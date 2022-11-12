Despite being limited to a wheelchair, Mike Sondrol does not let his war injury lower his spirits. The unpredictable event that altered the course of his life happened when he was a young soldier. Now, 51 years later, 73-year-old Sondrol passes his warm genuineness to those he encounters in his day-to-day life. He remains an active member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 27, the Arizona Chapter Paralyzed Veterans of America and the American Legion Post 81.
With his son, daughter-in-law and two granddaughters by his side, Sondrol is able to share in the memories being created by his family. After his wife passed away in 2009 from cancer, Sondrol felt fortunate to have his son, Josh Sondrol, in close proximity.
Regarding himself as a “farm boy from North Dakota,” Sondrol continues to carry an appreciation for being alive since his life was almost cut short while in Vietnam.
Drafted at the age of 19, Sondrol entered the U.S. Army in February 1969. He was made responsible for the supplies and weapons at the MACV Recondo School he attended in Vietnam. After some time, Sondrol rose to an E5, which qualified him to become a sergeant.
While at school, Sondrol trained to become a green beret and joined fellow soldiers for the Army’s 5th Special Forces Group. Sondrol affectionately describes the group of men he served with as being “nuts.”
In order to continue on with the unit, Sondrol had to successfully complete five parachute jumps from a C-130 plane. As he was told, the first jump that soldiers complete is usually not remembered by them. For Sondrol, his first jump from the plane almost cost him his life.
“On the first jump, the chute didn’t open all the way. It was a half chute,” Sondrol recalled. “They said, ‘Pull your reserve! Pull your reserve!’”
Although Sondrol was not the first soldier to jump from the plane, he says he was the first man to make it to the ground. Once on solid land, a general rushed over in his Jeep to check on Sondrol after witnessing the incident. The general took Sondrol into his Jeep and told him the crew would take care of his belongings.
The first jump for Sondrol did not go as he had expected, but he was able to complete his training and gain his jump wings. Unfortunately, the day did come when Sondrol was faced with his second near-death experience.
“The worst, of course, was the day I got injured,” Sondrol said. “The day the mortar round came in and it didn’t hit me, but it hit close to me and it knocked me.”
Having spent 23 months in Vietnam, Sondrol says he had 30 days left before he was set to return home. After suffering his injury, his return trip back to the states was placed on hold.
Returning to his bunker after the incident, Sondrol decided to walk to the chow hall for a meal. He instantly noticed a change in his left foot and went to the medic shack to have it examined. After receiving advice to “take an aspirin,” Sondrol was told to come back on Monday when the doctor returned.
Heading back to his bunker, Sondrol drifted off to sleep and woke up a little while later. What happened next would leave the 21-year-old soldier in and out of the hospital for the next seven months.
When Sondrol tried to stand up, his left leg had no movement causing him to fall to the floor. He managed to crawl to the door and yell for help.
“Friends and medics came and got me to a chopper for a medevac flight out of our compound,” Sondrol continued. “My last chopper ride, flat on my back to Cam Ranh Bay.”
When he woke up the next morning, Sondrol started to experience a sharp pain in his lower right back. Within 15 minutes, his right leg became paralyzed. Sondrol was then flown to Saigon in a C-123 with two pilots and a nurse designated to him.
After a week of multiple testing, Sondrol was shipped off to Japan to receive a month of physical therapy. While in Japan, the young soldier made contact with his parents after not speaking with them since his injury had happened.
“They weren’t happy at all,” Sondrol said of his parents’ reaction. “They were thankful, but they weren’t happy that it took me that long.”
Even though Sondrol gained some mobility in Japan, he was eventually sent to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. Once there, Sondrol spent five months between the hospital and his home in North Dakota.
On Dec. 21, 1971, the hospital released Sondrol and he received his honorable discharge in January 1972. Sondrol switched between a cane and his wheelchair before having to adjust permanently to his wheelchair in the late 90s.
Despite his life-threatening injury, Sondrol says he never would have met his wife if he didn’t experience it. His late wife and childhood friend, Cyndi Neil, reconnected with Sondrol while he was home on leave. The two were married in July 1972 and later gave birth to their son.
From 1973 to 1998, Sondrol worked for North Dakota’s job service department helping fellow veterans find employment. Sondrol spent a total of 25 years with the state before suffering more issues from his injury.
A few months before his early retirement, Sondrol noticed his legs becoming stiffer and stiffer. He described the feeling as having two-by-fours attached to his legs. In 1998, Sondrol retired at the age of 48 and had moved to Lake Havasu City by 2001.
“I just praise God that I’m still here, otherwise, who knows what would happen,” Sondrol said.
Still dealing with issues that surface here and there, Sondrol appreciates the privilege of living even though his mobility is extremely limited. Having his family close by and keeping a strong bond with his faith has helped Sondrol through his toughest of days.
The military granted Sondrol the opportunity to serve and defend his country during the Vietnam War. Through his service, Sondrol gained two bronze stars and was a part of a dedicated military unit as a green beret.
“We’re no different than anybody else,” Sondrol said. “Mostly, for us, you probably wouldn’t be sitting here.”
