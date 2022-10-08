Veteran Last Patrol held their 3rd Annual Honor Ride for Veterans on Saturday morning. The South Carolina-based nonprofit organization supports veterans that are residing in assisted living and hospice care facilities. This year was the nonprofit’s first time visiting with veterans from Lake Havasu City.
Over 30 motorcycles rode through four separate stops with riders from groups such as the Legion Riders, Havasu Renegade Riders and Patriot Guard Riders. The hosts of bikes visited with residents at Lake View Terrace Memory Care Residence, Prestige Assisted Living at Lake Havasu, Haven Health Lake Havasu and The Views at Lake Havasu.
Road Captain Erin Petersen from the Havasu Renegade Riders led the event in Havasu after learning about the special occasion through acquaintances. Petersen says his group is a local nonprofit riding club that places emphasis on supporting the city’s veterans.
“We all love our veterans and this is just a neat way to kind of let those that are on their last patrol, you know, usually forgotten about, let them know that we didn’t forget about them,” Petersen explained.
Although the event was geared more towards veterans, other residents from the facilities were welcome to join in on the morning’s activities.
As Petersen describes, the event focuses on honoring the veterans that “gave us our freedoms that we don’t even think about half the time.”
With this being the first year for the event in Havasu, Petersen says he chose to work with only bike clubs. Due to an overwhelming response from local car clubs, Petersen plans to incorporate both motorcycles and cars for next year’s event. Starting a local chapter for Veteran’s Last Patrol is another task Petersen also wants to accomplish.
“One of the goals is bringing awareness to Veteran Last Patrol and seeing about getting a group in Havasu,” Petersen continued. “We can go out to these veterans that are in these facilities, visit with them and let them know that we still remember who they are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.