Hailing from Marlborough, Massachusetts, 80-year-old Paul Brodeur followed the path that his three older brothers set out before him. The elder brothers, all of whom enlisted into the U.S. Navy, led the youngest Brodeur to join the same branch of service.
Being the youngest of 10 children meant that Brodeur’s family experienced stretches of financial hardships. Because of this, the choice to join the military was also done in defiance of his father’s request for him to find employment after high school. In 1960, Brodeur continued in the footsteps of his older brothers and enlisted at the age of 18.
Choosing to go into the Navy left the younger Brodeur with a limited amount of options after completing boot camp. He describes being given a selection of jobs ranging from a fire control technician and an electronics technician to a guided missileman.
The appeal that came with being a fire control technician did not interest Brodeur, although he now states the title did not involve actual fire containment. The Navy career that he decided to deep dive into was as a guided missileman. Following boot camp, he went to school for his new Navy career before heading off to submarine school.
In the midst of his schooling, Brodeur was chosen to attend a college program where he went on to receive his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. It was during this time that he also met his wife and became a married sailor.
“For every year of college they gave me, I signed a contract to serve every year and a half,” Brodeur explained. “So, if I finished all four years, I had to serve in the Navy for six after that.”
The first submarine that Brodeur was assigned to was the USS Sam Houston. To his knowledge, his cycle of deployment would allow him to be home with his new family during the summer months and major holidays, like Christmas.
Unfortunately, Brodeur ended up on an alternate schedule that switched the months he would travel home. He notes his wife was disappointed in the changes of his rotation once he discovered the mishap.
While on the Sam Houston, Brodeur was assigned as the assistant weapons officer and had to manage the torpedo crew. He notes that the typical length for the assistant position should have lasted for longer than it did.
“I should’ve had two more patrols as the assistant weapons officer,” Brodeur said. “So, they just kind of skipped the second half of that and moved me up to weapons officer.”
The fast transition from position to position led Brodeur to becoming the navigator of the next submarine he worked on, the USS George Washington. After being the weapons officer for only two patrols, he quickly found himself as the “number three man” with this next promotion. He went on to spend a total of two years aboard the George Washington.
During his time at sea, Brodeur remembers the Navy not knowing the exact position of the submarines he deployed on. The vastness of the Pacific Ocean made remaining undiscoverable by enemy forces a straightforward process.
“A missile submarine’s whole job is to stay undetected. Period,” Brodeur stated. “Soviets were looking for you all the time back then.”
When Brodeur completed his years in the Navy, he retired in 1980 as a lieutenant commander. This military advancement is regarded as one of his most memorable moments because “it took away the fear” of him not receiving a promotion.
Another remarkable memory is from Brodeur’s time in college, when the commander of the school requested his presence. Despite the nervousness that came over Brodeur, he quickly realized that he was not in trouble after meeting with the senior officer.
Upon his arrival, Brodeur was given instructions to go into a nearby room, close the door behind him and make a phone call to his home. The young sailor did as the commander told him and learned of harrowing news after completing the call. One of his sisters, who was suffering from a cancer diagnosis, had been given only a few more days to live.
When Brodeur exited the room, the commander told him to go home and to not concern himself with his college coursework. Brodeur returned to his classroom to retrieve a few of his belongings when a fellow classmate asked him how he was doing.
After the class learned of his sister’s impending death, Brodeur recalls the other men standing up and walking to the entrance. When Brodeur made it to the other side of the door, his fellow classmates had given him however much money they had on hand.
“Of the four boys, I was the only one who saw my sister alive before she died. That whole sequence made all the difference in the world,” Brodeur said. “I can’t talk about that particular incident without getting choked up because who does that? That was a very powerful moment.”
Following Brodeur’s military retirement, his family found themselves in San Diego. During a chance encounter with a fellow college classmate, he was told of the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant and set out on a new career.
Asthma attacks started to affect Brodeur’s wife more frequently, which eventually resulted in multiple hospital stays. During a conversation with a coworker, Brodeur was told about Lake Havasu City and thought the change of scenery would better benefit his wife’s health.
The family of six made a visit to Havasu where they basked in the 115 degree weather down by the lake. With the warmer temperatures, Brodeur witnessed his wife adjusting well to the change in her surroundings. In 1983, Brodeur and his family made the move from California to Havasu, where he and his wife continue to live.
Concerning his thoughts on the military, Brodeur recognizes the apparent changes that have happened since his time in the Navy. He credits his personal experience as giving him the skills to not judge, but to be appreciative.
“The Navy does the best job, from my limited experience from way back when, to push responsibility quickly and that helps,” Brodeur said.
