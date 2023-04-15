At 76 years old, Marty Marshall spends part of his days working as a correctional officer for Arizona State Prison-Kingman. After moving from his Illinois home in 2013, Marshall began working at the facility on a full-time basis.
The Lake Havasu City resident was 69 years old when he completed his job’s training program. After undergoing open heart surgery nearly four years ago, Marshall transitioned to working only two days a week, he says.
The exposure that Marshall has gained from working with people first started when he was a young child. Born in Otterville, Illinois, Marshall describes his birthplace as having a population of under 200 residents. He later resided in Alton, Illinois, which is located approximately 18 miles north of St. Louis, Marshall continues.
Working first as a farmer, Marshall’s father eventually purchased a grocery store across from a local school. Marshall was then placed in charge of handling the penny candy sales and separating soda bottles for beverage companies.
At the age of 19, Marshall joined the millions of young Americans who were drafted during the Vietnam War. In 1966, Marshall went to the U.S. Army and began his military journey in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
Once he was processed, Marshall traveled down to Fort Hood, Texas to receive his basic training, which he describes as a “very hard” experience.
“They really put you through the works because they knew you had probably a fifty percent chance (of) going to war,” Marshall said. “They tried to train us as best they could and have us ready for any kind of situation.”
Traveling across state lines, Marshall then landed in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He describes the area’s surrounding climate as being very humid, hot and “worse” than his Texas base.
While in South Carolina, Marshall received training for his military duty as a radioman. When he graduated from his radio operator school, Marshall went back to Texas to await his next orders.
Four months had passed before Marshall received his orders to serve in the Vietnam War. Due to the demand for his duty, Marshall was sent out into the field on assignment.
The young soldier joined in with the 121st Signal Battalion to support the 3rd Brigade of the 1st Infantry Division, Marshall says. His time was soon impacted by the attacks that would later come about in the jungle.
“At the time I went over there in 1967, there were probably over half a million of us there. It was the peak of the war and my MOS was needed,” Marshall explained. “I was there for about eight months when the Tet Offensive broke out. It was a very, very bad time.”
The hurling of mortars and handheld rockets was a constant event that plagued the base where Marshall’s unit was assigned.
From dusk until dawn, Marshall says the opposing forces kept the soldiers awake with their never-ending firing.
For 33 days in a row, Marshall and the other soldiers were unable to leave during the attacks. The base where Marshall was stationed also housed an airfield that would transport soldiers or wounded military members.
“Some days, you would go out on the airfield and you would see body bags lined up to be transported out,” Marshall described. “It was a very scary time in my life and it still affects many of us today. It was a very depressing time for us.”
With an expected leave date of March 1968, Marshall hitched a ride with a colonel in the middle of February. Before his departure, the shipping area that contained his belongings was destroyed by bombs.
Because of this, Marshall retains only a handful of personal photographs that were taken while in Vietnam.
Other areas of his base that were destroyed or affected included the mess hall and the water supply, the latter of the two was located outside of the base’s perimeters. Since little movement was made outside of the base, Marshall says the soldiers had to drink warm beer and eat leftover rations from World War II.
With no water, Marshall arrived back in the states having had his last shower more than a week before his departure.
“I’m glad I got out of there when I did because the fighting was horrendous during that period of time,” Marshall said. “Everybody got a taste of war.”
The high tensions from U.S. citizens regarding the Vietnam War left many returning soldiers and other military personnel with no welcome home, Marshall describes.
Due to red paint being sprayed on those wearing military uniforms, Marshall was informed to purchase civilian clothing upon his return home.
“In a lot of the California airports, they were calling us murderers and baby killers. That’s what we had to deal with,” Marshall continued. “We didn’t get the reception that our brave soldiers get today when they come home from war. It’s completely different.”
At the start of his civilian life, Marshall found employment in various fields. He first worked with farmers by helping them during the spring planting season.
Before being drafted, Marshall originally worked at the Olin Corporation producing bullets for the M16 rifles used in the Vietnam War. Some time after his military discharge, Marshall began working at the company once again. His co-workers would often joke with him about the bullets he made for the war he eventually served in, he says.
After a brief stint with the company, Marshall moved on to delivering frozen pizzas for seven years before heading to Frito-Lay. In 1990, Marshall retired from the food company but soon found himself a new job at FedEx. He remained with the transport company for 10 years working in the St. Louis and Illinois service areas.
In 2013, Marshall made his move to Havasu and retired from working for one year. He then became employed at the state prison where he continues to work as a part-time employee.
Sharing his experience with others, Marshall informs anyone who is interested in joining the military to consider its many benefits. From educational opportunities to character building, Marshall says the military is a good way for young people to “better themselves.”
Having served in a controversial war, Marshall says his previous service still affects him to this day.
“All my friends told me I wasn’t the same person when I came back as when I left. I just didn’t care about a whole lot of things,” Marshall said. “Crowds upset me, loud noises upset me. We still dream about things that happened.”
