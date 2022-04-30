Full of passion and charm, Ray Fenter is proud to boast his emblems and patches regarding his time in the military. Serving six years in the Marine Corps, the retiree does not shy away from the impact the military had on him. Fenter was born and raised in Colorado. He later met his late wife at the age of 16 while his wife was 13 years old. He recounts his wife telling him about the change she noticed after he enlisted in the Marine Corps.
“As my wife said, when I went away to bootcamp, I was a punk,” Fenter said. “And I came back a man.”
The 86-year-old veteran speaks highly of the branch he voluntary served in and does not falter when it comes to his thoughts on how his time there affected him as a person.
“I was just a punk kid, I didn’t know where I was going,” Fenter said. “It’s the greatest thing [that’s] ever happened to me.”
Since Fenter decided to drop out of high school instead of completing his senior year, he credits the bulk of his education to the military.
“I went in at 17,” Fenter remembered. “I quit and joined the Marine Corps; my education is the United States Marine Corps.”
In 1955, Fenter began his six-year journey that would change his life for the betterment of himself. He was enlisted between the Korean War and the Vietnam War. After completing his bootcamp at 2nd ITR training, he became a Helicopter Crew Chief.
“I was in helicopters, I was a Crew Chief, and I flew the chopper, and I was stationed at LTA by El Toro which is Lighter-Than-Air,” Fenter said. “It’s the old blimp hangars, which are still there, where the blimps were from WWII.”
After working with helicopters, Fenter switched over to the transports after arriving in Japan.
“[I transferred] to R4Q Flying Boxcars which was the Air Force C119,” Fenter recounted. “I flew in the cockpit. We didn’t have computers then; everything was done by hand.”
In 1961, before the Vietnam war began, Fenter left from service and returned home to Colorado.
“I came back to the United States and got discharged, got in the car business, and I actually drove a ready-mix truck for a while,” Fenter said. “Then I went and got into the car business selling cars, then I became a manager, and then I became a general manager, and then I bought my own dealership in La Junta, Colorado.”
Following his quick progression in the car industry, Fenter decided to attend auction school to become an auctioneer.
“That was my forte of my life,” Fenter remembered. “I was the auctioneer out in Denver, Colorado for the United States Bankruptcy Court.”
His new field of work during his civilian life kept him busy and always on the move.
“I worked three car auctions in Denver, Colorado Springs, and Phoenix weekly,” Fenter went on. “I would fly from Denver to Phoenix and back the same day. I would leave at 7a.m. and be back at 7p.m.”
During one of his auctioneer days, Fenter was approached by a customer who suggested he should take up comedy based on his comedic nature. Fenter says the gentleman ended up being the comedy writer for the late actor and singer Danny Thomas, who was also known for being the founder of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Fenter met with the comedy writer a few nights a week but never found the courage to perform comedy.
“After I retired and was here [in Lake Havasu], I did stand-up comedy right here in town at the comedy club, which we used to have,” Fenter said. “I was the opening act five times!”
When he was later asked if he would do comedy again, Fenter replied with a light-hearted “Never!” since that was one thing on his bucket list that he was able to complete.
“I tell stories, I don’t tell jokes; I never cuss or use foul language when I’m on stage or doing an auction,” Fenter summarized. “I’m not saying I’m a choir boy, I’m a Marine!”
Only one succinct wartime memory stands out the most in Fenter’s mind during his time in Japan.
“Iwakuni, Japan,” Fenter said slowly. “I was there 18 months; it was just good duty.”
To keep his spirits up, Fenter kept a quote in mind that he still applies to his life today.
“I’ve always had a saying, ‘As you go up the ladder to success, watch whose hands you step on because eventually you’re gonna be coming down and they’re going to be stepping on your hands,’” Fenter joked. “I have been up the ladder and down the ladder many times in my life.”
Fenter also credits the military for helping others succeed in their lives.
“It’s a good education, it really is,” Fenter explained. “It’s a great way to set your career and go forward.”
The admirable veteran has always held an active lifestyle, even after retiring.
“I rode Harleys since I was 17 years old and quit riding when I was 84. That’s a long time!” Fenter said. “I had hot rods, I’ve raced stock cars in my younger days after the Marine Corps while in Colorado, drove race cars.”
While in Lake Havasu, Fenter has also been an even more prominent member of his community.
“I retired 20 years ago in the auction business but in Havasu, I’ve probably done 50 or 60 auctions, benefit auctions, charities like Women With Willpower, I’ve done their auctions for them for free,” Fenter continued. “I’m a good money raiser, I can spend money and I can raise it!”
Fenter continues to fulfill his duty to the Marine Corps and has had a notable presence in his post-service years.
“I’ve been in the Marine Corps League for 20 years. After you’ve been in the service, Havasu has the Marine Corps League and it’s Marines but any branch of service can be a member, they’re called associates,” Fenter explained. “Probably 50% of our members are associates. You have to be a Marine to hold office. I’ve been an officer in our club here in the past. I’m in the Devil Dogs which is a branch of the Marine Corps League, you have to be a Marine to be in that.”
In addition to his time in the League, Fenter has also served the local community during times of sorrow.
“I was also in the color guard for probably 12 or 13 years. Probably did 100 to 150 funerals in this town, which I really enjoyed doing,” Fenter said. “I don’t enjoy funerals; I enjoy being able to provide a service for the family.”
Fenter is proud of his two children and is eager to tell of their accomplishments much like his own.
“My daughter is an auctioneer and she and her husband own my old auction company,” Fenter said. “My son lives in Austin, Texas and he is a retired Delta Air Lines captain.”
Fenter states that his son currently is one of the main pilots for the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, and that he transports other senators and officials as well.
Never leaving his side is Fenter’s 7-year-old poodle, Gavel, who the retiree adores just as much.
“In my civilian life, I was an auctioneer, so his name is Gavel like the gavel!” Fenter joked. “We have a dog park here and he goes out to there about three times a day. He’s smarter than anybody’s kids.”
Although Fenter has long passed his service years, he is very passionate about being of service, no matter the issue.
“I’m still a Marine, I’m just inactive,” Fenter said. “At my age, they call me tomorrow, I’d go. I’d do something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.