Veteran Last Patrol held their 3rd Annual Honor Ride for Veterans on Saturday morning. The South Carolina-based nonprofit organization supports veterans that are residing in assisted living and hospice care facilities. This year was the nonprofit’s first time visiting with veterans from Lake Havasu City.

Over 30 motorcycles rode through four separate stops with riders from groups such as the Legion Riders, Havasu Renegade Riders and Patriot Guard Riders. The hosts of bikes visited with residents at Lake View Terrace Memory Care Residence, Prestige Assisted Living at Lake Havasu, Haven Health Lake Havasu and The Views at Lake Havasu.

