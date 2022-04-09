Rich Brest has been in the newspaper industry for three decades. Before he launched into his career, he spent seven and a half years as an infantryman in the U.S. Army.
Brest, 58, moved to Lake Havasu City about a year to take the helm of audience development at Today’s News-Herald. But he hails from the Ohio, Pennsylvania area originally.
“I grew up in a steel town in Pittsburgh, and in the late 70s and early 80s when I was in high school, the expectation or thought was, as a guy, you’re going to go do what your dad and uncle did – you’re going to go work in the steel mill,” Brest said. “It wasn’t until the late 70s or my freshman year in high school when everything started to go downhill and all the steel mills started to go under.”
Both his dad and his uncle had been in the steel trade since they got out of the military themselves. His dad served in the Air Force as a carpenter, and his uncle served in the Army and Air Force joint force, working for the Army in mechanical engineering.
When Brest graduated high school in 1982, he spent a few years in the workforce, but there wasn’t a lot left for him in the small town.
“I went down to the recruiter, and I saw the picture of the guy that came out of the helicopter and hit the ground running and shooting, and I wanted to be that guy,” Brest recalled. “So I joined the infantry, which is not the first choice for a lot of people, because you’re the grunt. You’re on the front line.”
“What they didn’t tell you in that video is what it feels like when you hit that ground, and then when that chopper doesn’t come back to get you and you walk 20 miles. So that got old real quick,” Brest added with a laugh.
But in all seriousness, he loved being an infantryman.
“I had the ability to learn well, I just didn’t apply myself in high school,” Brest said. “So when the military gave me that second chance, I really took it to heart. A lot of people say you have to give yourself to it and allow yourself to be built back up by it, and that’s exactly what I did. I threw everything aside in basic training and allowed it to make me the me I am today.”
He went through many schools while serving, where he learned infantry tactics, leadership, logistics and more – all helping him advance to sergeant in two years and staff sergeant in four.
His time in the Army allowed him plenty of time in foreign countries. During his career, he lived in Germany full time for three years.
“I never was someone who was a history buff or anything like that, but I’ll never forget the day I visited Dachau concentration camp,” Brest said. “It was an odd thing because I stumbled upon it. I was going skiing down at the Zugspitze in Austria. It was a small town that I just stopped in… Visiting that and stepping on those grounds and walking through there I can say kind of changed my perspective on life, about how fragile it is and what man is capable of.”
Castles, churches and other historical sites he visited in Europe hold centuries of history, as well. Walking the grounds and talking to locals allowed Brest to experience them firsthand.
“The unique thing about Europe was that it seemed like when you crossed a border into another country, everyone was so different,” Brest added. “I know that people I met in France were far, far different from people I met in Germany, versus people I met in Italy or Spain. They’re all different people, as far as the way they talk, the way they act, their beliefs. When you look on the map and think, ‘Okay, that’s not that far apart. That’s 12 hours.’”
While living in Germany, he also discovered that the German army recruits every young man for two years, minimum, excluding those with medical concerns and so forth.
“If you don’t serve that two years, it’s frowned upon,” Brest said. “I think it’s an honor to serve, and I think there should be something similar to that… But I think that the way people look at it as being not for them – I think that they should open their eyes more to it, to the experience of doing it… When I was in there, they struggled to keep their force numbers that they needed to have, and it’s always been that way. But I think if more people knew that it wasn’t so extreme – people don’t die in basic training.”
Out of his many experiences, the comradery of the Army is what he remembers most.
“The hardest day in my life was walking away from people I served in combat with,” Brest said. “Those guys were like more than family to me. They were people you experienced something with, and that was tough.”
Those men and the belief that he was doing what was right kept him going through tough times, including a deployment to Kuwait for Desert Storm.
“Everybody says war is tough, and I did lose a few friends in Desert Storm that didn’t come back with us,” Brest said. “But I think that what made it simple for me is that I saw things full circle. I didn’t ever wonder what it was like to be a soldier in combat or be a soldier in peacetime and then not know what that experience was like to serve in combat.”
In Desert Storm, he served with the Tiger Brigade, known for their assault at Kuwait International Airport.
“We were infantry paired up with tanks,” Brest said. “We actually rolled up to Kuwait, and seeing the liberation of the people of Kuwait and how thankful they were for us to come to their rescue, it answered the question of why we did what we did… I think it’s tough for some folks, like with the pullout of Afghanistan or even the situation with Ukraine right now – when you’re in a combat and there isn’t a resolve at the end, that has to weigh in your mind about what could have been and what should have been… I kind of feel like I closed and ended the last chapter with the liberation of Kuwait, and I saw it through to the end and then got everybody back home, and then I was really done.”
Getting back to his family safely also helped motivate him. He became a new father to a baby girl only 41 days before he was deployed to Desert Storm.
“I spent most of my career single, and when you’re single, you can make decisions as a single guy,” Brest said. “In the infantry, your loved one back home will get the folded flag if something happens to you in the case of a war. I got married, and then two years later, Desert Storm happened. So it changed the landscape for me that I had to think about if I enlisted for more years, would that be more of a risk that I wouldn’t come home to my family? So that was the reason that I got out.”
He took a 60-day vacation in November of 1991, about four months after returning from Desert Storm. That break gave him a safety net of re-enlistment if he wasn’t able to find a civilian job within those two months. But he did, and his official final day as a member of the Army was January 15, 1992.
He was hired in the newspaper industry – a field he became familiar with at a young age.
When he was 12 years old living in Pennsylvania, a Mr. Robert Ginn, district manager for the Youngstown Vindicator, hired him as a newspaper carrier. Ginn had a stroke, leaving one arm and one side of his body partially paralyzed.
“I grew up in a big family, and when you’re one of six kids, you’re one of six people asking for something, so you get something one of six times,” Brest chuckled. “So we had to earn our own money. Mr. Ginn… was the one that brought me newspapers, he was the one who collected money with me, and he was my first adult interaction outside of my parents or parents of others. And he kind of in a way crafted me to understand things from a customer service standpoint and a sales standpoint – how I needed to be nice to my customers, that I needed to knock on their door and respect their time when I’m collecting, and how to interact with people.
When Brest left the military he wanted a stable career. He remembered Ginn’s success in the newspaper industry and how he turned his earnings into owning fourplexes for rent.
“[At 12 years old] in my mind I thought, ‘If I worked hard and did like him, I could be something one day,’” Brest said. So when I got out, I saw the ad in the paper for a district manager overseeing carriers, the first thought in my mind was Mr. Ginn.”
Brest has worked primarily in the audience side of the industry, thanks to his love of human interaction. He’s also worked in advertising and consulting, dealing more with analytics.
Since being in Havasu, his three daughters and sisters love to visit. He’s also been brushing up on his kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding – “still working on the ‘stand up’ part” – and mountain biking. He also enjoys attending live music events and local festivals.
