Havasu Veterans | Sgt. 1st Class Floyd Franks: Army infantryman fulfilled two deployments to Afghanistan during Global War on Terrorism

Then-22-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Floyd Franks enlisted into the military during the midpoint of the Global War on Terror. Originally formed during the George W. Bush administration, the military campaign continues to operate in foreign locations today.
The decision to voluntarily join came after Franks, 34, experienced instability in his working career. Wanting a new routine with permanence, Franks enlisted into the U.S. Army in October 2012.
Native of the High Desert of California, Franks traveled cross-country to attend basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia. While there, the incoming soldier spent 18 weeks at the base completing his required training.
One clear memory that remains with Franks made it clear that he was not alone. Pressure was often applied to the soldiers, which Franks describes as a miserable undertaking. He soon realized that the soldiers around him were also undergoing the same experience together.
Fort Hood, Texas was Franks’ next destination, and the area where he was stationed for the next five years. Being assigned the duty of infantryman, or Eleven Bravo, led Franks to two separate deployments to Afghanistan. His duty as machine gunner overlapped with additional tasks of patrolling forward operating bases, and performing escorts and presence patrols.
In his first deployment, Franks remained overseas for nine months from 2015 into 2016. His second deployment to Afghanistan was shortened to six months, and lasted from 2017 to 2018.
The friendships that Franks made while in the military kept him moving forward, he says. Additional support from his family back in the states lended more comfort to the soldier.
Returning to his base in Texas, Franks made another life-changing decision. An uncommon route that Franks embarked on was volunteering to become a recruiter. Typically, Franks explains, soldiers are DA selected as a recruiter by the military. This means soldiers are chosen to go into this field to broaden their horizon and “progress through the military.”
After choosing to become an Army recruiter, Franks resided in Prescott Valley for almost four years. Relocating to Lake Havasu City last year found Franks, his wife Lindsay, and daughter Scarlett living in the lakeside town.
The high ranking of sergeant first class was recently received by Franks, who celebrated his promotion and reenlistment alongside his wife and daughter. Throughout his military career, Franks was promoted to sergeant while still an infantryman. Later, while transitioning to a recruiter, he rose to staff sergeant, Franks says.
Along with his promotions, Franks has accrued a total of 14 military medals. These include eight Army Achievement Medals, five Army Commendation Medals and one Meritorious Service Medal.
The opportunities presented to Franks by the military encouraged him to better himself, he says. He credits the people he was surrounded by as helping to change the person he was.
Enjoying his time now includes going fishing with fellow Army recruiters, cooking, and watching anime.
For those unsure about the military, Franks suggests meeting with military recruiters to gain more insight into the armed forces.
“I think it’d be in the best interest for a lot of the youth to actually sit down with a military recruiter, regardless of the branch,” Franks said. “Just so they can break the stigma because the only real knowledge that they have is going off of someone else’s experience. The military is very big on always changing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.