouldn’t go to see the war movies when it was over,” Lotts said. “I just wanted to blend back in.”
Lotts served as a Motor Machinist and did his work in the engine room. He spent his time unaware of his surroundings during most of his service years.
“I never knew where I was – I never knew where we were,” Lotts remembered. “They kept that quiet from everybody pretty much.”
Lotts also noted how his time away in the Navy did not serve him in a positive way.
“[I was a] young kid, it was three of the worst years of my life,” Lotts went on. “[It] completely disrupted my whole life.”
As an unassuming 19-year-old, he was presented with a limited number of choices for his pathway in life.
“I went to USC and they had you go into either the ROTC or go into the service,” Lotts said. “So, I chose to go into service.”
Lotts departed from the Navy at the end of the war in 1945. During his life, he was able to become a father to three children, one of which is a daughter who lives close by to his snug abode.
“She comes over to see me at least three or four times a week,” Lotts said.
Since his eyesight has deteriorated some since his younger days, he relies on his daughter’s help to look over his bank accounts and other tasks that require reading.
Lotts lists his current hobbies as resting and eating, along with visits to the residential therapy pool that he frequents each morning.
“I look at TV quite a bit,” Lotts said. “There’s too much that I don’t like on TV.”
Reading is another activity that the gentle veteran has an interest in. He notes how he listens to stories over his Bluetooth earpiece from his phone or views enlarged text on his computer screen, although the latter adds too much strain on his eyes after a while.
“There are about 25 books that are unfit to read,” Lotts mentioned. “You might find one that you might like or might not.”
Before moving to Lake Havasu almost two years ago to be closer to his daughter, he and his wife lived in Prescott, Ariz. for 17 years. While living there in their subdivision, Lotts had his own professional woodworking shop before retiring.
Looking back on how the military affected his life, Lotts recounted that he did not want to be a part of it after he enlisted.
“I didn’t want anything more to do with wars and military life,” Lotts said. “I thought we fought the war forever, but we never had a peaceful time since.”
After his departure from the Navy, Lotts realized how war seemed to be never-ending even after WWII ended.
“Every time we get straight around life, something else happens,” Lotts explained.
One of the many casualties of war is the number of lives lost to countless battles. Although Lotts removed his war memories from his life, he is conscious of how war might not be the absolute answer.
“There’s always been something; Desert Storm, Vietnam,” Lotts commented. “What did we fight World War II for?”
