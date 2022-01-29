Kelsey Kendrick dreamt of becoming a teacher. Now, she’s living that dream — thanks to some help from the U.S. Army.
Kendrick, 33, is a sixth grade math teacher at Jamaica Elementary School. Before earning her education, she decided to take a different route first.
“I joined the Army to help pay for college, so that I could pursue my teaching degree,” Kendrick said. She also wanted to be part of something bigger than herself. She enlisted in October 2009.
“I was a specialist in the Army, and I was an armament repairer,” Kendrick said. “I spent most of my time fixing weapons and getting them ready for deployments. I fixed weapons as small as a nine millimeter, all the way up to a Howitzer.”
One memory that sticks out most in her mind is participating in a Warrior competition. U.S. Army Best Warrior Competitions “recognize soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future,” according to Army.mil. The events feature a wide variety of challenges that give soldiers a chance to put their skills to the test.
“It was the middle of winter, in Germany, and I was one of the only girls,” Kendrick recalled. “It was tough, and I was not sure I would make it to the end, but I did.”
Through the highs and lows, Kendrick had the “amazing friends” she made while serving to hold her up. She returned home in December 2011.
Kendrick and her family have called Lake Havasu City home for about seven years now. She and her husband, who is also a veteran, have three daughters ages 2, 7 and 9, and a pet hamster. She loves going to the movies with her family or spending the day outside with her girls.
“Being in the military taught me how to ‘roll with the punches,’” Kendrick said. “I was taught how to face adversity. Things can change so quickly and without any warning. I had to learn how to be flexible and how to rise to the occasion when others needed me. I use these skills daily in my teaching career.”
That’s something she wishes more people knew — the military offers a range of skills essential to life that can apply to any of its facets.
“While it was not easy being in the Army, I am so grateful for the time that I served,” she said. “The skills that I acquired while in the military have helped me become the teacher and leader that I have always wanted to be.”
SUGGEST A VETERAN: Do you know a veteran who deserves to be featured in this space. Send an email to reporter Daisy Nelson at dnelson@havasunews.com.
