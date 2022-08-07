Tired of holding jobs that did not create a promising future, Robert Torson decided to enlist into the United States Navy with a friend of his in 1964. After making the jump, the 78-year-old Lake Havasu City veteran says that he and his friend did not notify their parents until after they had already enlisted.
Joining forces with the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion, better known as the U.S. Naval Seabees, Torson was well on his way to becoming a member of a crew that would construct several buildings during the Vietnam War. In Port Hueneme, California is where the veteran attended the naval A-school to learn how to become a steelworker.
“After school, I joined the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 and we went to Okinawa, Japan for nine months and built some barracks for the Marines,” Torson said. “I got back from there and then we went to Vietnam for nine months and [did the] same thing.”
When Torson returned to Port Hueneme after completing his time in Vietnam, he realized he did not have enough time left for another trip to Vietnam.
“You have to be able to do nine months or they won’t take you back to Vietnam, which was fine with me,” Torson said, referring to his enlistment time of three years. “I stayed in Port Hueneme and I was selected to get on shore patrol in the Ventura and Oxnard area. After that, I became interested in law enforcement because of that job.”
While in Vietnam, Torson remembers Ernie, a spider monkey that ended up in his care and was known as one of the pets that was allowed in his camp. Along with a resident dog, Ernie was the second animal that was allowed to be kept as one of the battalion’s companions.
“We would hook [the spider monkey] to the clothesline so he couldn’t go anywhere,” Torson recounted. “He knew when we were under mortar attack before we did and he was in that bunker so fast. He beat everybody in there.”
The name “Ernie” came from the camp’s lieutenant whose name was Ernie. Torson admits that his lieutenant did not take a liking to having a monkey named after him.
“His assistant took the monkey in his office once and the monkey completely tore up that office. I figured that the monkey was going to be gone but the battalion commander liked the monkey,” Torson said. “He’d come over and feed it and so, the lieutenant didn’t say anything. He couldn’t have us get rid of it because he knew that the battalion commander liked the monkey.”
Torson says that having the monkey around helped him while being stationed overseas during the war. He kept the monkey as a pet for about six months before he had to find a new home for him when he left Vietnam. A friend of Torson’s that enlisted with the Marines took Ernie on as his companion. Torson says his friend was a tank commander and whenever they took fire, Ernie would run and hide in the same manner as he did when living with Torson.
“He took the monkey in his tank and he said [the monkey] did the same thing. As soon as they’d come under attack, that monkey was in that tank!” Torson laughed. “They enjoyed him, too, for quite a while. He was fun.”
Torson admits that the tough times for him included not being able to see or talk to his family back home in Nebraska. Unlike today, Torson says, communications between soldiers and their loved ones was done by pen and paper instead of by cell phone or a computer.
“We had to wait for letters in the mail. You send somebody a letter and they never send you one back,” Torson said. “Missing your family and not being able to make contact with them, that was hard.”
The camaraderie that was experienced amongst the men in Torson’s unit made his time worthwhile despite not being able to physically see his own family. Since Torson says his unit was not composed of combat soldiers, this made it easier for the men to stay out of trouble’s way.
“We were construction people. We didn’t go looking for trouble,” Torson continued. “Trouble came once in a while but we didn’t go looking for it. We didn’t go hunting.”
The construction that Torson did involved buildings, such as bunkers for troops and storage units for housing military equipment. While Torson was stationed in Da Nang, his unit would seek help from South Vietnamese locals when they had to work with ladders.
“When we tried to stand [a ladder] up on its ends, they were the ones who were supposed to hold it. A couple times, they almost let it go. I was never afraid of heights until I got back from there!” Torson chuckled. “After experiencing some of the times with [them], they would fall asleep during it [but] they weren’t going to drop us on purpose.”
Out of Torson’s three brothers, one of them was also serving in the Vietnam War at the same time as him. Although he did not know his brother’s exact location, he was surprised one day when his brother randomly showed up at his camp after hitchhiking from where he was stationed. Torson says his brother was an active duty Army soldier who was in combat at the time of his visit.
“He came in, threw a bag on me and woke me up. He was in the Army and he came to our camp in Da Nang,” Torson remembered. “We had beds with sheets and we had hot meals three times a day because we were stationed on a base. He could not believe it.”
The stark comparison of how different the two brothers’ camps were was a shock for each sibling. Torson admits he never thought his unit’s way of living was out of the ordinary. When his brother returned back to his camp, Torson’s unit sent along a set of sheets for him to use for his own sleeping quarters.
“He said, ‘I can’t be using sheets with all of those other guys there,’ so he didn’t keep [the sheets]. We thought everybody had sheets,” Torson said. “We had hot showers and a lot of stuff because we were building. It was interesting.”
After Torson decided to leave the military in 1967, he made the switch to law enforcement after gaining exposure from his post-Navy job with the shore patrol. In 1968, Torson went to the police academy and soon after, became an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department when he was 24 years old. The Navy veteran stayed on with the LAPD and retired after 25 dedicated years.
“I actually think the police academy was tougher than boot camp. That’s because it was going to be your career,” Torson said. “A lot of guys got out of the Navy and were welders. Some of them until this day and that’s a long time.”
Despite being a Vietnam War veteran, Torson believes his time in the Navy was not as bad as it could have been.
“Everybody has an opinion that it’s a full-time boot camp from the time you get in until the time you get out and it’s not that way. You’re pretty relaxed and you get to travel and see places,” Torson added. “Of course, Vietnam and Okinawa weren’t exactly hotspots in the world.”
Torson’s time as a Seabee made a positive impact on his life and encouraged him to pursue his post-military careers. The veteran recommends the military for anyone else who might be unsure of their path in life.
“I wasn’t going anywhere before I went into the service. I wasn’t interested in anything and I didn’t have any goals,” Torson continued. “Once I got in there, I couldn’t wait to get out and start doing things. It really motivated me. It was the best thing I ever did.”
When Torson retired from the police department in 1993, he went on to provide executive protection for the president and CEO of the World Cup Soccer organization. After working for the WCS, Torson provided his protection services for billionaires.
“[The billionaires] thought they needed us but nobody knew who they were,” Torson said. “But, they thought they needed protection, so I did that for a while.”
The veteran married his wife, Simone Torson, at their home on February 5, 2021. He admits that he was unsure of whether either of their families would be able to attend. To Torson’s surprise, both of their families made their way to Havasu for their backyard wedding.
“We got married right out here,” Torson said, motioning to his patio. “We didn’t think they would come out but a lot of them did.”
Even though he enlisted during the Vietnam War, Torson is humble when speaking of his time serving as a Seabee.
“Vietnam was Vietnam and it wasn’t anything that stood out,” Torson said. “[It was] something a lot of us did at that time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.