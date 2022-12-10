Hailing from Marlborough, Massachusetts, 80-year-old Paul Brodeur followed the path that his three older brothers set out before him. The elder brothers, all of whom enlisted into the U.S. Navy, led the youngest Brodeur to join the same branch of service.

Being the youngest of 10 children meant that Brodeur’s family experienced stretches of financial hardships. Because of this, the choice to join the military was also done in defiance of his father’s request for him to find employment after high school. In 1960, Brodeur continued in the footsteps of his older brothers and enlisted at the age of 18.

