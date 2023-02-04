Volunteering his time to serve his country, Larry Hanson, 75, dedicated his life to the U.S. Army Special Forces, which is widely known as the Green Berets. Spending a short time in college, Hanson quickly realized that he needed to place his energy elsewhere.

In 1967, Hanson turned his sights to joining the military between the ages of 18 and 19 years old. With his mind set on becoming a member of the Army’s Special Forces, Hanson initially received instruction at Fort Bragg, California.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.