Regarding himself as a third generation U.S. Army, 73-year-old Larry Rosser became familiar with the structure of the military from an early age. The veteran’s father served in World War II while his grandfather served during World War I.

In November 1966, Rosser made the decision to enter into the Army voluntarily when he was 18 years old. While he trained as a communications center specialist, Rosser attended jump school to become airborne qualified. When he completed his training at Fort Gordon, Ga., Rosser remembers being sent directly to Vietnam after arriving at the Oakland Army Terminal. The veteran was then stationed in the central highlands near the city of Pleiku with the 4th Infantry Division.

