Gym owner and head coach Natalie Marcom may be known around Lake Havasu City as the woman behind Nakoma Strong. What some may not be familiar with is Marcom’s military background that spanned the middle years of the 1990s.
In 1995, the Reno, Nevada native found herself enlisting into the U.S. Marine Corps after spending one year in college. At the age of 20, Marcom joined the service as a way to remain close to her then-boyfriend, Scott Marcom.
When Marcom realized she could receive benefits for playing an instrument, she became a part of the Marine Corps Band and continued as a clarinet player.
First attending boot camp in Parris Island, South Carolina, Marcom recounts the experience as being tough for the loss of identity she underwent. An expression she heard amongst other military personnel described the process as “breaking you down and building you back up.”
After Marcom finished her initial training, she attended school in Virginia for her assigned role in the military. The Marine Corps Reserve located in New Orleans was the first duty station Marcom traveled to at the start of her military career.
Although Marcom served with the band, she recounts all of the members having to remain physically fit and “rifle-qualified at all times.”
“In the band, especially as a Marine, you’re considered to be a rifleman first,” Marcom explained. “The band in the Marine Corps is a fully self-sufficient unit. We had our own admin and our own supply.”
Aside from her duty as a musician, Marcom also performed administrative tasks in addition to the time she spent practicing and traveling with the band.
Describing her unit as the “face of the Marine Corps,” the band would travel across the country to perform at military ceremonies, parades and other public functions. With her location in New Orleans, Marcom also participated in the annual Mardi Gras parades that took place within the city.
During her enlistment, Marcom and her then-boyfriend tied the knot and spent 13 months living in separate quarters. Some time after their first year of marriage, Marcom says she was allowed to move in with her husband. With her new life ahead of her, Marcom was then stationed at Camp Pendleton, California.
When considering the treatment she received from her male counterparts, Marcom only recalls certain phrases, such as B.A.M – broad ass Marine – as sayings the men around her would call her.
“The band was a little bit more forgiving,” Marcom said. “I still had to maintain all of the standards that the men had.”
The bonds that were made with fellow Marines kept Marcom afloat during difficult times of her service. The friendship that was found within her own unit gave Marcom a sense of togetherness.
Spending four years with the Marines, Marcom left the service in 1999 and gave birth to her first child shortly after her departure. Since becoming a mother, Marcom says she did not hold a large career until after her children started attending school.
After a conversation with friends, it was suggested that Marcom should consider opening up her own gym. At this point in time, both of her children had left home.
Initially, Marcom dismissed the comment made by her friend until a second friend spoke up and said they would financially support the gym’s opening. The encouragement she received motivated Marcom to eventually open her fitness center where she currently trains and coaches clients.
One of the lessons that Marcom learned while in the Marines was finding out how well she could present herself in front of a large group of people. Marcom also learned about her own confidence levels and what she is capable of completing.
“I wished I was out when I was in and I wished I was in when I was out. I didn’t realize how amazing an experience it was until after I was gone,” Marcom said. “I look back on it with a lot of fondness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.