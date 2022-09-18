The family of Susan Johnson has the military embedded into their ancestry. Johnson received exposure from her grandfather, who was a World War II veteran, to her own father, who retired as a lieutenant colonel after 38 years of service.

The affiliation Johnson and her family had with the military led the veteran to embark on her own journey. In 1987, Johnson decided to join the U.S. Navy when she was 23 years old.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.