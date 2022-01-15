Roger Chaput is turning 90 years old on January 30, and his life has been filled with love, war and triumph.
He was born in 1932 in New Hampshire on his grandmother’s bed. Growing up, his family lived on a dirt road in his grandfather’s shed, with no running water or electricity. His father created a crawl space underneath the shed and was able to get fresh water through a handmade well. Their washing machine was powered by a little engine, and they’d stick the exhaust pipe out the window whenever it ran.
“I saw my mother and father work their whole lives,” Chaput said. “I wanted to make sure that I would have a good retirement, and I was gung ho anyhow and hot to go into the Marines.”
He was 17 years old when he graduated high school in 1949, but his parents wouldn’t allow him to enlist. When he turned 18, however, he enlisted right away.
Chaput entered bootcamp in March of 1950 and graduated at a private first class rank on June 1. His military occupational specialty was in tanks, as a driver, loader and gunner.
Two weeks later, the Korean War broke out.
“We all got on a troop train and rode it from the east coast to Camp Pendleton on the West Coast, and then we loaded out out of San Diego,” Chaput said.
While he was shipped off to war, a friend from back home wrote to him and asked if a girl in their neighborhood could send him a letter. With no romantic attachments, he agreed.
Martha Hodge’s long letter just missed him at every transfer he made, as Chaput moved from base to base to a military hospital after Chaput was wounded in Korea, and back home again on leave in the fall of 1951.
When he opened the front door to his home, his mother was standing there, letter in hand, asking, “Who is this?”
He decided he should see Hodge, and looked up her father’s telephone number. Chaput asked for permission to drive her home from her job as a telephone operator, and her father said, “Hell no. That’s her decision to make.”
So Chaput spiffed himself up in starched khakis and waited outside her office at parade rest. As he saw her descend the staircase with two other friends in tow, he prepared himself for a greeting to remember. Imagine his shock as the trio strolled right on by, ignoring him entirely.
Chaput called out to Hodge and asked about her letter, and that got her attention.
Two weeks later, after receiving a combat paycheck of $360, he picked her up from work and gave her a pair of diamonds, saying, “I think these belong to you.”
The only problem? She had four brothers and a father — all Army, Chaput said, joked.
“We got married the 14th of June in ‘52,” Chaput said. “Everybody thought we were patriotic as hell, getting married on Flag Day. But the 14th was the day before pay day. We had a one night honeymoon in Maine.”
Chaput and his wife were married for 65 years before she passed away a few years ago. They had five girls and one son together. All but two of his daughters live in Lake Havasu City today.
Chaput spent 20 years in the Marine Corps, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He climbed the ranks — sometimes painstakingly — to Major prior to his retirement on March 1, 1970.
But one thing that sticks out in his mind most is boot camp.
“Every Marine, the thing he remembers most is boot camp,” Chaput said.
Another memory that stays with him is the death of his father.
“When I was home on leave going to Vietnam, my father died in my arms at 60 years old,” Chaput said. “We had a plan to retire together. I would have my 20 [years in the military], and he would reach 65. But he didn’t make it.”
With all of the hardships he faced during his time as a Marine and throughout his life, Chaput believes the military didn’t change him. He has always been determined to make a great life for himself, his family and his country.
