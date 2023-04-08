Settling into Lake Havasu City is Robert Twardy, 57, who opened Havasu Handyman Bob a few months after his relocation a year and a half ago. Finding his calling as a handyman came from past experiences of working in hardware stores and performing repair work. Twardy’s career now grants him the ability to befriend local residents while providing them with necessary services.

Living in Havasu is a benefit that Twardy enjoys since his first visit over 30 years ago. As a young Marine, he often traveled to the city between breaks and on long weekends, Twardy says.

