Settling into Lake Havasu City is Robert Twardy, 57, who opened Havasu Handyman Bob a few months after his relocation a year and a half ago. Finding his calling as a handyman came from past experiences of working in hardware stores and performing repair work. Twardy’s career now grants him the ability to befriend local residents while providing them with necessary services.
Living in Havasu is a benefit that Twardy enjoys since his first visit over 30 years ago. As a young Marine, he often traveled to the city between breaks and on long weekends, Twardy says.
The former San Diego resident graduated from high school and noticed how unsure he was about his future endeavors. Giving college a try, Twardy eventually listened to advice given to him by his uncle who served as a Marine.
Handing out the suggestion to “join the Marine Corps for a few years” led Twardy to spending the next two decades in the service.
Joining in 1984, then-18-year-old Twardy gained top recognition upon the completion of his boot camp. He received the title of honorman and had the opportunity to invite his father, a captain of the Navy, to his graduation.
“My dad sat with the commanding general at graduation,” Twardy remembered. “After the ceremony was over, he walked up and I saluted my dad.”
Since then, Twardy has prided himself on becoming a top graduate for the other schools and programs he has attended during his lifetime. He credits his service in the U.S. Marine Corps to the discipline and focus he gained.
The growth and development he experienced benefitted him during his subsequent academic coursework.
“When I was in high school and college, I didn’t perform very well,” Twardy said. “For some reason, when I went inside of the Marine Corps, something inside of me woke up.”
Less than 200 miles from Havasu, Twardy arrived at his first prime duty station in Twentynine Palms, California. He made his first visits to Havasu while stationed at the base – decades before he returned as a resident.
Traveling to his next base, Twardy landed at Camp Pendleton where he would spend a large portion of his military career. As part of a special assignment, Twardy embarked on deployments to Okinawa with the U.S. Navy for nearly four years.
While working with the Navy, Twardy was assigned as a physical security inspector as well as a firearms and tactics instructor.
“I went back to Camp Pendleton and continued to deploy pretty much every couple of years, usually to Okinawa, but sometimes other places, too,” Twardy said.
As witnessed with many veterans, Twardy experienced the quick succession of obtaining higher military ranks.
Reaching an E-7, which is a gunnery sergeant, Twardy was also recognized as the platoon sergeant. This status made him responsible for 50 Marines, a handful of corpsmen and 14 vehicles, the latter of which were assault amphibious vehicles.
The following rank Twardy achieved was master sergeant, which led him to a more sedentary lifestyle.
“I was deploying all over the place,” Twardy said of his time as a gunnery sergeant. “When they promoted me to E-8, they put me behind a desk and I didn’t do so well with that.”
Since traveling was a main duty for Twardy before his departure from the military, he was able to step foot in destinations across the world.
From Guam and Hawaii to Hong Kong and Singapore, Twardy experienced various cultures through his travels.
On one overseas deployment, Twardy and his fellow Marines were stationed in the port of Kuwait following Desert Storm. The Marines were waiting for a reinvasion from Saddam Hussein after he reassembled his forces the year following the conflict, Twardy explains.
When Twardy worked with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the group’s voyage to Australia was interrupted when Black Hawk helicopters were shot down by Somali forces.
Due to this incident, Twardy and his team spent close to a year in Somalia rendering humanitarian aid to the local citizens.
“My time in Somalia really stuck out with me. We were doing a lot of things out there and interacting with the people quite a bit,” Twardy said. “We were providing perimeter security for the dental and medical people that would treat them for free.”
Despite his worldly travels, Twardy realized that he was missing out on raising his children back home. While he was in Somalia, Twardy’s girlfriend at the time later became his wife and the pair eventually had two children.
Even through constant communication while deployed, Twardy and his wife have since separated, but remain on friendly terms, he says.
Once Twardy decided to settle into another field, he officially left the military in 2005 and pursued a law enforcement career. He began working with the San Diego Harbor Police Department conducting patrols on water and at the airport.
“I was cross sworn federally as a customs officer,” Twardy said. “So, I was doing narcotics and human trafficking interdiction offshore, which is a lot of fun.”
The last couple of years at the department led Twardy to becoming a detective. He held onto his position until 2017 before transitioning to the private investigation field.
After the coronavirus pandemic came to life, Twardy says his industry was greatly affected. His relocation to Havasu soon came about as well as his current handyman business.
Lending advice as his uncle did with him, Twardy recommends those interested in a military career to research before they join. Certain military careers that are available can allow servicemembers to transition well into a civilian life, he says.
“In the military, you form bonds with people that last a lifetime,” Twardy said. “When you’re in law enforcement, you formed some bonds that were long-lasting, but not nearly as much as the military.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.