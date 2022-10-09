Regarding himself as a third generation U.S. Army, 73-year-old Larry Rosser became familiar with the structure of the military from an early age. The veteran’s father served in World War II while his grandfather served during World War I.
In November 1966, Rosser made the decision to enter into the Army voluntarily when he was 18 years old. While he trained as a communications center specialist, Rosser attended jump school to become airborne qualified. When he completed his training at Fort Gordon, Ga., Rosser remembers being sent directly to Vietnam after arriving at the Oakland Army Terminal. The veteran was then stationed in the central highlands near the city of Pleiku with the 4th Infantry Division.
“I left Travis Air Force Base on Mother’s Day of 1967 and I came back just before Mother’s Day of 1968,” Rosser continued.
Upon his arrival back to the states, Rosser was given orders to travel to the Army base at Fort Huachuca, Ariz. Within a month’s time, Rosser says his unit was told to pack up their belongings for another deployment to Vietnam. Rosser shares that when his unit traveled up to Fort Lewis, Wash., they did not continue onward to Vietnam. As a result, Rosser spent the rest of his military service at the Washington state base.
While in Fort Lewis, Rosser, along with a dozen other men, volunteered for burial detail when a request for interested soldiers was made. The veteran performed honor guard duties, which included being a pallbearer for fallen servicemen.
The position Rosser volunteered for eventually dissipated after a short while. The next duty Rosser took on came at a surprise to him.
“I don’t know how or why I was selected but they sent me into the base communications center and I worked with civilians,” Rosser explained. “They had us supplement their staffing at the center and that’s where I spent the rest of my career in the military.”
In August 1969, Rosser left the Army as a 20-year-old young man after serving for almost three years. The veteran went on to attend a junior college where he befriended a group of fellow servicemen at his campus.
One friendship in particular led Rosser to finding a new career that would last for almost 3 decades. When his friend approached him with the idea of taking an air traffic controller exam, Rosser’s father advised him to take the test as many times as he could.
To Rosser’s surprise, he passed the test on his first attempt and was invited to schedule an interview to continue on with his assessment.
After completing the necessary exams, Rosser received a letter one day with a job offer for the Los Angeles Air Route Traffic Control Center. This facility, as Rosser describes, controls air traffic in Southern California, Arizona and Nevada.
“I took the job, went to work and spent 27 years there,” Rosser added.
During his last year on the job, Rosser received a waiver from the flight sergeant after he was notified of having insufficient hearing. In September 1997, Rosser retired from his air traffic controller position.
Once Rosser knew he would be retiring, he took the time to receive his California contractor’s license. With this new certification, Rosser was able to continue working as a general contractor within California building cabinets as well as homes.
In 2016, Rosser relocated to Lake Havasu City with his wife, Karen Rosser. The veteran remains active by participating in boating, traveling with his fifth wheel and exploring the nearby trails in his off-road vehicle.
With respect to the Army, Rosser believes he had a successful post-service career due to the time he spent serving his country.
“The time in service definitely helped me in getting my job with the FAA as an air traffic controller,” Rosser continued. “That was definitely a deciding factor because at that time, they were giving Vietnam vets the priority in hiring.”
When pinpointing memories from his deployment to Vietnam, Rosser describes his experience as having good times as well as bad times.
Although Vietnam War veterans were not treated with much respect upon their return to the states, Rosser still possesses the values that were instilled in him during that time frame.
“I was honored. I felt an obligation to do it,” Rosser said. “I think our effort and our duty and our commitment to Vietnam was necessary to suppress communism in the rice paddy area.”
