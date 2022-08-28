Serving in two separate branches of the military, veteran Leonard Schultz became aware of the vast difference that separates civilians from military personnel with his exposure as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army. In 1955, Schultz made the decision to enlist into the military when he noticed one of the posters featuring Uncle Sam and his iconic “I want you” slogan on a post office window. At the time of his enlistment, Schultz was an 18-year old student enrolled at the University of Minnesota.

When he went inside of the recruitment office, a recruiter from the U.S. Navy greeted him and spoke about the free testing that was available. Schultz scored high in the mechanic section which led him to become a diesel mechanic during his four years in the Submarine Service. The 86-year-old veteran recalls that year as being the first time the Navy had held a draft.

