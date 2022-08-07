Robert Torson

From 1964 until 1967, Robert Torson served with the United States Naval Construction Battalion as a Seabee during the Vietnam War. Upon leaving the military, Torson joined the Los Angeles Police Department and retired after spending 25 years there.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

Tired of holding jobs that did not create a promising future, Robert Torson decided to enlist into the United States Navy with a friend of his in 1964. After making the jump, the 78-year-old Lake Havasu City veteran says that he and his friend did not notify their parents until after they had already enlisted.

Joining forces with the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion, better known as the U.S. Naval Seabees, Torson was well on his way to becoming a member of a crew that would construct several buildings during the Vietnam War. In Port Hueneme, California is where the veteran attended the naval A-school to learn how to become a steelworker.

