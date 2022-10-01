Having been married to his wife Lane for the last 45 years, Larry Richards regards his other half as his therapist and companion in life. Being a veteran that served in-country during the Vietnam War has resulted in Richards growing anger issues over the years. He credits his wife for keeping his temper under control in certain social situations since then.
Longtime visitors to Lake Havasu City, Richards and his wife decided to relocate from their home in California nearly three years ago. The accessibility to the lake and the many watersports available made a lasting impression on the veteran. Growing up, Richards was exposed to a conflicting lifestyle early on. With the divorce of his parents shortly after his birth, Richards lived most of his childhood with his mother. At the age of 14, Richards was sent to live with his father who was a World War II Korean War master gunnery sergeant.
The military exposure Richards received from his father would later show itself during his time at boot camp for the U.S. Navy.
After his father kicked him out after a couple of years, Richards decided it was easier to work and survive on his own if he did not attend school. Around his junior year of high school, Richards made the decision to drop out.
“In 1967, I became a prime candidate for the draft,” Richards said. “My parents decided that that was a good idea. They got together, they signed the thing saying I could go in the military and off I went.”
At 17 years of age, Richards was drafted and went into the Navy. Due to his father’s military status, Richards describes himself as being one of the few young men that could identify which end of a gun that a bullet traveled through.
Richards initially went into the Navy as part of their aviation sector. After going on the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier, Richards was stationed in Albany, Ga. at their naval air station.
With two years under his belt, Richards was sent to California to attend Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Once there, Richards quickly realized that the training he was made to do was part of something bigger.
As the veteran states, what is known today as the Navy SEALs was previously referred to as Underwater Demolition Teams. For 16 weeks, Richards trained with the team before being sent for advanced weapons training in the U.S. Marine Corps base, Camp Pendleton.
“That scared the hell out of me when I realized what they were training me for. I realized the reason I’d gone in the Navy was because I did not want to go to Vietnam,” Richards said. “I couldn’t do that because all of my friends were coming home in bags.”
When Richards was deployed to Vietnam, he worked with an in-country special forces unit. The HA(L)-3 squadron – Helicopter Attack (Light) Squadron Three – flew mostly on missions that had no designations.
The operational military unit was called when other troops were in need of help. Richards says his unit would arrive and “take care of business” for whoever needed their assistance.
During other times of Richards’ service, he found himself being responsible for a large rifle that he was ordered to carry around.
“You always try to do the very best you can,” Richards continued. “Sometimes, that bites you because when you do the best then they recognize that.”
Despite the traumatizing turn of events that occurred after Richards was drafted, he remains proud of the fact that he was able to serve his country.
At the time, he had no knowledge that the Navy included special forces units like the one he served with. Through the training he received, he rose to the rank of an E5 second class petty officer.
In 1971, 21-year-old Richards left the Navy and found employment with General Motors. This temporary job soon grew into a 30-year career for the veteran. Working as part of their engineering team, Richards did testing for brake and suspension systems.
Following his retirement from the company in 2002, Richards took on a part-time job with a rental company that delivered vehicles for commercial shoots. Through this job, Richards was offered employment to use his mechanical background in the movie business.
The veteran was approached by Dennis McCarthy, known in the movie industry as the car builder behind the internationally-known “The Fast and the Furious” franchise. Richards would go on to spend 10 years in this career field.
“I started working on a movie called “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” and we did the job on that,” Richards described. “Next thing you know, we have “The Fast and the Furious 4” and “The Fast and the Furious 5” and I got to work on all of those.”
Thinking back on his time in the Navy, Richards does not regret a minute he spent in the service. The work ethic he has been recognized for can be credited back to the military, the veteran says.
Richards further describes the experience as beneficial for someone who can handle the regimentation that comes with being in the military.
“It gives you responsibility and makes you more responsible for yourself,” Richards said. “ If I had to do it again, I would. There’s a camaraderie amongst military people.”
