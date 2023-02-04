Volunteering his time to serve his country, Larry Hanson, 75, dedicated his life to the U.S. Army Special Forces, which is widely known as the Green Berets. Spending a short time in college, Hanson quickly realized that he needed to place his energy elsewhere.
In 1967, Hanson turned his sights to joining the military between the ages of 18 and 19 years old. With his mind set on becoming a member of the Army’s Special Forces, Hanson initially received instruction at Fort Bragg, California.
Making his way to Fort Benning, Georgia, Hanson landed at the U.S. Army Airborne School to undergo paratrooper training. Upon completion of jump school, he traveled to Fort Bragg, North Carolina to continue training for the Special Forces. This is also where he would spend a large portion of his time.
Once his courses and additional training were finished, Hanson set off for Vietnam with other qualified Green Berets. The unit in which he served was called A-104 and was stationed primarily in the village of Ha Thanh.
The small 10-man team Hanson worked with were responsible for training and equipping local residents with weapons. These teachings were done in order to allow the residents to defend themselves in the drawn-out war.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of time to spend because there were only 10 of us,” Hanson said. “We had to train the other ones, so you stayed pretty busy.”
The men in Hanson’s unit worked throughout the jungle during their time in Vietnam. Hanson says he was lucky to have been a part of the Special Forces team since not many men had the opportunity to join.
While in Vietnam, Hanson often wrote letters to his fiance, Barbara, who he later married after his discharge in 1970.
“I enjoyed my time in the service,” Hanson continued. “If it wasn’t for having a fiance waiting for me, I probably would have stayed in the Army.”
Returning to the states, Hanson had found employment assisting a brickmason by mixing the cement he used. Not long after, he accepted a new position with the Oceanside Police Department working as a patrolman and dog handler. A fond memory of his time with the department was the Doberman Pinscher that followed along on his shifts.
After 11 years as a patrolman, Hanson proceeded to find a new role at the district attorney’s office in San Diego as a criminal investigator. He went on to lead another lengthy career of 22 years. During this time, Hanson was also promoted to lead the fraud unit as their supervising investigator.
Following his move to Lake Havasu City over 20 years ago, Hanson became employed by Sam’s Shooters Emporium. After nine years at the establishment, he officially retired and now spends his time learning to play the piano. Still a gun aficionado, Hanson continues to find leisure in hunting trips from time to time.
Being a Vietnam War veteran, Hanson recalls the terms, such as “baby killer” and others, that he would often bear the brunt of. Along with harsh words came rejection in the form of people showing him the “cold shoulder.”
Even with the negative welcome home he witnessed, Hanson acknowledges the discipline and loyalty he was taught through his service as a Green Beret. As recognition for his sacrifice, Hanson has received numerous awards and medals including two Bronze Star Medals, a Vietnam Service Medal, a Combat Infantryman Badge, a Vietnamese Parachutist Badge as well as an American Parachutist Badge.
“(The military) made me more loyal… Probably more deep respect for different people and different groups,” Hanson said. “Special Forces is quite unique because it’s very different from other units.”
