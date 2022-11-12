Despite being limited to a wheelchair, Mike Sondrol does not let his war injury lower his spirits. The unpredictable event that altered the course of his life happened when he was a young soldier. Now, 51 years later, 73-year-old Sondrol passes his warm genuineness to those he encounters in his day-to-day life. He remains an active member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 27, the Arizona Chapter Paralyzed Veterans of America and the American Legion Post 81.

With his son, daughter-in-law and two granddaughters by his side, Sondrol is able to share in the memories being created by his family. After his wife passed away in 2009 from cancer, Sondrol felt fortunate to have his son, Josh Sondrol, in close proximity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.