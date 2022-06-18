Veterans in Lake Havasu City may be familiar with the face that greets them at the local Vet Center. Fellow veteran Stacy Lee is the center’s Veterans Outreach Program Specialist. She relocated to Havasu from California with her now-husband in December 2021. After a trip to Havasu a couple of months prior, Lee fell in love with how much appreciation veterans received in the city.
Lee and her husband made the decision to move from California and get married. Shortly after arriving in Havasu, she started in her new position at the Vet Center. Lee was previously employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs for 10 years so the transition was one she was familiar with.
A California-based support group for veterans called the Band of Brothers was launched in Arizona after Lee arrived. Lee is now the chapter president for the group in Havasu. The Desert Storm veteran also owns a small business called Lady Vet Apparel. She creates items by hand and uses the proceeds to support the Band of Brothers chapter in Havasu.
“It’s my way of combating my PTSD,” Lee said. “I create a lot of things and I sell them and I give back to my brothers and sisters.”
The 52-year-old veteran enlisted when she was 16 years old through the Army’s Delayed Entry Program. Being in the 11th grade at the time, Lee’s parents had to sign for her to join.
“Four days after I graduated from high school, I left for basic [training] in June of 1987,” Lee said. “I was 17.”
Since Lee had graduated from her high school, she was permitted to go into the Army. She was still 17 years old when she reached her first duty station. The first job Lee performed in the Army was phased out over the years.
“I enlisted to be a 31 Charlie which back then was a radio teletype operator,” Lee continued. “We were in these big rigs and we did teletype and we would scramble communications of the enemy.”
Due to Lee’s family history as paratroopers, she had planned to go to Jump School. Lee states that the president at the time denied her entry into Jump School since she was not in a Combat MOS (Military Occupational Specialty).
“An MOS in the Army is your job and at that time, the rule came out that if you were not in a combat job, you could not go to jump school,” Lee explained. “As a woman, I was not allowed in a combat job at that time. Therefore, I could not go to jump school and it was a breach of my contract.”
Lee was offered an extension of her job which required her to read satellite pictures. At that time, live satellite feeds were not made available so Lee had to visually scan photographs.
“It was reading [the pictures] and finding grid coordinates for man made underground bunkers and things like that,” Lee said. “That actually ended up being my job in the war because my [radio teletype operator] job was gone by the time the war came in the 90s. My job was obsolete by then.”
The veteran attended her basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and was a part of the last set of women troops who were on the now-demolished Tank Hill.
“Anybody who’s ever been to Fort Jackson knows Tank Hill. We were the last group of females before they tore [it] down,” Lee said. “That was pretty cool [with] the old open bay barracks.”
After completing basic training, Lee was stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia and then spent three years at Bad Kreuznach, Germany, where she performed her radio teletype operator job.
“In the states, my job phased out while I was overseas. They were going to start the training in Europe as I was going to the states,” Lee explained. “That is why I ended up doing my extra job because I didn’t have a job anymore.”
When she left from Germany, Lee was then stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas with the 1st Infantry Division.
“That’s who I went to Desert Storm with. We got there before the war started,” Lee said. “I got there in September of ‘90 and I got back from the desert around May or June of ‘91.”
Before Lee was sent to the war, she was home on leave when her commander notified her that she needed to come back.
“My uncle was there who was an Army veteran also. He was a Vietnam vet,” Lee said. “My last name at that time was Moody, that was my maiden name.”
After fear arose in Lee when she realized she would be departing from her family, her uncle gave her words of courage to aid her in her journey.
“He told me, ‘You’re a Moody. Moodys always come home. You keep that. You remember that. Whatever you need to do, you make sure you come home to your parents,’” Lee recounted.
On Sept. 25, 1990, Lee landed in Saudi Arabia on her 21st birthday.
“I actually was supposed to get out while I was on active duty. I extended my service on purpose so that I could go to war,” Lee said. “I wanted to be there and go to war. That’s what I had trained for.”
Lee remembers the stark contrast between the women she noticed while in Saudi Arabia and the other women in her Army unit.
“There were some pretty scary times as a female, especially in that country,” Lee said. “Females are like less than dirt there. It’s changed a lot but back then, we were a culture shock.”
With the women in Lee’s unit being able to be in charge, show skin and smoke, she mentions how those differences were a culture shock for locals when they arrived.
“It was a culture shock from both sides. I actually had rocks thrown at me once because I walked into a Baskin-Robbins and women weren’t allowed inside of the businesses,” Lee remembered. “They had walk-up windows. I didn’t know. We were new. It was our first time in the city.”
To keep herself afloat in the new territory, Lee thought about how she had the rest of her life to live and how she wanted to have a family of her own one day.
“I was like, ‘I’m just a kid. I have so much to do. I am not going to die here,” Lee said. “I just told myself that I have a whole lifetime to live and I want to have kids. I want to grow old. I would just tell myself that everyday.”
Lee reminded herself that she was not the only woman there and that other soldiers had completed time in the wars before her.
“There was some pretty rough, rough stuff that happened there,” Lee said. “I think that was my mantra.”
While in Saudi Arabia, Lee uncovered several objects with her job of reading satellite pictures. She relates the task to looking at a photo negative.
“I found planes underneath the ground that [Saddam Hussein] had buried, mass bombs and all kinds of stuff they claimed wasn’t there,” Lee said. “Well, we found them so we knew they were there.”
After Desert Storm ended, Lee returned back to the states and departed from the Army in July 1991. She was a couple months shy of her 22nd birthday.
Back in the states, Lee remained at Fort Riley. She was dating a civilian who lived there and she became a mother for the first time in January 1993 when her daughter was born. A tragic incident happened a few years later that ended the relationship she had with her daughter’s father.
“We were together for quite a few years and he was killed, he was murdered,” Lee said. “My daughter was five when that happened.”
Following the death of her first partner, Lee later married a G.I. soldier and gave birth to two sons. With her new marriage, Lee never had the opportunity to return home to California.
“I went and became a military wife so I’ve seen every aspect of the military,” Lee said. “I’m also a military mom now, too.”
Before her divorce in 2006, Lee was a military wife for 14 years. After separating, she returned home to California with her three children to continue raising them there.
“My ex-husband is an Iraq veteran so my kids have two combat vets for parents,” Lee explained. “That’s why our marriage is over. Two PTSD people cannot be together.”
The Desert Storm veteran’s youngest son enlisted into the United States Air Force after Lee denied his requests to join the Army and the Marines.
“The Air Force is run more like a business and they want your brains in the Air Force,” Lee said. “He was perfect to go into the Air Force. He’s more business-oriented and less on the military side. He’s been in for six years so he loves it.”
A memory that Lee cherishes is from her first week at basic training. A young woman soldier who was standing in front of Lee became hysterical while waiting in line for the payphone. Lee tried to console the young woman but the woman’s drill sergeant noticed her behavior and started yelling at her.
“Being from California and being 17 years old, I was like, ‘Dude, just leave her alone. She’s crying. She’s sad. She misses her family. She’ll be okay, just give her a minute. Back off,” Lee remembered vividly.
Lee thought that since he was not her platoon’s drill sergeant, that the sergeant would not respond to her. Lee quickly learned that that was not the case.
“He commenced yelling at me and getting in my face. It taught me a huge lesson, honestly,” Lee said. “It taught me that there is a time and a place and that was not it.”
After that first encounter, the drill sergeant would nod his head towards the ground each time Lee saw him. Lee had to perform push-ups whenever the sergeant made those gestures.
“I must have done a thousand push-ups during those next eight weeks,” Lee recounted.
When Lee was attending her graduation ceremony, she noticed the drill sergeant in the audience with his unit.
“He just looked at me and nodded his head and I had to do pushups on the stage at basic training graduation in front of everybody,” Lee joked.
Twenty three years later, Lee came into contact with the drill sergeant once more. She was employed as a housing inspector at Fort Owen and noticed the sergeant in the photos behind the accountant she was speaking with. After telling the accountant about her past history with her husband, Lee was surprised during a visit to the accountant’s office one day.
“He was in there sitting on the couch. I walked in and he looked at the ground, and I gave him the middle finger,” Lee said, smiling.
Lee now keeps in contact with the drill sergeant. She remembers admitting to him during that surprise meeting how he taught her a form of respect that she did not have at the time.
“I still haven’t changed. If I’m sticking up for somebody, I don’t care who they are,” Lee said. “But, he taught me there was a time and a place and that was my first real, big adult lesson.”
The veteran was taught about the world around her while she was enlisted in the military. A lacking sense of pride for her country was ingrained into her as well as pride for herself.
“It taught me to respect other cultures. At 17, you don’t know other cultures other than what’s around you,” Lee continued. “For example, the Middle East and how women are treated. It woke me up to the world.”
Lee believes that those who are considering joining the military should research all branches thoroughly to see which one best fits their needs and current lifestyle. After joining the military, people are introduced to others from all walks of life, something Lee says should be taken into account.
“Those are now your brothers and sisters, period. Those are the people that are going to fight and die next to you,” Lee said. “You have to be open to welcoming all walks of life into your life.”
A misconception that Lee finds to be present amongst those who join the military is when they join for the college fund. Lee believes that when a person signs up, they are doing so to serve their country as their main priority.
“When you raise your right hand and swear yourself into the military, you are swearing yourself in to serve your country, first and foremost,” Lee said. “If you join the military for the college fund and you end up going to war, you’re in for the wrong reasons. You’re joining the military to serve your country and you should be proud to do that.”
