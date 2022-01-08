Lee White is known by many as a disciplined coach, dedicated stage actor and knowledgeable teacher. His values stem from years of serving his country. “People always wonder why I coach the way I do,” White said.
He recently turned 50 years old. White teaches fifth grade social studies at Jamaica Elementary School and has coached basketball, softball and volleyball since moving to Lake Havasu City in 1993.
Before becoming a local, White enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1989.
“I knew at the time that I was not ready for college,” he said. “My dad advised me to join the Army for its benefits.”
White spent three years of active duty in the Army and another eight years in the National Guard.
“I was a combat engineer, and we did a lot of training in constructions, reconnaissance, and demolitions,” White said.
The Gulf War and attending Sapper School —a program designed to create hardened leaders and elite combat engineers — stick out most in his memory when he reflects on his military service.
When times got tough, his “battle buddies” kept him going.
“If I was suffering, then I knew they were as well,” White said. “We kept each other in check and always looked out for each other.”
Looking out for others is also an essential leadership quality, he learned.
“The military has taught me the importance of loyalty, and discipline,” White said. “It also taught me about what it means to be a leader. Leadership is not about your position, but your action and character. Leaders always take care of their people regardless of the situation. Earning the respect of peers is more important than saving face. Leaders also lead by example and never make someone do something you would not do yourself.”
White returned from The Gulf War in May of 1991 and from the Army in August 1993.
Today, he enjoys coaching, acting and working out – but most of all, spending time with his friends. While he doesn’t have any immediate family in town, he has his theatre family at GraceArts LIVE.
