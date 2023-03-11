When you think of the military, it’s likely your first thought isn’t dentistry — but it’s an essential part of the nation’s defense. Dr. Rebecca Lavene, 39, is a local periodontist. She and her husband opened their own practice — Dental Specialists of NW Arizona — after moving to Lake Havasu City about seven years ago.

When she isn’t busy with work and taking care of her two young daughters and dog, Lavene loves cooking, baking and spending quality time with family. Dentistry is an artform for her, and she honed her skills even further in the U.S. Navy.

