Having been married to his wife Lane for the last 45 years, Larry Richards regards his other half as his therapist and companion in life. Being a veteran that served in-country during the Vietnam War has resulted in Richards growing anger issues over the years. He credits his wife for keeping his temper under control in certain social situations since then.

Longtime visitors to Lake Havasu City, Richards and his wife decided to relocate from their home in California nearly three years ago. The accessibility to the lake and the many watersports available made a lasting impression on the veteran. Growing up, Richards was exposed to a conflicting lifestyle early on. With the divorce of his parents shortly after his birth, Richards lived most of his childhood with his mother. At the age of 14, Richards was sent to live with his father who was a World War II Korean War master gunnery sergeant.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.