Celebrating her centennial birthday in April of this year is Lake Havasu City resident, Rosamond ‘Roz’ Naylor. The 100-year-old veteran stores Marine Corps’ fight songs, family military patches and fact sheets about World War I and II in a deep blue book in her apartment at Prestige Assisted Living. She occupies the rest of her time by playing Rummikub, crocheting, walking, playing Bingo and doing puzzles.

Hailing from Massachusetts, Naylor continues to speak with zeal about her time in the United States Marine Corps. While in Boston, Naylor decided to enlist into the service at the age of 20 in March 1943. She notes that her one brother and three sisters were all members of the military and served in the Marine Corps when she made the jump herself.

