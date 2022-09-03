Serving in two separate branches of the military, veteran Leonard Schultz became aware of the vast difference that separates civilians from military personnel with his exposure as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army. In 1955, Schultz made the decision to enlist into the military when he noticed one of the posters featuring Uncle Sam and his iconic “I want you” slogan on a post office window. At the time of his enlistment, Schultz was an 18-year old student enrolled at the University of Minnesota.
Continuing to lend a helping hand to veterans in need is United States Marine Corps veteran Russell M. Mascari. The 87-year-old Lake Havasu City resident spends his time being of service to his fellow servicemen and women by providing them with resources through his position with Lake Havasu Marine Corps League Detachment 757.
Under this organization, Mascari has held fundraising events to support local organizations, engaged in dedication ceremonies and assisted veterans and their families through charitable acts. In addition to his affiliation with the Havasu-area detachment, Mascari also holds the title of junior vice commandant for the Marine Corps League’s Department of Arizona.
Following his high school graduation, Mascari began his military service in September 1953 when he enlisted into the Marine Corps. He became a radio operator with the 11th Marines during the time of the Korean Conflict. Mascari states that his job was to “just keep things in check.”
“The cease fire was signed in July 1953 and I went into Korea in the spring of ‘54,” Mascari said. “We were called the police force, more or less keeping the North Koreans in check.”
Duties for a radio operator were carried out from a radio communications Jeep. The vehicle housed a radio monitor and tall antennas for the purpose of collecting coordinates and targeting information from fellow troops. Mascari says he would be positioned atop a hill and had to have a near-perfect line of sight of the person sending him the information.
Mascari would then transfer the information he collected and transmit it to a control center who would pass the information to the troops down in the field. The veteran says this was the “loop” they worked with since the drones and satellites were not invented yet.
The time Mascari spent in South Korea allowed him to interact with his fellow Marines on a closer level since the men were together for 14 months at a time. The close quarters the men lived in required them to eat and launder their belongings together.
Mascari remembers the trips the men would take into the mountainside where clear streams of water could be found. The veteran says they would drive a pipe into the wall of the mountain and watch as “very, very clean water” flowed through the tube.
“We’d take our aluminum dishes, our bars of soap and a towel and go up there to take a shower with the stream of rainwater that had filtered through the side of the mountain and out this pipe,” Mascari said. “It was so clean and it smelled so nice.”
When Mascari made the choice to join the military, he initially applied for an appointment to enter into a naval academy. This was done through his local congressman from his hometown of Racine, Wisconsin. Mascari soon discovered that the congressman had released all of his appointments at the time he decided to apply.
While on active duty in South Korea, a letter was sent to Mascari’s command regarding his appointment to enter into the naval academy. In spring 1956, he was transferred from his command on a temporary duty assignment. Mascari was flown out of South Korea and later arrived in Maryland to begin his testing.
The week before Mascari was set to attend the naval academy, he failed his color vision test, which he regarded as a “severe disappointment.” This would have given Mascari the opportunity to become a Marine officer.
Since Mascari did not pass the last portion of his testing, he was reassigned to the color guard for the Marine barracks at the naval academy. From summer 1956 to September 1957, Mascari carried out the last year and a half of his service serving in the color guard.
“We were runners for them,” Mascari said. “We marched in parades that were on the naval academy grounds.”
A major accomplishment that Mascari is proud of happened when he became a sergeant while in the Marine barracks. Since his dreams of becoming an officer were laid aside, Mascari says he planned on becoming the “best enlisted man I could be in four years.”
Within three years’ time, Mascari received his sergeant promotion. This kind of advancement was not easy to come by, as the veteran recalls.
“You had to put in some pretty good time to be a three stripe sergeant,” Mascari added.
Following his discharge in September 1957, Mascari went into the Marine Corps Reserve which required an additional four years of reserve duty. The veteran continued to advance quickly throughout his service time.
During his first year in the reserves, Mascari received his promotion of staff sergeant. Within the first four years in the Marine Corps, Mascari calls it a “nice win” to have accomplished those advancements so swiftly.
The veteran says he did not have motivation to further work up the ladder. He finished out his mandatory four years in the reserves and obtained his discharge.
Concurrent with his reserve time, Mascari started school at University of Wisconsin. The transition from the military back to civilian life was a difficult task for the veteran. He found assimilating to his new surroundings to be troublesome.
“As a 22-year-old having seen what I saw, I was pretty well-seasoned as a young man as opposed to a wet-nosed 22-year-old who had never been anywhere,” Mascari continued.
Whether a veteran served in combat or was noncombatant, Mascari says that the military has an effect on them all the same. Between the regimentation, structure, training and discipline, Mascari regards a veteran’s experience as being “eye-opening.”
Although Mascari served in South Korea after the Korean War, he remembers the devastation he witnessed after his arrival in 1954. He believes if the American troops never made their way there during the war, that South Korean residents would have a life full of more turmoil.
Years later, when Mascari evolved into an international businessman, he traveled to Seoul where he met with local businessmen. Mascari says the men expressed extreme gratitude for the service the American troops provided to their country during the Korean Conflict.
Despite it being decades later, Mascari says there is still an American presence overseas to “keep the North Koreans in check.”
“With help from the Chinese, North Korea had the whole peninsula but then allied forces got to pushing the Chinese and North Koreans back over the 38th parallel where it finally settled in July 1953,” Mascari explained. “It has stayed that way ever since. Thirty thousand troops are still there to protect that and to keep that line hard.”
The time Mascari spent in the Marine Corps changed him from being an “18-year-old, snot-nosed, wet-behind-the-ears kid.” He still remembers after arriving at basic training how he was broken down but subsequently, built right back up by his drill instructors.
If a drill instructor was fond of you, Mascari says they would work you harder if they thought you were an achiever.
“What I can remember is going there as a smartypants and coming out as a pretty savvy 22-year-old young man,” Mascari said. “I have that fire in my belly today.”
Mascari expresses the side of the military that the general public might not be familiar with. This side involves being accepting of men and women regardless of their race, religion or nationality.
“It’s a brotherhood,” Mascari said. “If you’re out of sorts living a life that’s not a good one, not a healthy one, more often than not, you’ll go into the military and come out better.”
