When you think of the military, it’s likely your first thought isn’t dentistry — but it’s an essential part of the nation’s defense. Dr. Rebecca Lavene, 39, is a local periodontist. She and her husband opened their own practice — Dental Specialists of NW Arizona — after moving to Lake Havasu City about seven years ago.
When she isn’t busy with work and taking care of her two young daughters and dog, Lavene loves cooking, baking and spending quality time with family. Dentistry is an artform for her, and she honed her skills even further in the U.S. Navy.
Lavene enlisted in 2008. She had never lived outside of Oregon before, so joining the military was a “great opportunity to try something new,” she said. She was stationed in San Diego and served as a general dentist, providing essential oral care for her fellow sailors who worked day and night to serve the country. Some of her most memorable times were spent on long deployments underway, or out to sea, which could last anywhere from two weeks to six months.
While on an aircraft carrier, she and her fellow sailors were also able to support Marines serving in the Middle East.
“Serving them was a very humbling experience,” she said.
Seeing other cultures and countries also made her very proud to be American and realize “how fortunate we are as a country,” she said.
Lavene served four years in active duty and four years as a reservist. When times got tough, she had her faith, family and resolve to lean on.
“I’ve always been very goal-oriented,” Lavene said. “Know whatever you’re going through is temporary.”
Until she served, Lavene said she never realized how many humanitarian services the military provides, especially when it comes to medical aid. She also added that serving showed her how important building those lasting relationships with other countries is.
“It can be very intimidating to move out of your comfort zone and live somewhere you don’t know anyone,” Lavene said. “But for anyone that is considering joining, don’t be afraid to try something new.”
The local recruiters office used to be located right next to their dentistry on McCulloch Boulevard, giving Lavene lots of opportunities to talk with new or potential recruits and even help out with female measurements that needed to be done.
“It was cool to have that connection,” Lavene said. She said she’s available as a mentor or counselor to anyone who is considering joining or is in the process and might have questions.
