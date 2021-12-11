Steve Ahrens might be a relatively new face at The Views at Lake Havasu, but he’s not new to Lake Havasu City. He and his family have called Havasu home since 2003. The 55-year-old recently took over as executive director for the senior apartment building and shares a similar trait with many of the residents – he’s a veteran.
Growing up in Minnesota, Ahrens always knew enlisting was what he wanted to do when he graduated high school. He was following in the footsteps of family members, and he was well-aware of the many benefits that come with serving.
“There’s a good college program to help pay for school,” he said. “You can get VA benefits as far as purchasing a home… I knew all of those things, and I just knew I wasn’t going to be ready to go to college, so it was a great place for me to go and a win-win. It kind of straightens you out as a young adult and helps most of us find discipline and some structure.”
In 1984, he joined the Army and attended basic and advanced training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where he was honored as the Distinguished Graduate of his class. Ahrens was assigned to the Seventh Infantry Division (Light) at Fort Ord, California.
“My military occupational specialty (MOS) was 13B, and that is a cannon crewman,” Ahrens explained. “That’s what I graduated in basic training as. But because I was the Distinguished Graduate from my class, they said, ‘Well, this guy’s sharper than most, so we’re going to make him a commander’s driver.’”
Commander’s driver basically meant he was a built-in chauffeur, security, and radio operator for the captain of his battalion.
“You get him from A to B,” he said. “You also had to have a secret clearance so I could work the radios and the radio encryption, and I was responsible for maintaining his assigned vehicle. When we got to someplace when we were out in the field, being the lower enlisted person, I would set up the camp as well for us…Sometimes it was challenging, and just like any other military assignment, sometimes it’s just pure boredom –– Just sitting around, waiting to hurry up and wait.”
Once his 18-month term in that role was up, he was assigned to the gunline, where he helped man the Howitzer –– a large artillery gun. The machinery takes a team of five or six to operate it, all with different roles –– like driving the truck that tows it, working the optics, standing inside the trails (the gun’s two large stabilizing legs) to pull the trigger.
He also became an armorer after receiving an assignment to get an education on how to fix and repair small arms.
“I was kind of the jack-of-all-trades,” he said. “...That’s still my personality today. I’m always looking to learn new things, and back then, that was just kind of starting.”
In 1987, Ahrens deployed to Korea for Operation Team Spirit.
“My best memories were on that deployment to Korea and just experiencing a completely different culture with so much history,” he said. “It was a different time because the Cold War was still going on, so there was a threat, if you will, or a worry that we could go to war with the Russians or some smaller war could break out.”
Letters from home and good friendships helped when times got tough. He also entered the military with a friend from high school, so they could lean on each other.
“I made some really really tight friendships,” Ahrens said. “It didn’t matter what your race was. It didn’t matter your religion. We were just Army green. We got along, and we came from different places all over the country. The stress of the training environment and the constant pressure to always be better –– it just formed a tight group. As long as you did your job and you were a good person, we all got along. This country is pretty divided right now, and I think that’s a model that I wish we could all get behind.”
There might be a lot of interservice rivalry and teasing, but everyone respects each other, he added. Facebook has also been able to reconnect him with Army buddies.
Ahrens attained the rank of Specialist (E-4) before separating from active service in January 1988. He then went to school and served on the California Highway Patrol team for 28 years before retiring in 2016.
“When I was much younger, sometimes you’re skeptical, but when I’m looking back, I’m definitely proud that I served and I’m proud to be around other veterans, too,” Ahrens said.
His grandfather and father both served in the military as well, and now his son, Wyatt, is serving in the Army as a medic at Fort Stewart in Georgia. Wyatt was also deployed to Korea last December and returned in July.
He and his wife of 24 years, Danielle, also have another son, Chase, who is currently a junior at Embry Riddle in Prescott studying aerospace engineering. They also have two rescue pets –– a dog named Buck and a cat named Callie.
Steve is a crossfit trainer, so he works out regularly. He also enjoys boating, hiking, and reading.
