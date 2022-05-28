Serving over two decades in the United States Army, Rodney Crum retired from the service just shy of 21 years. Working now for Arizona’s Bureau of Land Management as a Public Affairs Specialist, the 52-year-old veteran learned how to make the best of his time in the Army.
When Crum retired from the Army 10 years ago, he and his family made Anchorage, Alaska their new home. Crum and his family moved to Lake Havasu City a year ago where the veteran was able to find employment with the local BLM organization.
“I’m kind of doing the same thing I was doing in the service my last 10 years,” Crum said. “I started out [in the] infantry but my last 10 [years] was in Command Information, Public Affairs and Community Relations.”
With his current position, Crum is able to take advantage of the local outdoor scenery while maintaining an active lifestyle. He also enjoys a game of golf in his spare time.
“Working for BLM, our main mission is to manage the public lands,” Crum said. “So, I like to get out and hike on some of those trails that are available to us here in Lake Havasu.”
Since Crum has experience with playing football when he attended college, he also finds it enjoyable to be a referee for local high school sports.
“I refereed all three of the major sports - softball, football and basketball,” Crum said. “It kind of keeps me involved with the high school sports scene and I get a little bit of exercise while I’m doing it.”
Serving in the military was a family affair for Crum. He notes that his own father had served in the Navy before his passing at age 42.
“It’s amazing now because my dad passed away from cancer. He passed away of colon cancer at 42. So, he was really young,” Crum said. “Now that I’m 52 and I’ve lived ten more years already than him, it kind of puts it into perspective how young he was when he passed away.”
Crum enlisted in the Army after he had graduated from college in 1992. He initially thought he would serve for a few years but ended up staying on for longer.
“I went to Iraq a couple times and Afghanistan once and served in Operation Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom,” Crum said. “Now that I’m looking back on it, it went by quick.”
The veteran credits the beautiful surroundings of his duty stations as the reason why he continued on with the Army instead of leaving earlier on.
“I started out my first ten years, I was an Infantry Officer and then my last ten, I was in Public Affairs,” Crum said. “I was also stationed at Fort Hood, Texas and also the city of Monterey in California which was really nice. That’s the home of DLI which is the Defense Language Institute. That’s where soldiers, airmen, Navy personnel go to train to learn a language so they can go out and support the field if you’re in a foreign country.”
Remembering how he felt being away from his family during his deployments was made somewhat easier with the introduction of televideo conferences. Crum notes how the military has made a point to make interactions with soldiers’ families more bearable by allowing them to video call their loved ones back home.
“I can remember in Kuwait, MWR had a room where you could go to do a video conference. They made it easier but it’s still hard to be away,” Crum said. “The biggest thing is reuniting with family after you’ve been out in the field for a month training or on long deployments.”
Reuniting with his family back in the states remained the focal point for Crum during his years of service. He recounts the time when his deployment had to be lengthened due to the lack of Army units to rotate out.
“I was kind of unique because I was on the very first 15 month deployments that the Army ever did during Iraq. It was during the search,” Crum explained. “We left right after Thanksgiving and were supposed to be back for Christmas. We deployed in 2006, got back in February 2008, right before Valentine’s Day. It was hard. That’s what makes [the military] tough. It’s not for everybody.”
Crum speaks about how the military will try to add in breaks during a soldier’s deployment. This allows them to fit time for rest and relaxation into their schedules. They will hold Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) programs where soldiers are able to engage in leisure activities and indulge in the food made available to them.
“It’s usually a big tent building and they’ll have electronic games, a TV room, somewhere you can go to watch the game,” Crum said. “I hung out in MWR a lot. If you’re off duty, you want to get out.”
Parties to celebrate holidays such as Christmas and St. Patrick’s Day are also held during the MWR time. A well-known nonprofit, United Service Organizations Inc. (USO), also has a presence where additional help can be found.
“The USO usually worked with them. So, you would have a USO office right next to the MWR,” Crum mentioned. “The USO is one of those charitable organizations that provide support.”
Having faith helped Crum along when he experienced negative times. He credits his supportive wife and having family to come back home to for making his deployments more bearable. The Army also held services each Sunday for each available denomination which Crum says helped him out during his deployments.
“I’m a pretty spiritual guy. The Army had a good chaplain support unit so if you had issues, you could always go meet with the chaplain,” Crum continued. “You could meet with one of the chaplains and go have breakfast and talk about issues. That kind of helped out, too.”
When Crum retired from the Army, he was only a few promotions away from the highest rank he could have received. He ended up retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel at age 42.
“I started out as an E4 and then I went to OCS. During OCS, you get promoted to an E5 or Sergeant. Then, you get commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and then a First Lieutenant, and then a Captain. Each of these are for about two or three years before you move up,” Crum said. “There’s some schools you have to attend. After Captain, you’re a Major and then after Major, you’re Lieutenant Colonel. After Lieutenant Colonel, you’re a Colonel and then a 1-star. So, I made it [pretty far].”
Since Crum considers himself to be a genuinely happy and positive person, he does not believe his time in the Army changed him too much.
“I like to smile a lot. My nickname in college was ‘Happy.’ I just like to enjoy what I’m doing,” Crum said. “I’m a firm believer that if you’re not enjoying what you’re doing, then look for something else that will make you happy.”
Crum advises that a person should make an effort to do their best in the military in order to get the most out of their experience.
“There’s plenty of good times but there are times when it will be tough also,” Crum said. “Just like anything else, you can go pretty much as far as you want.”
The veteran believes that the Army is a good place for a person to succeed in their life. With hard work and effort placed into the tasks a person is given, Crum says that they will be able to reap their rewards.
“I think, male or female, no matter what race you are, it’s one of the best organizations as far as reaching your potential,” Crum said. “If a lot of businesses were more like the military, we may have a lot less issues. Just because it’s such a team environment. I think that is something that has sustained all of the services and something they can grow on and be even more diverse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.