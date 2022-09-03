Russell Mascari

After enlisting in 1953, Russell M. Mascari served four years in the United States Marine Corps as a radio operator. Mascari served another four years in the Marine Corps Reserve and became a staff sergeant during his time there.

Serving in two separate branches of the military, veteran Leonard Schultz became aware of the vast difference that separates civilians from military personnel with his exposure as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army. In 1955, Schultz made the decision to enlist into the military when he noticed one of the posters featuring Uncle Sam and his iconic “I want you” slogan on a post office window. At the time of his enlistment, Schultz was an 18-year old student enrolled at the University of Minnesota.

Continuing to lend a helping hand to veterans in need is United States Marine Corps veteran Russell M. Mascari. The 87-year-old Lake Havasu City resident spends his time being of service to his fellow servicemen and women by providing them with resources through his position with Lake Havasu Marine Corps League Detachment 757.

