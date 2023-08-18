Havasu Veterans | Sgt. 1st Class Floyd Franks: Army infantryman fulfilled two deployments to Afghanistan during Global War on Terrorism

Sgt. 1st Class Floyd Franks was joined by his wife Lindsay Franks and daughter Scarlett Franks during his reenlistment and promotion ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 10.

 Courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Floyd Franks

Then-22-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Floyd Franks enlisted into the military during the midpoint of the Global War on Terror. Originally formed during the George W. Bush administration, the military campaign continues to operate in foreign locations today.

The decision to voluntarily join came after Franks, 34, experienced instability in his working career. Wanting a new routine with permanence, Franks enlisted into the U.S. Army in October 2012.

