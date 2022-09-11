At 58 years old, veteran Todd Baldwin finds solace in assisting fellow veterans in his position as a Veterans Workforce Specialist for the State of Arizona. In this field, Baldwin helps with resume writing, interviewing tips and other employment services to prepare veterans for future careers. Baldwin relates his time working with veterans as a chance to give back and share the positive influence that was given to him in the service.

The first taste of the military came to Baldwin in the form of the United States Air Force. After graduating from high school, the 18-year-old found himself enlisting into the service, rising to the rank of senior airman.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.