At 58 years old, veteran Todd Baldwin finds solace in assisting fellow veterans in his position as a Veterans Workforce Specialist for the State of Arizona. In this field, Baldwin helps with resume writing, interviewing tips and other employment services to prepare veterans for future careers. Baldwin relates his time working with veterans as a chance to give back and share the positive influence that was given to him in the service.
The first taste of the military came to Baldwin in the form of the United States Air Force. After graduating from high school, the 18-year-old found himself enlisting into the service, rising to the rank of senior airman.
Baldwin was prompted to join after realizing he had no goals set out before him following his graduation. His family’s military history also influenced his decision to enlist.
“One thing that was always in the back of my head was my family. My family is full of military,” Baldwin said. “They all went into the service and they’re great people.”
During his time as a senior airman, Baldwin was responsible for maintaining intercontinental ballistic missiles and missile silos. This included the changing of warheads, guidance systems and general maintenance to ensure the missiles were “on alert and ready to be launched.”
Since Baldwin enlisted during the time of the Cold War, he was cross-trained with Tomahawk cruise missiles. This occurred while he was stationed at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyanne, Wyoming.
Following a two-and-a-half year stint in Wyoming, Baldwin was then deployed overseas on a random assignment. The veteran landed at a base in Belgium where he was stationed for a year. In 1986, following his return to the states, Baldwin completed his four years of active duty and remained a part of the military by joining the Minnesota Air National Guard.
Before his departure from the Air Force, Baldwin experienced a close call with a missile two years earlier in 1984. A radio communication was received that stated a missile was going through its launch sequence. Baldwin was given orders to immediately depart the missile site he was located at and travel to the location of the engaged missile.
Upon arrival, Baldwin and a fellow airman volunteered to get into a cage and travel down to the bottom of the missile site. Once there, the men were tasked with pulling a lower umbilical cable in order to stop the missile from launching.
“We were on pins and needles. Any little noise, it’s like, we would have been incinerated,” Baldwin said. “It was terrifying but it’s like I’m 19, 20 years old and you think you’re Superman or something.”
Another core memory in Baldwin’s mind is from his time stationed overseas. He remembers a visit he made to Normandy Beach that he continues to think about to this day. Due to his grandfather’s status as a World War I veteran, Baldwin made a notion to visit battlefields at any chance he could.
This visit in particular caused Baldwin to become emotional when he stepped foot on the same place where German troops opened fire on the soldiers who were down on the beach.
“What it is is that the cliffs from the English Channel, you do an about face and you turn around and there’s the cemetery where these guys charged that beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944 and they come running across that open beach,” Baldwin continued.
Baldwin describes the cemetery as having “green, green grass” and “white, white crosses” that are aligned perfectly in rows.
“I was 20 years old. You see the crosses – June 6, June 7, June 8,” Baldwin added. “This could’ve been me. We’re the same age. That’s why I think about it everyday.”
Back in the states, Baldwin joined the Minnesota Air National Guard as he was continuing his education. He first attended Lakewood Community College where he received his associate’s degree in general studies for Liberal Arts.
After transferring to University of Minnesota, the veteran graduated with his bachelor’s degree as a double major in criminology and sociology. Baldwin adds that he also had minored in psychology.
“Like I said earlier, I didn’t want anything to do with college or school. All through my four years, I was going to college,” Baldwin said. “When I came out of school, I only had like $1500 in debt thanks to the military and the VA and the education program.”
Before his overseas deployment, Baldwin was briefly stationed in Arizona to complete special duty training. His time spent in the land of the Grand Canyon led him to make it his new home state.
After graduating from college, Baldwin relocated to Arizona and joined the Arizona Army National Guard. This time, he served as an ammunition specialist during the first Gulf War.
Baldwin says his weekends were dedicated to the National Guard. When the war was over, he left the military and continued working full-time for Mohave County as an operations supervisor and probation officer.
The experience Baldwin had while in the military led him to become a more motivated person, which allowed him to further pursue his education. The different cultures that people are exposed to in the military is a reason that Baldwin gives for why others should consider joining one of the many branches.
“You can develop more as a person. You may not think about things the same way after those experiences,” Baldwin said. “I just wish that more would take it into consideration. It would definitely be a positive opportunity for them.”
