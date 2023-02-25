Known as the league photographer for the Lake Havasu City Marine Corps League Detachment 757, 84-year-old Ron Silva, is often found capturing moments from the organization’s events or military funerals. As a special memento, Silva spends additional time creating photo disks that are later presented to a deceased servicemember’s next of kin.
Having joined the league back in 2010, Silva has been kept busy with his role within the city-wide group. As a former “snowbird” with his late wife, the pair settled down as full-time residents nearly ten years ago.
With the third year anniversary of his wife’s passing approaching in March, Silva retains his wife’s memory throughout his Havasu abode. Silva’s photographer expertise has led him to adorn his shelves and walls with images of the two together since her passing.
The Rhode Island native shares another passion of his, which was his childhood dream of becoming a Marine. To Silva’s knowledge, he was the first member of his family to have served in the military.
Since he was a young child, Silva sprang the idea of joining the branch of service – a goal he eventually accomplished when he was 17 years old. After his enlistment in 1956, Silva left his hometown and attended boot camp in South Carolina.
When boot camp was completed, Silva then traveled northward and landed in North Carolina where he spent the next two years. Following his time in the states, he went on his first and only deployment to Okinawa, Japan. The overseas destination saw Silva serving there for one year until the end of his service.
As a part of his company’s armory, Silva first served with the 8th Tank Battalion in the early months of 1957. The disbandment of the group over a year later led Silva to the 2nd Tank Battalion for a short while.
Being a young Marine, Silva says he was initially unfamiliar with the many weapons he handled.
“They threw me right in the armory… .50 caliber, .30 caliber, .45 pistols, .45 automatic, a lot of stuff that kind of overwhelmed me but I jumped right on it,” Silva explained.
The third and final unit that Silva joined was the 3rd Tank Battalion, which is where he served his time overseas in Japan.
While on tour, Silva remembers the troopship that would hold thousands of Marines during their travels. The men would spend 21 days at most aboard the ship.
The living quarters that were reserved for the men were mild in comparison to the Army and Air Force bases. On weekends, Silva would sometimes travel to the nearby bases to watch films since they were often equipped with movie theaters.
“We didn’t have a great base,” Silva added. “There’s guys about 15 years before me that were getting killed, so I wasn’t going to complain.”
A memory that has remained with Silva is a book he once read during his youth. In the book, a lieutenant colonel had led his company through enemy forces and ultimately did away with his opponents.
Due to his heroism, Silva says the lieutenant colonel, who was awarded with the Congressional Medal of Honor, grew to become his childhood hero. Later, upon Silva’s enlistment, he qualified during his rifle test with a high score of 234.
Not thinking too deeply about his accomplishment, Silva was notified of a visit he had to take after he arrived in Japan. When he approached the headquarters, Silva was stunned to discover the lieutenant colonel from his book standing before him.
“He’s a three-star general now,” Silva continued. “He’s the guy that was my hero back when I was a kid and he gave me a certificate for the rifle. It humbled me.”
When Silva was discharged in 1959, he had received the rank of a corporal. He shares that it also took him some time to readjust to civilian life. Based on his background of working mainly with his hands, Silva initially found employment in the construction industry.
In September 1960, the following year, Silva became employed by a plywood business driving a truck, and, later, a tractor trailer. He followed along in this career for the next seven years while living in California.
After that time, Silva traveled back to the east coast where he secured a new job as a sprinkler fitter. The fire protection services he performed paid off in the form of a 30-year career with added benefits. Although Silva has since reached his retirement, he continues to occupy his time through his photography position with the Marine Corps League.
Joining the Marines as a teenager led Silva to remain true to his character, which is a trait he continues to recognize. Thinking back to when he was 16 years old, Silva remembers being handed the keys to a new 1955 Oldsmobile. The owner of the car wanted him to drive to Providence in order to have the vehicle washed.
The trustworthiness that Silva embodied at that age allowed opportunities, such as that one, to be presented to him throughout his life. This attribute is one he claims to have been with him before he joined the military. Even with his time served, Silva remains humble about the service he provided for his country.
“I just wanted to be a Marine and I went in… (I) don’t regret it,” Silva said. “I don’t want accolades or anything, but I get them.”
